TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announces that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 26, 2026 were elected as directors at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes AGAINST % Votes AGAINST Charles Brindamour 137,152,618 99.97 % 43,636 0.03 % Thomas Flynn 137,152,582 99.97 % 43,672 0.03 % Michael Katchen 135,323,936 98.64 % 1,872,318 1.36 % Stephani Kingsmill 134,046,615 97.70 % 3,149,637 2.30 % Jane E. Kinney 134,815,049 98.26 % 2,381,203 1.74 % Robert G. Leary 134,628,720 98.13 % 2,567,533 1.87 % T. Michael Miller 136,814,804 99.72 % 381,450 0.28 % Sylvie Paquette 135,309,926 98.63 % 1,886,327 1.37 % Stuart J. Russell 135,818,420 99.00 % 1,377,832 1.00 % Indira V. Samarasekera 124,488,242 90.74 % 12,708,010 9.26 % Frederick Singer 131,562,096 95.89 % 5,634,156 4.11 % Carolyn A. Wilkins 137,125,094 99.95 % 71,160 0.05 % William L. Young 135,766,751 98.96 % 1,429,502 1.04 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed on SEDAR+.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection: deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion. Explore Intact's offerings at intactfc.com.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

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