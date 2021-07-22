TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced the appointment of Emmanuel Clarke to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Clarke has had a long and established career in the insurance industry, having spent more than twenty-five years at PartnerRe, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Emmanuel Clarke to our Board of Directors at this important stage of Intact's growth. As a highly respected and seasoned professional with valuable global insurance industry experience, we look forward to Mr. Clarke's guidance as Intact continues to execute its strategy," said Claude Dussault, Chair, Board of Directors, Intact Financial Corporation.

Over his tenure at PartnerRe, a leading global reinsurer, Mr. Clarke held various underwriting leadership roles in the company's property and casualty (P&C), specialty lines, and international divisions. In 2015, he was appointed President of the company and shortly thereafter took on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, where his leadership was instrumental in building the company's global reinsurance business.

Mr. Clarke serves on various boards, including the Board of Directors of Wakam, Tremor Technologies, and Compre Group.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: Jennifer Beaudry, Manager, Media Relations, 514 282-1914 ext. 87375, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Maida Sit, Director, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 45153, [email protected]

Related Links

www.intactfc.com

