INTEGRAcare Inc. has been named as #1 Best Workplace in Healthcare in Canada & the 5th Best Workplace in Canada (across all industries) in 2024 by Great Place to Work®

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - During an awards ceremony to present the 2024 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada, Great Place to Work® announced the 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada with 100-999 employees.

Integracare Inc. received this ranking after a thorough 'audit' by the Great Place to Work® team. The process involves an analysis of the trust levels and culture in an organization through an anonymous survey of its employees. Employees are encouraged to share their direct feedback and experience about working at Integracare Inc.

The audit also involves a detailed report that needs to be submitted covering all aspects of the company's culture including hiring, retention, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition and most importantly – what it does to create a culture that fosters transparency and respect.

In 2024, INTEGRAcare Inc. has also been named to the list of Best Workplaces for Women & Best Workplaces with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

"We are so proud of our Company's culture based on Respect, Fairness, Credibility, Pride and Camaraderie. Being named the Top Workplace in Healthcare in the Country for the fourth year in a row, and the 5th Best Workplace in Canada is a tremendous honour and very humbling." said Lee Grunberg, President & CEO.

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

lntegracare provides a wide range of private personal support services and nursing care services to individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their clients while maintaining their dignity and confidentiality. For more information about lntegracare, visit www.integracarehomecare.ca

