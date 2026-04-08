Intellistake Delivers Production-Grade Al Agent System Under PowerBank Contract

Key Highlights:

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) announces the completion of the first major deliverable under its previously announced C$278,000 AI software contract with PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN). An AI-powered investor relations assistant is now live and operational on PowerBank's corporate website.

The platform was taken from initial discovery through to live production deployment in approximately 6-8 weeks spanning information audit, knowledge base configuration, compliance review, internal validation, and full integration.

The system is designed to serve as a structured, real-time AI interface for investor-facing information, surfacing public company data, filings, and disclosures in a controlled, context-aware format.

With the AI investor relations assistant now in production, Intellistake's development focus under the broader contracted engagement is expected to shift to IntelliScope, its bespoke internal multi-agent business intelligence framework for PowerBank.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion of the first major deliverable under its AI software contract with PowerBank Corporation ("PowerBank"). The AI-powered investor relations assistant has completed all stages of development, internal validation, and production integration, and is now live and operational on PowerBank's corporate website.

This milestone relates to the previously announced C$278,000 AI software contract with PowerBank (see press releases dated February 5, 2026 and March 11, 2026).

From Concept to Production

The deployment represents a full lifecycle delivery completed in approximately 6-8 weeks, from initial discovery and information audit through knowledge base configuration, compliance-aligned response tuning, structured internal review, and production go-live.

The platform now operates as a public-facing AI interface on PowerBank's website, enabling structured access to investor-relevant information including company filings, public disclosures, and corporate updates, delivered in real time through a controlled, context-aware conversational format.

The live platform can be accessed at: https://powerbankcorp.com

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake, commented:

"Public companies spend significant resources managing investor communications, and the reality is that most of that information already exists in public filings and disclosures. The question has always been how to make it accessible, consistent, and available on demand. That is what we have now delivered for PowerBank, and it is live today. This is a meaningful proof point for Intellistake. We have taken a concept through to a live, production-grade deployment for a NASDAQ-listed client, and we believe this positions us well as more public companies look to integrate structured AI into their investor-facing operations. With this milestone behind us, we will focus on IntelliScope for PowerBank."

Liam Harpur, VP of Technology and Development at Intellistake, added:

"Delivering a system like this into a live production environment requires close collaboration, and we want to acknowledge PowerBank's team for their engagement throughout the internal review and refinement process. Their input during validation was instrumental in ensuring the platform met the standard required for public deployment.

With the AI investor relations assistant now live, IntelliScope is the next major deliverable under the engagement, our bespoke multi-agent business intelligence framework for PowerBank. IntelliScope is designed to bring structured AI capabilities to PowerBank's internal workflows, and we look forward to providing further updates as that work progresses."

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank Corporation., commented:

"As a public company, managing how investors access and engage with our information is critical. What Intellistake has delivered gives us a system that can present our filings, disclosures, and corporate updates clearly and consistently, available to investors at any time. Going from internal review to live production was smooth, and we are pleased to have this capability now active on our website. We look forward to the next phase of the engagement as development progresses on IntelliScope."

IntelliScope: Progressing Under the Broader Engagement

IntelliScope, the second major deliverable under the C$278,000 contracted engagement, remains on schedule. The platform is being developed to support PowerBank's internal operations through automated data aggregation, operational reporting, and decision support. Further updates are expected as development milestones are reached.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridges the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to www.intellistake.com.

About PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

To learn more about PowerBank, please visit: www.powerbankcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, the services to be provided under the contracts, the expected value of the contracts, the functionality of the technology and its benefits, the timeline for development of the software, Intellistake's strategy as a technology company building enterprise AI systems for both external communications and internal decision-making, and building powerful bridge between traditional finance and decentralized AI infrastructure.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations and applicable licensing requirements; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052