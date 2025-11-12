Intellistake Highlights Venture Hub's Role in the Launch of DESK Token -- A Step Forward for Tokenized Real Estate Infrastructure

The milestone showcases Venture Hub's capabilities in tokenization and incubation, aligning with Intellistake's broader strategy to support compliant, real-world asset integration within decentralized infrastructure.

Key Highlights

DESK Token Overview : Developed by UAE-based Hotdesk, Mbank, Emirates Coin Investment, and Singularity Venture Hub , DESK Token merges tokenized property ownership and everyday business functionality--allowing users to invest in and utilize office space through blockchain technologies.

: Developed by UAE-based , DESK merges tokenized property ownership and everyday business functionality--allowing users to invest in and utilize office space through blockchain technologies. Pending Acquisition : Intellistake (CSE: ISTK; OTCQB:ISTKF; FSE:E41) has a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% of Singularity Venture Hub (" SVH ") (subject to conditions)1.

: Intellistake (CSE: ISTK; OTCQB:ISTKF; FSE:E41) has a to acquire 100% of Singularity Venture Hub (" ") (subject to conditions)1. Ecosystem Milestone : Venture Hub has been announced as an incubation and blockchain advisory partner in the creation of DESK Token , the world's first asset-backed hybrid combining yield-generating real estate investment with real-world office utility.

: Venture Hub has been announced as an in the creation of , the world's first asset-backed hybrid combining yield-generating real estate investment with real-world office utility. Institutional Significance : The partnership demonstrates Venture Hub's regulatory and technical capabilities in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization , underscoring its role as a key ecosystem builder in compliant digital asset markets.

: The partnership demonstrates Venture Hub's regulatory and technical capabilities in real-world asset (RWA) , underscoring its role as a key ecosystem builder in compliant markets. Strategic Alignment: Through its pending acquisition of Venture Hub, Intellistake intends to strengthen its exposure to institutional-grade digital infrastructure projects that bridge regulated finance and decentralized technologies.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK; OTCQB:ISTKF; FSE:E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today acknowledged the announcement of DESK Token, a new hybrid real estate investment and utility token developed as a collaboration between Hotdesk, Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), Emirates Coin Investment (EmCoin), and Singularity Venture Hub (SVH), subject to regulatory approvals.

DESK Token will be the first of its kind to combine yield-generating office property investment2 with real-world utility, allowing token holders to invest in office assets globally and use DESK to pay for coworking and office spaces via the Hotdesk platform, which currently operates across 81 countries and 410 cities.

As the incubation and blockchain advisory partner, Venture Hub played a pivotal role in shaping DESK's tokenomics, infrastructure design, and regulatory alignment--an area where it has consistently demonstrated institutional-level expertise.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp., commented:

"This announcement highlights the kind of real-world innovation emerging from Venture Hub's incubation framework. The ability to tokenize a traditionally illiquid asset class like office property while embedding practical, day-one utility represents a meaningful evolution in digital asset design. For Intellistake, which has an LOI in place to acquire Venture Hub, this reinforces the strength and foresight behind that partnership; identifying an organization already operating at the forefront of compliant tokenization."

Alessandro Spano, Chief Operating Officer of Singularity Venture Hub, added:

"DESK Token demonstrates how real-world assets can be brought on-chain responsibly; with regulatory structure, transparency, and utility. At Venture Hub, our focus has always been on bridging institutional standards with blockchain innovation. Working alongside partners like Hotdesk, Mbank, and Emirates Coin Investment, we've been able to design a framework that combines yield, accessibility, and compliance in a single ecosystem."

DESK Token is planned to hit the market in Q2 2026, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals, with details to be announced on its official website: www.desktoken.com .

Completion of the SVH acquisition remains subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence, the negotiation, and execution of a definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") that will include representations, warranties, covenants, indemnities, termination rights, and other provisions customary for a transaction of this nature, no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange, and shareholder approval of SVH, if required.

About Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK OTCQB:ISTKF FSE:E41) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.com/

About Singularity Venture Hub

Singularity Venture Hub (SVH) a Cayman Islands-based company, comprises of Singularity Hub (Cook Island VASP) and Singularity TM AG, a Swiss-regulated digital-asset firm specializing in treasury management, incubation, and market advisory for emerging AI and Web3 companies. SVH provides institutional clients with compliant solutions for custody, liquidity management, and on-chain yield generation. Its incubation arm bridges digital asset structuring and traditional capital formation, supporting the growth of regulated, real-world tokenized economies.

Website: https://www.singularityventurehub.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the details of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition of SVH, the benefits of the acquisition of SVH, the benefits and expected utility of the DESK Token,, that DESK Coin provides a framework that combines yield, accessibility, and compliance in a single ecosystem, planned launch timeline for DESK Token and Intellistake's strategy to support tokenized, decentralized AI infrastructure.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company and SVH are satisfied with their respective due diligence; the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; the Company and SVH satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; DESK Token obtains regulatory approval to launch; the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company and SVH remain compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure of the Company and SVH enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction; failure of the Company and SVH to satisfy all conditions necessary to close the proposed transaction; DESK token fails to obtain regulatory approval to launch; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

