TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) ("Intact" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of Non-Cumulative Class A Shares, Series 13 (the "Series 13 Preferred Shares") underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners, together with, CIBC Capital Markets, TD Securities, Scotiabank and RBC Capital Markets, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds to Intact of $150 million. The net proceeds are expected to be used by Intact for general corporate purposes.

Each Series 13 Preferred Share entitles the holder thereof to receive quarterly non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors, on the last day of March, June, September and December in each year at a rate equal to $0.34375 per share. The initial dividend, if declared, will be paid on March 31, 2026 and will be $0.5236 per share.

The Series 13 Preferred Shares will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IFC.PR.M.

The Series 13 Preferred Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Series 13 Preferred Shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland and Europe, Intact Insurance provides Commercial and Specialty insurance solutions through regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agents. In Ireland, it also provides Personal insurance direct to customers through the 123.ie brand.

