As a Canadian Olympic Committee National Partner, Intact Insurance continues investing in Canadian athletes who inspire on and off the playing field

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Intact Insurance is proud to announce that international women's ice hockey champion and Olympic Gold Medallist Ella Shelton will join short track speed skater William Dandjinou as an Intact Insurance athlete. The new partnership comes on the heels of Intact's multi-year national partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Team Canada, starting with the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Ella Shelton, who hails from Ingersoll, Ontario, made her impressive Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games where she helped Canada win a gold medal in women's ice hockey. She plays for the Toronto Sceptres in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). She was drafted fourth overall in the 2023 PWHL draft by the New York Sirens.

Intact Insurance's support enables Ella to focus on the intense preparation needed to have the privilege to compete in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games. The Intact Insurance athletes' unwavering determination and remarkable journey make them ideal ambassadors of the values and winning spirit championed by Intact and the COC.

"Our partnerships with Ella and the Canadian Olympic Committee reinforce our commitment to empowering athletes to reach their highest potential," said Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Intact Financial Corporation. "By supporting Canadian athletes' Olympic aspirations, we're investing not only in sport, but also in the dreams and inspiration that lift communities up from coast to coast to coast."

"It's a true honour to be welcomed as an Intact Insurance athlete. Competing for Canada is a privilege I never take lightly, and support like this allows us to focus fully on representing our country at the highest level," said Ella Shelton, member of Canada's National Women's Ice Hockey team and Intact Insurance athlete. "I'm incredibly grateful to Intact for their commitment to Canadian athletes and for championing women's hockey and the Olympic journey. Go Canada Go!"

Intact athletes Ella Shelton and William Dandjinou, as well as snowboarder champion Laurie Blouin, will be featured in Intact Insurance's Olympic multi-channel ad campaign in early 2026.

Building on a legacy of supporting Canadian sport

For nearly 20 years, Intact has supported Canadian sport from community to podium. In 2024, Intact Insurance was a founding partner of Canada's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and the Northern Super League (NSL), the country's first professional women's soccer league. The company is also a long-time partner of Speed Skating Canada, backing athletes from grassroots to the national team, and is the naming partner of the Centre de glaces Intact Assurance in Quebec City.

This national partnership with the COC includes the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Games in 2026 and the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028, complemented by a nationwide campaign with CBC/Radio-Canada to share inspiring stories of Canadian athletes and communities.

The Milano Cortina Olympic Games will run from February 6 to 22, 2026. More events and joint initiatives by Intact Insurance and the Canadian Olympic Committee will be announced soon.

Fast Facts

Intact Insurance signs a multi-year partnership with the COC, starting with the Milano Cortina Winter Games (2026) and the Los Angeles Summer Games (2028).

Intact Insurance adds hockey player Ella Shelton to its roster of Intact athletes, joining short track speed skater William Dandjinou.

Intact athletes Ella Shelton and William Dandjinou, as well as snowboarder Laurie Blouin, will be featured in Intact Insurance's Olympic multi-channel ad campaign in early 2026.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly- owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

Media Inquiries: Caroline Audet, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]