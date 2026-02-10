(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSX: IFC)

Highlights

Net operating income per share 1 was up 12% to $5.50 (EPS of $5.24), driven by strong underwriting performance

was up 12% to $5.50 (EPS of $5.24), driven by strong underwriting performance Combined ratio 1 of 85.9%, reflecting robust performance across all geographies

of 85.9%, reflecting robust performance across all geographies Operating DPW 1 growth was 4%, driven by continued strength in Personal lines, while our actions in Commercial lines are gaining traction

growth was 4%, driven by continued strength in Personal lines, while our actions in Commercial lines are gaining traction BVPS 1 increased 16% year-over-year and 4% sequentially to $107.35, with an operating ROE of 19.5% (ROE of 18.4%)

increased 16% year-over-year and 4% sequentially to $107.35, with an operating ROE of 19.5% (ROE of 18.4%) Balance sheet remains strong, and is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities, with total capital margin 1 of $3.7 billion and an adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 1 of 16.5%

of $3.7 billion and an adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio of 16.5% Quarterly dividend increased by $0.14 (11%) to $1.47 per common share, maintaining a 10-year compounded annual growth rate of 10%

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We ended 2025 in a position of strength, after delivering our highest ever annual NOIPS, an outstanding operating ROE, and strong results across the business. Last year, we achieved several important milestones including uniting our global operations under the Intact Insurance brand, and were recognized as a Best Employer in Canada, the US, the UK and Ireland. Heading into 2026, I am very pleased with how our teams are executing on our growth strategies, by expanding our distribution channels and product shelf, as well as deploying value-added technology to brokers. The competitive environment continues to be constructive and plays to our strengths. We are well positioned to achieve our objectives of 500 basis points of ROE outperformance and 10% annual NOIPS growth over the next decade. The strength of our performance and outlook enables us to increase dividends to common shareholders for the 21st consecutive year."

Consolidated Highlights

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q4-2025 Q4-2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Operating DPW1 (growth in constant currency) 6,029 5,755 4 % 25,067 23,727 4 % Combined ratio1 85.9 % 86.5 % (0.6) pts 88.2 % 92.2 % (4.0) pts Underwriting income (loss)1 850 764 11 % 2,717 1,689 61 % Operating net investment income 415 398 4 % 1,632 1,559 5 % Distribution income1 117 123 (5) % 546 524 4 % Net operating income attributable to common shareholders1 979 881 11 % 3,428 2,576 33 % Net income 961 667 44 % 3,365 2,310 46 % Per share measures (in dollars)











Net operating income per share (NOIPS)1,2 $5.50 $4.93 12 % $19.21 $14.43 33 % Earnings per share (EPS) – diluted2 $5.24 $3.58 46 % $18.35 $12.36 48 % Book value per share1 $107.35 $92.67 16 %





Return on equity for the last 12 months











Operating ROE1 19.5 % 16.5 % 3.0 pts





Adjusted ROE1 21.0 % 16.8 % 4.2 pts





ROE1 18.4 % 14.2 % 4.2 pts





Capital management











Total capital margin1 3,722 2,890 832





Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio1 16.5 % 19.4 % (2.9) pts







12-Month Industry Outlook

We continue to expect constructive conditions across all our markets:

In Personal lines in Canada, we expect industry premium growth to be in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range; and

In Commercial and Specialty lines overall, we expect industry premium growth to be in the low to mid-single-digit range.

___________________________ 1 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 28 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q4-2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. 2 Per share metric is calculated based on the weighted-average diluted number of common shares.

Q4-2025 Consolidated Performance

Operating DPW growth was 4%, driven by continued strength in Personal lines, with growth initiatives in Commercial lines gaining traction.

Combined ratio was strong at 85.9%, reflecting robust performance across all geographies, including improvements in our underlying results.

Operating net investment income increased 4% from last year to $415 million, due to higher assets, as well as special distributions.

Distribution income of $117 million decreased from last year, with lower contributions from On Side due to milder weather conditions.

Net operating income per share was strong at $5.50 (EPS of $5.24), increasing 12% year-over-year, reflecting 6% year-over-year growth in operating net underwriting revenue and improved underwriting margins.

Operating ROE increased 3 points from last year to 19.5% (ROE of 18.4%), driven by strong margins, as well as lower-than-expected catastrophe losses over the last 12 months.

Segment Underwriting Performance

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q4-2025 Q4-2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Operating direct premiums written1 (growth in constant currency)







Canada 4,207 3,984 6 % 17,215 16,060 7 % UK&I 1,165 1,140 (2) % 4,820 4,775 (4) % US 657 631 5 % 3,032 2,892 3 % Total 6,029 5,755 4 % 25,067 23,727 4 % Combined ratio1











Canada 84.4 % 84.9 % (0.5) pts 86.8 % 92.7 % (5.9) pts UK&I 93.5 % 92.7 % 0.8 pts 94.8 % 92.8 % 2.0 pts US 82.8 % 86.1 % (3.3) pts 85.1 % 87.5 % (2.4) pts Combined ratio 85.9 % 86.5 % (0.6) pts 88.2 % 92.2 % (4.0) pts























Canada

The Canadian business is in a strong position, outperforming the industry on both DPW growth and combined ratio as at Q3 YTD-2025.

Personal auto operating DPW grew by 9%, supported by continued strength in unit growth of 2%. The combined ratio of 94.2% reflected strong underlying performance in the quarter despite adverse winter conditions.

Personal property operating DPW grew by 6% despite almost 3 points of adverse one-time items in the affinity and travel businesses. Unit growth continued to be strong at 2% in the quarter. The combined ratio was very strong at 76.4%, reflecting our continued underwriting discipline, as well as lower catastrophe losses.

Commercial lines operating DPW growth was 1%, reflecting our growth initiatives gaining traction with solid new business and retention, largely offset by continued competition in large accounts. The combined ratio was very strong at 77.1%, reflecting our strong underlying performance.

UK&I

Operating DPW decreased by 2%, reflecting remediation actions and competition in large accounts. Growth improved sequentially, driven by new business. The combined ratio was 93.5% as improvements in DLG's underlying performance were primarily offset by higher large losses in Specialty lines.

US

Operating DPW growth was 5% in the quarter, as our growth initiatives led to strong new business. The combined ratio of 82.8% was very strong, improving 3 points year-over-year, reflecting the benefits of our disciplined underwriting and pricing sophistication.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter in a strong financial position and with solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions. Total capital margin increased from last quarter to $3.7 billion, driven by strong capital generation.

Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio stood at 16.5% as at December 31, 2025, a decrease compared to Q3-2025, reflecting strong earnings, as well as the repayment of debt in the quarter.

IFC's book value per share (BVPS) of $107.35 as at December 31, 2025 increased 4% sequentially, and 16% year-over-year, primarily due to robust earnings over the last 12 months.

Common Share Dividend

The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The common share dividends are payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2026. This represents a $0.14 increase and marks the 21st consecutive annual increase in our common share dividend since our IPO in 2004.

Preferred Share Dividends

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 30.25625 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 21.60625 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares, 32.5 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 37.575 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares, 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares, and 32.8125 cents per share on the Class A Series 11 preferred shares. The dividends are payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2026.

On November 12, 2025, we completed the issuance of 6,000,000 Class A Series 13 offering (the Series 13 Preferred Shares), at a price of $25.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $150 million. The holders are entitled to receive fixed quarterly non-cumulative preferential cash dividends each year, at an annual rate equal to $1.375 per share. The first dividend will be payable on March 31, 2026.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

In 2025, the Company has repurchased and cancelled 732,339 common shares for a total consideration of $198 million, under its normal course issued bid ("NCIB") program.

Subsequent to year end, the Board has authorized, subject to TSX approval, the renewal of the NCIB to repurchase for cancellation up to 3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares over the subsequent 12-month period, commencing February 17, 2026.

Analysts' Estimates

The average estimate of earnings per share and net operating income per share for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $4.48 and $4.70, respectively.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Consolidated Financial Statements

This Press Release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on the Audit Committee's recommendation, should be read in conjunction with the Q4-2025 MD&A, as well as the Q4-2025 Consolidated financial statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and later today on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For the definitions of measures and other insurance-related terms used in this Press Release, please refer to the MD&A and to the glossary available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.intactfc.com.

Conference Call Details

Intact Financial Corporation will host a conference call to review its earnings results tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the call via live audio webcast and to view the Company's Consolidated financial statements, MD&A, presentation slides, Supplementary financial information and other information not included in this Press Release, visit the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and link to "Investors". The conference call is also available by dialing 416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available on February 11, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 18, 2026. To listen to the replay, call 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 (toll-free in North America), entry code 38957. A transcript of the call will also be made available on Intact Financial Corporation's website.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged, and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration, and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection; deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios (which are calculated using Non-GAAP financial measures) do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (or GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are used by management and financial analysts to assess our performance. Further, they provide users with an enhanced understanding of our financial results and related trends, and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios used in this Press Release and other Company's financial reports include measures related to our consolidated performance, underwriting performance and financial strength.

For more information about these supplementary financial measures, Non-GAAP financial measures, and Non-GAAP ratios, including definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 28 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the

Q4-2025 MD&A dated February 10, 2026, which is available on our website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1 Reconciliation of NOI, NOIPS and OROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q4-2025 Q4-2024 2025 2024









Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 961 667 3,365 2,297 Remove: pre-tax non-operating results 55 330 139 447 Remove: non-operating tax expense (benefit) (9) (88) 14 (78) NOI attributable to shareholders 1,007 909 3,518 2,666 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (28) (90) (90) NOI attributable to common shareholders 979 881 3,428 2,576 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions) 178.0 178.6 178.5 178.6 NOIPS (in dollars) 5.50 4.93 19.21 14.43 NOI attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 3,428 2,576



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 17,547 15,619



OROE for the last 12 months 19.5 % 16.5 %





Table 2 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the Consolidated financial statements (quarterly)

Financial statements F/S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A MD&A Quarter ended December 31, 2025

Insurance revenue 6,890 (588) (136) - - - - (77) (93) 11 (883) 6,007 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,317) 247 158 (194) 14 (45) (184) 82 93 (11) 160 (5,157) Sum of: Operating net claims ($3,097 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($2,060 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (588) 588 - - - - - - - - 588 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 247 (247) - - - - - - - - (247) - n/a Insurance service result 1,232 - 22 (194) 14 (45) (184) 5 - - (382) 850 Underwriting income (loss) Quarter ended December 31, 2024

Insurance revenue 6,767 (642) (326) - - - - (104) (38) 2 (1,108) 5,659 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,055) 133 338 (161) 8 (61) (230) 97 38 (2) 160 (4,895) Sum of: Operating net claims

($2,994 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($1,901 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (642) 642 - - - - - - - - 642 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 133 (133) - - - - - - - - (133) - n/a Insurance service result 1,203 - 12 (161) 8 (61) (230) (7) - - (439) 764 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other operating income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 3 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the Consolidated financial statements (for the year)

Financial statements F/S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A MD&A Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025

Insurance revenue 26,950 (2,363) (811) - - - - (483) (280) 43 (3,894) 23,056 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (21,491) 1,198 862 (634) 37 (217) (835) 504 280 (43) 1,152 (20,339) Sum of: Operating net claims

($12,482 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($7,857 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (2,363) 2,363 - - - - - - - - 2,363 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 1,198 (1,198) - - - - - - - - (1,198) - n/a Insurance service result 4,294 - 51 (634) 37 (217) (835) 21 - - (1,577) 2,717 Underwriting income (loss) Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024

Insurance revenue 26,523 (2,579) (1,395) - - - - (842) (95) 46 (4,865) 21,658 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (22,418) 1,660 1,503 (553) 32 (203) (925) 886 95 (46) 2,449 (19,969) Sum of: Operating net claims

($12,685 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($7,284 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (2,579) 2,579 - - - - - - - - 2,579 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 1,660 (1,660) - - - - - - - - (1,660) - n/a Insurance service result 3,186 - 108 (553) 32 (203) (925) 44 - - (1,497) 1,689 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other operating income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 4 Reconciliation of ROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q4-2025 Q4-2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 961 667 3,365 2,297 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (28) (90) (90) Net income attributable to common shareholders 933 639 3,275 2,207 Divided by weighted-average basic number of common shares (in millions) 177.7 178.4 178.1 178.3 EPS, basic (in dollars) 5.25 3.58 18.39 12.36 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares1 (in millions) 178.0 178.6 178.5 178.6 EPS, diluted (in dollars) 5.24 3.58 18.35 12.36 Net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 3,275 2,207



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 17,799 15,550



ROE for the last 12 months 18.4 % 14.2 %





1 Includes the net effect of the exercise of stock options. See Note 26 – Earnings per share to the Consolidated financial statements for more details.

Table 5 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the Consolidated financial statements (quarterly)



MD&A captions Pre-tax



As presented in the Financial statements Distribution

income Total

finance

costs Other

operating

income

(expense) Operating net

investment

income Total

income

taxes Non-

operating

results Underwriting

income

(loss) Total F/S

caption For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 Insurance service result 45 - - - - 143 1,044 1,232 Net investment income - - - 415 - - - 415 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - 140 - 140 Net insurance financial result - - - - - (152) - (152) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 40 (3) - - (7) (11) - 19 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - - - - Other income and expense 32 - (53) - - (76) (194) (291) Other finance costs - (58)

- - - - (58) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (99) - (99) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (245) - - (245) Total, as reported in MD&A 117 (61) (53) 415 (252) (55) 850

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024 Insurance service result 81 - (20) - - 217 925 1,203 Net investment income - - - 398 - - - 398 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - (177) - (177) Net insurance financial result - - - - - (199) - (199) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 44 (4) - - (8) (10) - 22 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - 44 - 44 Other income and expense (2) - (29) - - (78) (161) (270) Other finance costs - (56) - - - - - (56) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (127) - (127) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (171) - - (171) Total, as reported in MD&A 123 (60) (49) 398 (179) (330) 764





























Table 6 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the Consolidated financial statements (for the year)



MD&A captions Pre-tax



As presented in the Financial statements Distribution

income Total

finance

costs Other

operating

income

(expense) Operating net

investment

income Total

income taxes Non-

operating results Underwriting

income

(loss) Total F/S

caption For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 Insurance service result 191 - 26 - - 726 3,351 4,294 Net investment income - - - 1,632 - - - 1,632 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - 672 - 672 Net insurance financial result - - - - - (879) - (879) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 159 (14) (2) - (29) (47) - 67 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - 95 - 95 Other income and expense 196 - (205) - - (310) (634) (953) Other finance costs - (225) - - - - - (225) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (396) - (396) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (942) - - (942) Total, as reported in MD&A 546 (239) (181) 1,632 (971) (139) 2,717

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 Insurance service result 180 - 23 - - 741 2,242 3,186 Net investment income - - - 1,559 - - - 1,559 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - 148 - 148 Net insurance financial result - - - - - (899) - (899) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 165 (16) - - (33) (27) - 89 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - 303 - 303 Other income and expense 179 - (199) - - (306) (553) (879) Other finance costs - (222) - - - - - (222) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (407) - (407) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (568) - - (568) Total, as reported in MD&A 524 (238) (176) 1,559 (601) (447) 1,689





























Table 7 Reconciliation of AEPS and AROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q4-2025 Q4-2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 961 667 3,365 2,297 Remove acquisition-related items, after tax







Amortization of acquired intangible assets 63 62 245 233 Acquisition and integration costs 47 44 191 172 Tax adjustments on acquisition-related items 3 1 16 5 Net result from claims acquired in a business combination - 1 1 3 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 1,074 775 3,818 2,710 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (28) (90) (90) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 1,046 747 3,728 2,620 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions) 178.0 178.6 178.5 178.6 AEPS (in dollars) 5.89 4.18 20.90 14.67 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 3,728 2,620



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 17,799 15,550



AROE for the last 12 months 21.0 % 16.8 %





Table 8 Calculation of BVPS and BVPS (excluding AOCI)

As at December 31, 2025 2024





Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 20,836 18,148 Remove: Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS (1,766) (1,619)





Common shareholders' equity 19,070 16,529 Remove: AOCI, as reported under IFRS (322) (183)





Common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI) 18,748 16,346





Number of common shares outstanding at the same date (in millions) 177.6 178.4 BVPS 107.35 92.67 BVPS (excluding AOCI) 107.54 91.64

Table 9 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity and Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

As at December 31, 2025 2024





Ending common shareholders' equity 19,070 16,529 Beginning common shareholders' equity 16,529 14,571 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity1 17,799 15,550





Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 18,748 16,346 Beginning common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 16,346 14,892 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI1 17,547 15,619

1 No significant capital transactions occurred over the reported periods.

Table 10 Reconciliation of Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes and Total capital to Debt outstanding, Equity attributable to shareholders

As at Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,426 4,656 4,681 Remove: hybrid subordinated notes (250) (247) (247) Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes 4,176 4,409 4,434







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,426 4,656 4,681 Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 20,836 19,962 18,148 Adjusted total capital 25,262 24,618 22,829







Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes 4,176 4,409 4,434 Adjusted total capital 25,262 24,618 22,829 Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 16.5 % 17.9 % 19.4 %







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,426 4,656 4,681 Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS 1,766 1,619 1,619 Debt outstanding and preferred shares 6,192 6,275 6,300 Adjusted total capital 25,262 24,618 22,829 Total leverage ratio 24.5 % 25.5 % 27.6 % Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 16.5 % 17.9 % 19.4 % Preferred shares and hybrids 8.0 % 7.6 % 8.2 %

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the outlook for the Property and Casualty insurance industry in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, the Company's business outlook, the Company's growth prospects and the impact of economic and other external conditions on the Company's operations and financial performance. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Q4-2025 MD&A dated February 10, 2026 and those made in the section entitled Risk management (Sections 24 to 27) of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Q4-2025 MD&A, dated February 10, 2026, and the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Please read the cautionary note at the beginning of the Q4-2025 MD&A in connection with the risks described in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

