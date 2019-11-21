Intact Financial's senior executive named one of Women's Executive Network Canada's Most Powerful Women for 2019

Monika Federau, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer recognized for breaking down barriers in business

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Monika Federau was named a 2019 Top 100 Canada's Most Powerful Women award winner by Women's Executive Network (WXN). As the recipient of the HSBC Bank Corporate Executives award, Monika is recognized for her efforts to advance women in leadership, by breaking down barriers for future generations.

"Monika exemplifies our organization's values," said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, Intact Financial Corporation. "She is truly well-deserving of the award and I know she will continue to be an inspiring role model, mentor and coach to Intact employees."

A well-respected leader, Monika serves as chair of Intact's Executive Committee of top 30 leaders and is part of the 54% of women in management at Intact. Monika works with the executive team to craft the company's strategic plan. Her innovative, digital-first thinking helps Intact navigate a fast-changing world, future-proofing the company and delivering a second-to-none customer experience.

"This award is especially meaningful for me as it allows me to be a better role model to other women and continue to make a difference. Intact believes that a diverse and inclusive environment makes our business stronger and this is a place that offers everyone limitless opportunities to succeed," said Monika Federau.

The WXN Awards recognize the incredible accomplishments of women, develop a community of support and increase the visibility of strong female leaders. Winners are identified from a broad cross-section of industries and sectors, including from private, public and not-for-profit organizations.

Previous winners include trailblazers like iconic Canadian author Margaret Atwood, astronaut Roberta Bondar, Indigo Books & Music founder and CEO Heather Reisman and former Governor General of Canada Michaëlle Jean. More information about the awards is available at www.wxnetwork.com.

About Monika Federau

As Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Intact Financial Corporation, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, Monika leads the development of the corporate strategy and oversees the execution of the annual strategic plan. She is also responsible for communications, government and media relations, corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance matters. Monika serves on the Board of UNICEF Canada, the Board of the Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada, and is Vice-Chair on the Board of Toronto Finance International.

