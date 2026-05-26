Intact sponsors the Roses' match at Saputo Stadium and brings communities closer to the game with Intact Insurance Zones

MONTREAL, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Intact Insurance, a founding partner of the Northern Super League (NSL) and the Montréal Roses, is thrilled to present the Roses' match in Montreal, at the iconic Saputo Stadium. The game will take place on Saturday, August 29, at 2 p.m. against the Halifax Tides.

As the club prepares to take the pitch at Saputo Stadium, Intact is proud to make it easy for the soccer community to witness the historic moment by enabling a starting ticket price of $20. Tickets are on sale now at En.Rosesmtl.ca/tickets.

Intact Insurance Zones

The founding partner is also introducing all new Intact Insurance Zones across the three Intact-sponsored clubs – the Montréal Roses FC, AFC Toronto, and the Ottawa Rapid FC. At one home game each month, 40 premium seats will be reserved for local community groups, complete with a free VIP experience and player meet and greets. The Intact Insurance Zones are Intact's way of opening the event to local communities, from youth clubs to neighbourhood associations, while fueling the team with their support and turning it into Montreal's place to be.

"Saputo Stadium is a landmark of Canadian soccer, and we couldn't be prouder to present the Montréal Roses' match at the iconic field," says Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Intact Financial Corporation. "At Intact, we believe sport has the power to bring communities together, which is why we are making it more accessible for Montrealers to be part of this moment. Whether it's sponsored tickets for a family or a youth club cheering from the Intact Insurance Zone, we want every fan to feel like this game was made for them."

"On August 29, we will give our supporters the match they deserve, in line with what they have given us since day one", says Annie Larouche, President of the Montréal Roses. "This is more than a single match, and we're so proud that Intact Insurance is part of it alongside our team. It is the chance to show how much professional women's soccer belongs in Montreal, and to see Stade Saputo come alive in Roses colours."

Investing in professional women's sports

Intact Insurance is committed to supporting the growth of professional women's sports in Canada. In addition to being a founding partner of the NSL, Intact is also a founding partner of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and supports the league's three Canadian teams – the Montréal Victoire, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres. These partnerships contribute to advancing the recognition of women in sports and are part of Intact's ongoing commitment to investing in a more inclusive and equitable future for all women in their chosen careers.

Tickets for the Montréal Roses against Halifax Tides at Saputo Stadium on August 29, 2026, are on sale now. To buy tickets or for more information, visit: www.rosesmtl.ca.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged, and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration, and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection; deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

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