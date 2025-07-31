Intellistake and PowerBank Announce Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Digital Currencies, including Bitcoin Treasury Integration and RWA Tokenization

Highlights of the Partnership:

Digital Currency Treasury Program : PowerBank will accumulate Bitcoin and Intellistake will accumulate digital currencies that support decentralized AI.

Bitcoin Treasury Management : Intellistake will help manage digital asset operations for PowerBank and serve as the Company's supporting partner for security, custody, and treasury management.

Tokenized Energy Assets: Potential for First-of-their-kind tokens backed by RWA including solar and storage infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTC: ISTKF) (FSE: E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") – announces a transaction with PowerBank Corporation ("PowerBank") that involves the intersection of digital assets, energy, and tokenized finance. Intellistake is a technology company bridging traditional capital markets with decentralized AI and blockchain infrastructure, and PowerBank (Nasdaq: SUUN) (formerly SolarBank), is a leader in clean energy infrastructure.

Together, these two high-growth companies will pursue three seminal initiatives:

A Digital Asset Treasury Program: Leveraging Bitcoin as a long-term treasury reserve asset, both PowerBank, with Intellistake's support, intends to accumulate and hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet and Intellistake intends to accumulate digital assets that support decentralized AI, such as FET Token — aligning with the global shift toward decentralized financial reserves.



Bitcoin Treasury Management: Under the partnership framework, Intellistake will help manage digital asset operations for PowerBank and serve as PowerBank's supporting partner for security, custody, and treasury management of Bitcoin .



The Tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA): Intellistake and PowerBank are evaluating the potential tokenization of PowerBank's clean energy assets or shares — providing an investment and financing alternative.

"Tokenization is no longer a concept—it's an inevitability," said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake. "By combining our expertise in capital markets and digital asset custody with PowerBank's scalable, real-world energy platform, we're unlocking a new opportunity.."

As institutions and sovereign funds increasingly embrace tokenized securities and decentralized asset strategies, the Intellistake–PowerBank partnership centres on transforming legacy energy systems into a tokenized product.

According to a recent report by CryptoSlate, analysts forecast that the market cap for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) could reach $30 trillion by 2034(1)—driven by advances in blockchain, AI, and investor demand for transparent, real-time asset ownership and settlement.

"This partnership is about more than collaboration—it's about setting the pace for a shift in how companies manage capital and assets," said Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank. "As the world accelerates toward AI, automation, and clean energy, Bitcoin and tokenization are presenting new opportunities. PowerBank and Intellistake are here to take part in that transformation, to bridge traditional energy infrastructure with the demand of the digital economy."

Intellistake and PowerBank are presently evaluating the regulatory framework for tokenization. Any tokenization will be subject to it being completed in compliance with applicable law, regulatory requirements and terms of any underlying agreements associated with PowerBank assets. The actual structure of such tokenization, the assets that would be subject to tokenization, and the associated timeline, have not yet been determined. Intellistake and PowerBank will provide further updates as material developments related to this tokenization strategy occur.

Intellistake has very recently completed the change of business transaction and is presently at an early stage of development. It has not yet acquired any digital assets, nor has it commenced validator and staking operations. It has also not yet developed any AI technology solutions. With the change of business completed it will now commence the execution of the business plan described in the Listing Statement dated June 30, 2025 and filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. It is important to note that as with any investment there are risks including that digital assets remain an emerging assets class with government regulation still under development, there has been significant volatility in digital assets and their value can decline rapidly, historical performance of digital assets in not indicative of their future performance and global digital asset demand may not continue to increase due to global financial conditions and other factors. Intellistake is a start-up that does not have the same access to capital as other larger more established companies. Please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the Listing Statement for additional details on the risks associated with the Company's business.

The actual timing and value of Bitcoin purchases, under the allocation strategy will be determined by management. Purchases will also depend on several factors, including, among others, general market and business conditions, the trading price of Bitcoin and the anticipated cash needs of Intellistake or PowerBank. The allocation strategy may be suspended, discontinued or modified at any time for any reason. As of the date of this press release, no Bitcoin purchases have been made.

About Intellistake

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/ .

About PowerBank

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.powerbankcorp.com.Company Contact

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company; details of planned validator operations, details of the partnership between the Company and PowerBank including the Bitcoin treasury program, Bitcoin treasury management and tokenized energy assets, and expectations regarding the market for digital currencies, tokenization and decentralized AI.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; and the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

