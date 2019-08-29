Intact Financial Corporation's President of Canadian Operations Louis Gagnon to speak at the 2019 Scotiabank Financials Summit

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Louis Gagnon, President, Canadian Operations of Intact Financial Corporation

(TSX: IFC), will speak at the 20th annual Scotiabank Financials Summit in Toronto at 10:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

To access the live video webcast, please visit:

https://www.intactfc.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

The webcast will be archived on Intact's website following the event.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $10 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 14,000 full- and part-time employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public-sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S. In Canada, IFC distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

