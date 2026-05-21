Montréal Victoire claim the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup, becoming the first Canadian team to win the championship





The Victoire defeat the Ottawa Charge in the Walter Cup Finals to bring the title home to Montréal





Intact Insurance, a founding partner of the PWHL, celebrates this historic milestone for women's professional hockey in Canada

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Intact Insurance congratulates the Montréal Victoire on their historic Walter Cup championship, defeating the Ottawa Charge in a shutout Game 4 of the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Finals. This remarkable achievement marks the first time a Canadian team has lifted the Walter Cup, a proud moment for Canadian fans and for women's hockey across the country.

The Victoire's run to the championship was nothing short of thrilling, beating the defending champions, Minnesota Frost, in a hard-fought five-game semifinal series before facing the Ottawa Charge in a closely contested final. The Ottawa Charge's journey to the finals was equally inspiring, their tenacity, competitive spirit and commitment to excellence made them worthy finalists and a credit to the league. Both teams showed resilience and exemplified the passion, skill, and determination that define elite women's hockey.

"Bringing the Walter Cup to Canada is a landmark moment for women's professional hockey in the country and a true testament to the excellence these athletes bring to the ice every single game. Intact Insurance is immensely proud to be a founding partner of the PWHL, and we are privileged to support these athletes and be part of their journey," said Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Intact Financial Corporation.

As a founding partner of the Women's Professional Hockey League, Intact Insurance has been part of the PWHL's family since 2025, committed to growing the game and providing elite women athletes with the platform they deserve.

Key Facts

In addition to being a founding partner of the PWHL, Intact Insurance supports the league's four 2025-2026 Canadian teams: the Montréal Victoire, Ottawa Charge, Toronto Sceptres and Vancouver Goldeneyes.





The 2026 PWHL Walter Cup is the first won by a Canadian PWHL team, following back-to-back titles by the Minnesota Frost in 2024 and 2025.





Intact Insurance remains committed to championing women's sport and investing in the next generation of Canadian athletes at all levels of competition. In addition to its commitment with the PWHL, Intact Insurance is also a founding partner of the Northern Super League, Canada's first professional women's soccer league.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged, and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration, and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection; deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

Media Inquiries: Caroline Audet, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Geoff Kwan, Deputy SVP, Finance and Chief Investor Relations Officer, 1-866-440-8300 ext. 20022, [email protected]