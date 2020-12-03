Enhanced protections to give customers peace of mind during uncertain times

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Many trends have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic; people are travelling less, working from home and spending more time online. Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is offering enhanced protection to give customers working from home increased liability and home coverage, the option to add identity theft coverage and cyber protection, at a discount, as well as free access to mental health and well-being programs for a limited time.

"During a time where so many are working from home, customers are searching for added value and thinking about their well-being," said Louis Gagnon, President, Canadian Operations, Intact Financial Corporation. "We want customers to have peace of mind and we are focused on supporting their changing needs".

Intact Insurance's enhanced protection provides customers with increased liability and home coverage for people working from home. Existing and new customers can also add identity theft coverage and cyber protection to their home policy with my Identity at a discount, and for a limited time, enjoy free access to online mental health and well-being programs through LifeSpeak.

Intact also understands that with more people working from home, driving habits and patterns are changing. Usage-based insurance programs give customers more control over their auto insurance premium. Intact Insurance's my Drive™ offers customers personalized feedback and tips to help improve their safe driving and the opportunity to earn up to 25% off their auto insurance premium. Customers receive a 10% discount just for signing up.

Customers who want to learn more about these solutions can contact their broker.

While these solutions address immediate and emerging customer needs, Intact is continuing to develop other innovative and responsive measures to longer-term trends.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over CAD$11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading MGA, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: Jennifer Beaudry, Manager, Media Relations, 514 282-1914 ext. 87375, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Ryan Penton, Director, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464, ext. 45112, [email protected]

Related Links

www.intactfc.com

