Integracare Inc. is Proud to Announce its Partnership with CARP

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Retired Persons ("CARP"), a non-partisan, non-profit, advocacy association working on behalf of its 255,000 members and all Canadian seniors, and Integracare Inc., a market leader in private home healthcare services, are pleased to announce a partnership to provide CARP members with preferred access to high-quality home care in areas that Integracare currently serves.

"While CARP is advocating for greater investments from policy makers to meet the growing home care needs of our aging population, Integracare is there, as a trusted partner to fill in those gaps, with family-funded homecare and support that allow residents to live active, purposeful lives and to age in place," said Anthony Quinn, COO, CARP.

Integracare has over 30 years of experience delivering the highest quality home care services in Toronto and Mississauga. The company has built an award-winning reputation providing premium homecare focused on client dignity, independence and professionalism. Integracare's expert caregivers provide services ranging from Personal Support Services to General Nursing, Dementia and Palliative Care and ancillary services such as Physiotherapy and Wound Care.

"Our mission and values align perfectly with those of CARP." said Lee Grunberg, CEO of Integracare. "By partnering with the Association, we're able to provide CARP Members with preferred access to our award-winning home care services. CARP Members will also be able to enjoy Integracare's 24/7 dedicated Nursing Care Management and innovative tools which enable Integracare to deliver the best possible care for our Clients."

About CARP

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons is a national, non-partisan, non-profit organization committed to a 'New Vision of Aging for Canada', promoting social change that will bring financial security, equitable access to health care and freedom from discrimination for aging Canadians. The Association's mandate is to promote and protect the interests, rights and quality of life for Canadians as we age.

About Integracare

lntegracare provides a wide range of award-winning private nursing care and personal support services for individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their Clients while promoting joyful living and helping Integracare Clients maintain their independence and dignity. For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, 416.421.4243, or visit https://integracarehomecare.ca

