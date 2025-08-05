Integracare Inc. Expands to Ottawa and Hires Kristine McGinn, Director of Integracare East

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Integracare Inc., a leader in private home healthcare in Toronto and Mississauga is expanding to Ottawa and the surrounding area. Under the leadership of home care veteran, Kristine McGinn, Integracare aims to provide Ottawa Seniors with the highest quality home care in the area.

"I am thrilled to announce that I am joining Integracare Inc., an extraordinary leader in the home care space whose vision and values resonate deeply with my own. The opportunity to contribute to and be part of such a talented and innovative team is incredibly exciting, and I am eager to help bring Integracare's essential and exceptional care services to the Ottawa community." said Kristine McGinn, Director of Integracare East.

Integracare has over 30 years of experience delivering the highest quality home care services in Toronto and Mississauga. The company has built an award-winning reputation providing premium homecare focused on client dignity, independence and professionalism. Integracare's expert caregivers provide services ranging from Personal Support Services to General Nursing, Dementia and Palliative Care and Wound Care.

Kristine has over 25 years of dedicated experience in the healthcare space and is passionate about client outcomes and healthcare innovation. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and has progressively advanced through hands-on nursing, team leadership, and strategic management.

"We are so excited to be bringing Integracare's award-winning home care services to Ottawa and the surrounding area." said Lee Grunberg, CEO of Integracare. "Integracare is known for our Client satisfaction, Caregiver engagement and culture of innovation. We are so proud that Kristine will be leading our efforts in Ottawa as she brings an incredible depth of experience and shares our vision of helping our Clients maintain their independence and promoting joyful living."

About Integracare

lntegracare provides a wide range of award-winning private nursing care and personal support services for individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their Clients while promoting joyful living and helping Integracare Clients maintain their independence and dignity. For more information about lntegracare in Ottawa, contact us at 343 Preston Ave., Suite 1104, Ottawa, Ontario, K1S 1N4, 613.212.7567, or visit https://integracarehomecare.ca

