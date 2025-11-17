Intellistake Achieves Key Development Milestone with First IntelliScope Enterprise AI Agent Hub Deployment to Powerbank

Key Highlights

First Enterprise Hub Delivered: Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE:E41) has delivered the first iteration of the IntelliScope Enterprise AI Agent Hub to Powerbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) for closed internal beta testing .





Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE:E41) has delivered the to Powerbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) for . Milestone Achievement: This represents the first major development milestone in Intellistake's IntelliScope roadmap--a bespoke enterprise product integrating modular AI agents for renewable energy project analysis and business intelligence delivery.





This represents the in Intellistake's IntelliScope roadmap--a bespoke enterprise product integrating modular AI agents for renewable energy project analysis and business intelligence delivery. Testing Collaboration: Powerbank will conduct closed beta testing and provide structured feedback on the system's workflow and outputs, working closely with Intellistake's technical team to refine usability and agent performance.





Powerbank will conduct closed beta testing and provide structured feedback on the system's workflow and outputs, working closely with Intellistake's technical team to refine usability and agent performance. Initial AI Agent Capabilities: The first release focuses on analyzing site viability and grant opportunities for renewable power projects in the United States, providing intelligence summaries on regional conditions, sentiment, and sector-specific trends .





The first release focuses on in the United States, providing intelligence summaries on . Strategic Focus: IntelliScope's development reinforces Intellistake's long-term objective to enable transparent, data-driven decision-making for enterprises through decentralized AI infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCQB: ISTKF) (FSE:E41) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") today announced that it has delivered the first operational iteration of its IntelliScope Enterprise Hub to Powerbank Corporation("Powerbank") for closed beta testing. The delivery marks the first major technical milestone in Intellistake's development of modular AI agent technologies for enterprise use. This is further to the transaction announced by Intellistake and PowerBank on July 31, 2025.

The IntelliScope Enterprise Hub provides an adaptive framework for integrating decentralized AI agents within structured enterprise workflows. The system's first application focuses on renewable energy development, equipping Powerbank with analytical intelligence that identifies optimal site locations, evaluates federal and state grant eligibility, and assesses regulatory and sentiment data across energy sub-sectors in the United States.

This milestone reflects Intellistake's transition from R&D to practical enterprise deployment--delivering a bespoke solution built collaboratively with Powerbank's operational teams to ensure alignment with real-world energy sector needs.

Liam Harpur, VP of Technology & Development at Intellistake, commented:

"Delivering IntelliScope's first enterprise hub represents a major step forward in how decentralized AI can serve real industry needs. The beta release is focused on making project evaluation faster, smarter, and more transparent; enabling companies like Powerbank to assess renewable energy opportunities using consistent, data-driven intelligence. This testing phase is where theory meets execution, and where we refine our systems through direct collaboration with enterprise users."

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of Powerbank Corp., added:

"Partnering with Intellistake on the IntelliScope program gives Powerbank early access to technologies that can transform how renewable energy projects are evaluated and executed. Our industry depends on data-driven insight and regulatory clarity. IntelliScope's approach to applying AI for site analysis, policy monitoring, and grant identification has the potential to streamline our workflow and strengthen project confidence across the U.S. renewable market."

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp., adds:

"Powerbank's participation with IntelliScope allows us to bridge innovation with application; taking AI beyond abstract automation into structured, verifiable decision-making for real infrastructure projects. IntelliScope's progress demonstrates how AI agents can drive both economic and environmental outcomes, and we're proud to be helping build that foundation."

The ongoing beta testing period will focus on performance validation, user feedback, and refinement of agent-based outputs. Intellistake will continue to develop additional modules within IntelliScope's ecosystem, with future releases targeting other data-intensive sectors that can benefit from decentralized AI frameworks. As the Company's AI software is still in the testing phase, the Company has not yet generated any revenue from its AI software initiatives.

The Company also announces that it has granted to certain consultants a total of 4,250,000 stock options exercisable at a price of Cdn$2.42 per Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance and 65,000 restricted share units. The stock options and restricted share units are subject to certain vesting conditions.

About Intellistake Technologies Corp.

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK OTCQB:ISTKF FSE:E41) is developing software solutions that leverage decentralized AI infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade intelligence. Through validator operations, strategic token participation, and the development of enterprise AI agents, Intellistake seeks to bridge the gap between emerging decentralized networks and real-world industry adoption.

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, all statements in respect of the Company's growth and development, the operations and business segments of the Company, support for decentralized AI and blockchain networks, the Company's development of its technology, the functionality of its technology, testing of its technology, customer acquisitions, revenue generation and related matters.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the technology and blockchain industries in which the Company intends to focus its business in will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; the Company creates strategies to mitigate risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the Company remains compliant with all applicable laws and securities regulations; the Company engages and collaborates with local experts, as necessary, to address jurisdiction-specific matters and ensures compliance with foreign regulations to avoid penalties; the Company addresses any potential cybersecurity threats promptly and effectively; the ability of the Company to develop its technology, acquire customers and have revenue; the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the change of business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; failure to raise the capital necessary to fund its operations; inability to create strategies to mitigate the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations; the costs of regulation in the digital asset industries increase to the extent that the Company is no longer generating sufficient returns for shareholders; failure to promptly and effectively address cybersecurity threats; insufficient resources to maintain its operations on a competitive basis; and the actual costs, timing and future plans differs expectations; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the Company's success may depend on the continued involvement of key personnel, including advisors, whose involvement cannot be guaranteed; institutional adoption of decentralized AI infrastructure remains uncertain and may not occur at the pace or scale anticipated; evolving regulatory frameworks, including those related to AI (such as Canada's proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act), may impose additional compliance burdens or restrict certain business activities; valuation figures are based on publicly available market data and internal assessments at the time of the referenced transactions and may not reflect current or future valuations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labor disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

Company Contact: Alice Cherrington, VP of Communications, [email protected], +1 (888) 480-5052