Intellistake Expands Blockchain Validator Holdings to 1.97 Million FET Tokens, Reinforcing Commitment to Decentralized AI Infrastructure

Additional FET Deployment: Intellistake has deployed an additional 469,937.5 FET Tokens to its validator node on the Fetch.ai network.





Updated Validator Holdings: The Company's validator now holds a digital asset total of 1,969,145 FET , including 969,937.5 FET owned directly by Intellistake.





Delegation Structure: Third-party FET Token holders can delegate assets to Intellistake's validator, earning staking rewards while supporting decentralized AI infrastructure.





Alignment with Decentralized AI: The validator supports the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ("ASI") network, an open collaboration between Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Cudos focused on decentralized artificial general intelligence.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today confirms the deployment of an additional 469,937.5 FET tokens to its validator node on the Fetch.ai network. Following this transaction, the Company's total balance held on the node now stands at 1,969,145 FET, of which 969,937.5 FET represents Intellistake's own holdings.

This update follows Intellistake's previous announcement dated October 7, 2025, which outlined the Company's initial allocation of C$500,000 FET to its validator node. With the latest deployment, Intellistake continues its operational participation in decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure through the ASI Alliance network; one of the core blockchain networks underpinning the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), a collaboration between Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Cudos1.

The Company's validator node plays an important role in helping to secure and maintain the Fetch.ai blockchain network. Validators are responsible for verifying transactions, maintaining consensus, and ensuring network stability. In return, they receive staking rewards, a process whereby digital assets are locked within the protocol to support its operation while earning yield from the network itself2. Staking of the FET token currently offers estimated annual percentage returns of approximately 5–8%, subject to network conditions3.

Through its validator node, Intellistake also enables third-party delegation. This allows independent token holders to contribute their FET digital assets to the validator, earning staking rewards while supporting decentralized infrastructure. The Company receives a service commission of 8% on yield generated by delegated assets, providing a structured operational income stream.

The FETtoken is integral to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), a collaborative initiative between Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Cudos. The Alliance focuses on developing decentralized, interoperable AI systems designed to support the advancement of artificial general intelligence ("AGI"); a class of AI capable of learning, reasoning, and adapting across a broad range of tasks, beyond the limitations of current specialized models4.

"Expanding our FET validator holdings allows Intellistake to strengthen its operational foundation within the decentralized AI ecosystem," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "Validator operations are a cornerstone of blockchain integrity, and participation at this scale enables us to contribute directly to the security and decentralization of networks advancing artificial general intelligence. As the AI and blockchain sectors continue to converge, maintaining a robust validator presence ensures we are aligned with the ongoing evolution of digital intelligence infrastructure."

Intellistake's validator node remains publicly viewable on the Fetch.ai Mintscan Explorer (address: fetchvaloper1mm4aa88daqg9ah9fd20ae08zlwg33dxg99856x), allowing transparent tracking of uptime, performance, and total stake. The Company will continue to provide updates as further milestones are achieved across its validator operations and digital asset initiatives.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, expectations regarding the digital currency market, expectations regarding FET token, its utility and growth profile, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI, AGI and blockchain networks, strengthening network security while supporting the wider adoption of decentralized AI, expectations regarding validator operations including rewards and revenue generation, the Company's development of its technology, the functionality of its technology, testing of its technology, customer acquisitions and related matters.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

