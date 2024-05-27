MONTRÉAL, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Intelcom Courrier Canada Inc. (Intelcom), a Canadian leader in last-mile logistics and parcel delivery, today announced the expansion of its Dragonfly brand that will serve as its growth vehicle for both national and international expansion.

Within Québec, the Intelcom brand remains in place. For other Canadian and international markets Dragonfly Shipping (Dragonfly) will become the operating name of the company. Successfully operating in Australia since 2021, Dragonfly was notably the first to offer last-mile delivery service seven days a week in that country.

Intelcom Continues to Expand its Dragonfly Brand Across Canada and Internationally (CNW Group/Intelcom Courrier Canada Inc)

"Dragonfly formalizes our presence outside of Québec and embodies our corporate aspirations to be a global player in the last-mile delivery aspect of e-commerce," said Jean-Sébastien Joly, President and CEO of Intelcom and Dragonfly. "We remain a proud Montréal-based organization that's now poised to take our place on an international stage using our home-grown technology, helping transform delivery markets around the world."

Together, Intelcom and Dragonfly reach 97% of the Canadian population through its network of 85+ delivery stations.

About Intelcom

Intelcom has operated since 1986 from its headquarters in Montréal, Québec, Canada. Its expertise lies in developing logistics technologies and coordinating physical delivery networks. It partners with leading e-commerce retailers and third-party logistics companies, providing last-mile delivery of parcels to consumers in a fast, reliable and predictable manner. In 2021, Intelcom launched Dragonfly in Australia, which is now the global brand for its international operations.

