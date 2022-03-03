Integrated Metal Recycling completes acquisition of Société des Métaux Recyclés

ST. HUBERT, QC, March 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Integrated Metal Recycling (IMR), a joint venture owned by ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada and Triple M Metal, announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Société des Métaux Recyclés (SMR).

SMR is a leading ferrous and non-ferrous scrap processor in Quebec and has been an important business partner to IMR. SMR is well established on the North Shore of Montréal, in the Laurentians and in the Lanaudière regions of the province. The company sources scrap metal from various sectors and transforms it to provide raw materials to multiple end-users. With this acquisition, IMR secures incremental market share to help meet its growth objectives, enhances its operational capabilities throughout the region north of Montréal, and contributes to new business opportunities.

"SMR has been a supplier of IMR and its joint venture partners, so this acquisition offers interesting synergies with our other recycling activities," said Francois Theoret, Executive Vice-President of IMR. "We are very pleased to have completed this important transaction and welcome SMR's experienced and qualified experts to the IMR team."

IMR is proud to contribute to the circular economy by enabling the recovery of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, which are finding a new life in various industrial uses here in Canada and abroad.

About Integrated Metal Recycling

Established in October 2020, Integrated Metal Recycling is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada and Triple M Metal. IMR consists of four (4) locations in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, one (1) in St.-Hubert as well as the two (2) new SMR sites in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines and Terrebonne.

