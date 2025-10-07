Intellistake Announces C$500,000 FET Allocation, Advancing Strategic Entry into Decentralized AI Infrastructure -- A Token from a Network with Past Industry Initiatives with BMW & Bosch

Key Highlights:

C$500,000 FET Allocation: Intellistake has announced a deployment of C$500,000 FET to its validator node on the Fetch.ai network, marking an additional strategic digital asset allocation. FET, a core asset of the ASI Alliance, the world's largest decentralized artificial general intelligence ("AGI") initiative. AGI refers to AI systems designed to learn, reason, and adapt across a wide range of tasks -- closer to human-like intelligence than today's specialized AI models.

C$500,000 Building on Previous Milestones: This allocation follows the successful deployment of Intellistake's wallet and validator infrastructure (August 6, 2025) and the acquisition of stablecoins as a base layer into digital assets (August 14, 2025).

FET Industry Significance: FET is a top-75 market cap cryptocurrency , with a market capitalization of approximately US $1.4 billion, daily trading volume approx. US $93 million--making it one of only nine AI tokens globally to surpass the $1 billion mark. The token has deep roots in real-world innovation, originally developed by Fetch.ai--a MOBI consortium member alongside BMW and Bosch.

FET Guided by AGI Leadership: Led in part by Dr. Ben Goertzel, widely recognized as "the father of AGI" and a leading advocate for open, decentralized intelligence frameworks, featured on platforms such as Joe Rogan and Lex Fridman.

FET Staking Operations: Access to staking opportunities with current yields of 5-8% APR, subject to network conditions and market risks

Market Position: Entering the AI digital currency sector, which experienced 208% growth in 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today announces a strategic allocation of digital assets. Following the successful deployment of wallet infrastructure and initial capital preparation (please refer to press releases dated August 6 and August 14, 2025), the Company will acquire and stake C$500,000 FET to its validator node on the Fetch.ai network. This allocation marks Intellistake's operational entry into decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure, supporting the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ("ASI")--the world's largest open-source initiative dedicated to Artificial General Intelligence ("AGI") development¹, a form of AI designed to learn, reason, and adapt across a wide range of tasks, closer to human-like intelligence, rather than being narrowly focused like today's specialized AI models2--and strengthening participation in a token ecosystem with past industry initiatives involving BMW and Bosch3.

As of October 3, 2025, FET ranks among the top 75 cryptocurrency tokens by market capitalization4. Formed by Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Ocean Protocol, and Cudos, the ASI Alliance is a collaborative initiative focused on building decentralized, interoperable AI systems designed to preserve data privacy, promote open-source collaboration, and accelerate the development of AGI. The FET token was originally developed by Fetch.ai, a member of the MOBI consortium--an industry group focused on mobility blockchain standards that includes companies such as BMW and Bosch³. In addition, Deutsche Telekom--Europe's largest telecommunications provider and parent company of T-Mobile--supports the Fetch.ai network through its subsidiary T-Systems MMS, which operates validator infrastructure for the FET token5.

The announcement comes at a pivotal time. In 2024, AI digital assets surged 208%, reaching a total market capitalization of US$61.5 billion6. Grayscale's AI digital asset sector grew from US$4.5 billion in Q1 2023 to about US$21 billion by mid-20257, validating rising demand for decentralized AI infrastructure from both institutional and retail markets.

With its C$500,000 additional FET allocation, Intellistake will stake directly on its own FET validator node (fetchvaloper1mm4aa88daqg9ah9fd20ae08zlwg33dxg99856x), helping to operate and secure the network while earning yield from the protocol. Intellistake's validator is publicly viewable on the Fetch.ai Mintscan explorer offering transparent tracking of performance and uptime. In simple terms, staking is the process of locking up digital assets to help run a blockchain network such as FET; in return, participants earn yield. Beyond staking its own holdings, Intellistake also enables third parties to delegate FET to its validator node. When external token holders participate, the Company earns a service commission of 8% on the yield generated, further leveraging its validator infrastructure to support network participation and provide operational revenue opportunities.

FET currently offers estimated annual percentage returns ("APR") of 5–8%8,9, with the current rate at approximately 6.24% APR10, subject to network conditions. As of October 3, 2025, the token had a market capitalization of approximately US $1.4 billion and daily trading volume of around US $93 million11--making it one of only nine AI tokens globally to surpass the $1 billion mark12.

"The emergence of beneficial AGI will be shaped not only by innovations in science and engineering, but by the structure and dynamics of the global economy -- both traditional and crypto. By adding FET to its holdings, Intellistake is helping us move toward a future where intelligence is open, transparent, and collectively guided. At this unique juncture in history, with AI advancing faster than ever, nothing could be more critical." -- Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO & Chief Scientist, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

"We're positioning ourselves at the intersection of two of the most transformative technologies of our time--artificial intelligence and blockchain," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "While traditional AI models, such as large language models (LLMs), are powerful tools for processing information and generating content, they remain narrowly focused and centrally controlled. In contrast, true artificial general intelligence (AGI) aims to reason, learn, and act autonomously. For AGI to benefit humanity, it must be developed in a way that is open, transparent, and decentralized--something leaders like Dr. Ben Goertzel, often referred to as the father of AGI13, and the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) are actively working toward. We feel incredibly fortunate to have recognition from Dr. Ben Goertzel and to be in a position to actively support the infrastructure that the ASI Alliance is building. By investing in this ecosystem, we've had the advantage and privilege to meet and work directly with the C-suite of SingularityNET. This gives us active governance and access to their AGI research, agent deployment and catalogues, cloud compute, data storage, and data sovereignty.

If you've followed conversations on podcasts like Joe Rogan or Lex Fridman, you'll be no stranger to the name Dr. Ben Goertzel, where he addresses a recurring theme: AGI must not be confined to corporate silos. He's long championed the vision of a decentralized intelligence framework, and through the ASI Alliance--and the FET token--that vision is now taking form."

Today's announcement confirms Intellistake's additional strategic digital asset allocation, with C$500,000 FET to be deployed to its validator node on the Fetch.ai network. This marks the execution phase of the Company's broader strategy to participate in and support AI-focused blockchain networks. Intellistake remains committed to aligning its holdings with the global shift toward decentralized technologies while leveraging validator infrastructure to generate yield and long-term value for stakeholders. This purchase also supports the development of the Company's AI Agent technology, which is being developed for deployment within blockchain-based environments (for example Intelliscope which is developed within the FET token ecosystem) where validator operations and smart contract interactions are required. Further updates will be provided as additional milestones are reached.

About Intellistake

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/.

