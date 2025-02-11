(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: IFC)

Highlights

Operating DPW 1,2 grew 5%, led by continued momentum in Personal lines

grew 5%, led by continued momentum in Personal lines Combined ratio 1 was strong at 86.5%, mainly due to solid underlying results across all geographies and lines of business

was strong at 86.5%, mainly due to solid underlying results across all geographies and lines of business Net operating income per share 1 rose 23% to $4.93 , with robust underwriting results, as well as investment and distribution income increasing by 6% and 13%, respectively

rose 23% to , with robust underwriting results, as well as investment and distribution income increasing by 6% and 13%, respectively BVPS 1 up 13% from last year to $92.67 , reflecting EPS of $12.36 for 2024 and the overall strength of our platform

up 13% from last year to , reflecting EPS of for 2024 and the overall strength of our platform Solid operating ROE 1 at 16.5% (ROE 1 of 14.2%) and a strong balance sheet with $2.9 billion of total capital margin 1

at 16.5% (ROE of 14.2%) and a strong balance sheet with of total capital margin Quarterly dividend increased by $0.12 to $1.33 per common share, representing a 10-year compounded annual growth rate of 10%

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We ended the year with another quarter of very strong results across all geographies and a 16.5% operating ROE in 2024. The $1.5 billion of catastrophe losses incurred this past year from numerous natural disasters further demonstrated the resilience of our platform, as well as our purpose to help people, businesses and society be resilient in bad times. At the same time, we continue to build on our competitive advantages and execute on our growth strategy. Against this backdrop and with the strength of our balance sheet, we are well positioned to deliver a NOIPS growth of 10% annually over time and exceed the industry ROE by 500 basis points. We are also pleased to increase dividends to common shareholders for the 20th consecutive year."

Consolidated Highlights

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q4-2024 Q4-2023 Change 2024 2023 Change

Operating direct premiums written1,2 5,755 5,410 5 % 23,727 22,370 5 %

Combined ratio1,3 86.5 % 90.1 % (3.6) pts 92.2 % 94.2 % (2.0) pts

Underwriting income (loss)1,3 764 517 48 % 1,689 1,183 43 %

Operating net investment income 398 376 6 % 1,559 1,346 16 %

Distribution income1 123 109 13 % 524 467 12 %

Net operating income attributable to common shareholders1 881 713 24 % 2,576 2,014 28 %

Net income 667 531 26 % 2,310 1,331 74 %

Per share measures (in dollars)













Net operating income per share (NOIPS)1,4 $4.93 $4.00 23 % $14.43 $11.43 26 %

Earnings per share (EPS) – diluted4 $3.58 $2.78 29 % $12.36 $6.99 77 %

Book value per share1 $92.67 $81.71 13 %







Return on equity for the last 12 months













Operating ROE1 16.5 % 13.9 % 2.6 pts







Adjusted ROE1 16.8 % 11.7 % 5.1 pts







ROE1 14.2 % 8.8 % 5.4 pts







Total capital margin1 2,890 2,671 219







Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio1 19.4 % 22.4 % (3.0) pts









12-Month Industry Outlook

We expect the current insurance market conditions to persist, in light of elevated catastrophe losses this past year: In both Personal auto and property, we expect low double-digit premium growth; and In Commercial and Specialty lines across all geographies, we expect mid-single-digit premium growth.



__________________ 1 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 29 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q4-2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. 2 DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency. 3 Presented on an undiscounted basis Underwriting income comparative figures have been reclassified accordingly. 4 Per share metric is calculated based on the weighted-average diluted number of common shares.

Segment Results

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q4-2024 Q4-2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Operating direct premiums written1,2 Canada 3,984 3,682 8 % 16,060 14,891 8 % UK&I3 1,140 1,112 (3) % 4,775 4,706 (2) % US 631 616 - % 2,892 2,773 3 % Total 5,755 5,410 5 % 23,727 22,370 5 % Combined ratio1 Canada 84.9 % 86.7 % (1.8) pts 92.7 % 94.5 % (1.8) pts UK&I3 92.7 % 104.6 % (11.9) pts 92.8 % 96.4 % (3.6) pts US 86.1 % 86.4 % (0.3) pts 87.5 % 88.7 % (1.2) pts Combined ratio 86.5 % 90.1 % (3.6) pts 92.2 % 94.2 % (2.0) pts

Q4-2024 Consolidated Performance

Overall operating DPW growth was 5%, driven by rates and continued unit growth in Personal lines. Within Commercial lines, growth was led by mid-single-digit rates and favourable market conditions across most lines of business.

Overall combined ratio was strong at 86.5%, improving 3.6 points from last year, reflecting the benefit of our profitability actions, including higher earned premiums, and milder weather.

Operating net investment income increased by 6% to $398 million , mainly due to higher book yields.

, mainly due to higher book yields. Distribution income increased by 13% from last year to $123 million , driven by solid organic growth, contributions from our M&A activities, as well as higher variable commissions.

Lines of Business

P&C Canada

Personal auto operating DPW increased by 12%, reflecting rate actions as well as unit growth of 3%. The combined ratio of 94.2% for the quarter reflected strong underlying results and was in line with our seasonally adjusted sub-95 guidance.

Personal property operating DPW grew by 9%, primarily due to rates in hard market conditions. The combined ratio was very strong at 77.1% for the quarter, reflecting robust underlying performance and low catastrophe losses.

Commercial lines operating DPW grew by 4%, driven by mid-single-digit rates other than in large accounts where we continue to see increased competition. The combined ratio stood at 78.8% for the quarter, 6 points better than last year, driven by continued underwriting discipline coupled with muted CAT losses.

P&C UK2

Operating DPW decreased 3%, reflecting profitability actions taken within the DLG portfolio. Otherwise, overall conditions remain conducive to appropriate rate actions. The combined ratio was strong at 92.7% for the quarter, considering elevated CAT losses.

P&C US2

Operating DPW growth was flat, reflecting corrective actions taken in certain lines of business. Excluding these, growth was 4%. The combined ratio was strong at 86.1% for the quarter, reflecting continued underwriting discipline.

____________________ 1 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 29 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q4-2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. 2 DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency. 3 The comparative period results presented in the table are on a reported basis. Following the exit of the UK Personal lines operations in 2023, performance of this segment is now analyzed on a pro-forma basis (which excludes UK Personal lines results) for comparability. Pro-forma growth in constant currency was 23% in 2024. Pro-forma combined ratio was 94.3% for 2023.

Net Operating Income, EPS and ROE

Net operating income attributable to common shareholders of $881 million increased 24%, driven by a robust underwriting performance, further bolstered by strong growth in distribution and investment results.

increased 24%, driven by a robust underwriting performance, further bolstered by strong growth in distribution and investment results. Earnings per share increased 29% to $3.58 in the quarter, aligned with increased operating income. EPS also benefitted from fewer exited lines, restructuring and integration costs year-over-year.

in the quarter, aligned with increased operating income. EPS also benefitted from fewer exited lines, restructuring and integration costs year-over-year. Operating ROE of 16.5%, despite 3 points of catastrophe losses above expectations over the past 12 months, driven by a robust performance across all lines of business and geographies. Adjusted ROE of 16.8% and ROE of 14.2% were strong, with an increase of 5 points from last year, primarily due to higher operating earnings and other gains.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter in a strong financial position with a total capital margin of $2.9 billion and solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions.

and solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions. Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio stood at 19.4% as at December 31, 2024 , an improvement vs. Q3-2024, as strong capital generation in the quarter allowed for the repayment of short-term debt.

, an improvement vs. Q3-2024, as strong capital generation in the quarter allowed for the repayment of short-term debt. IFC's book value per share (BVPS) of $92.67 as at December 31, 2024 , increasing 13% year-over-year, driven by strong earnings over the last twelve months, as well as gains related to favourable market movements in the period.

Common Share Dividend

The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The common share dividends are payable on March 31, 2025 , to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025 . This represents a $0.12 increase and marks the 20th consecutive annual increase in our common share dividend since our IPO in 2004.

Preferred Share Dividends

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 30.25625 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 21.60625 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares, 32.5 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 37.575 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares, 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares, and 32.8125 cents per share on the Class A Series 11 preferred shares. The dividends are payable on March 31, 2025 , to shareholders of record on March 14 , 2025.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

As at December 31, 2024 , the Company had repurchased and cancelled 110,921 common shares at an average price of $220 , under its normal course issued bid ("NCIB") program. The Board has authorized, subject to TSX approval, the renewal of the NCIB to repurchase for cancellation up to 3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares over the subsequent 12-month period, commencing February 17, 2025 .

Analysts' Estimates

The average estimate of earnings per share and net operating income per share for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $3.84 and $4.31 , respectively.

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios (which are calculated using Non-GAAP financial measures) do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (or GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are used by management and financial analysts to assess our performance. Further, they provide users with an enhanced understanding of our financial results and related trends, and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios used in this Press Release and other Company's financial reports include measures related to our consolidated performance, underwriting performance and financial strength.

For more information about these supplementary financial measures, Non-GAAP financial measures, and Non-GAAP ratios, including definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 29 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q4-2024 MD&A dated December 31, 2024, which is available on our website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1 Reconciliation of NOI, NOIPS and OROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q4-2024 Q4-2023 2024 2023









Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 667 524 2,297 1,316 Remove: pre-tax non-operating results 330 152 447 765 Remove: non-operating tax expense (benefit) (88) 65 (78) 17 NOI attributable to shareholders 909 741 2,666 2,098 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (28) (90) (84) NOI attributable to common shareholders 881 713 2,576 2,014 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions) 178.6 178.3 178.6 176.2 NOIPS (in dollars) 4.93 4.00 14.43 11.43 NOI attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,576 2,014



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 15,619 14,518



OROE for the last 12 months 16.5 % 13.9 %





Table 2 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the Consolidated financial statements (quarterly)

Financial statements F/S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A MD&A Quarter ended December 31, 2024

Insurance revenue 6,767 (642) (326)







(104) (38) 2 (1,108) 5,659 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,055) 133 338 (161) 8 (61) (230) 97 38 (2) 160 (4,895) Sum of: Operating net claims

($2,994 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($1,901 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (642) 642















642 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 133 (133)















(133) - n/a Insurance service result 1,203 - 12 (161) 8 (61) (230) (7) - - (439) 764 Underwriting income (loss) Quarter ended December 31, 2023

Insurance revenue 6,525 (586) (346)







(311) (63) 40 (1,266) 5,259 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,540) 388 504 (122) 5 (40) (270) 310 63 (40) 798 (4,742) Sum of: Operating net claims

($3,027 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($1,715 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (586) 586















586 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 388 (388)















(388) - n/a Insurance service result 787 - 158 (122) 5 (40) (270) (1) - - (270) 517 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other operating income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 3 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the Consolidated financial statements (for the year)

Financial statements F/S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A MD&A Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024

Insurance revenue 26,523 (2,579) (1,395)







(842) (95) 46 (4,865) 21,658 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (22,418) 1,660 1,503 (553) 32 (203) (925) 886 95 (46) 2,449 (19,969) Sum of: Operating net claims

($12,685 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($7,284 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (2,579) 2,579















2,579 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 1,660 (1,660)















(1,660) - n/a Insurance service result 3,186 - 108 (553) 32 (203) (925) 44 - - (1,497) 1,689 Underwriting income (loss) Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023

Insurance revenue 25,507 (3,056) (562)







(1,418) (244) 138 (5,142) 20,365 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (22,584) 2,442 875 (417) 22 (151) (948) 1,473 244 (138) 3,402 (19,182) Sum of: Operating net claims

($12,374 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($6,808 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (3,056) 3,056















3,056 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 2,442 (2,442)















(2,442) - n/a Insurance service result 2,309 - 313 (417) 22 (151) (948) 55 - - (1,126) 1,183 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other operating income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 4 Reconciliation of ROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q4-2024 Q4-2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 667 524 2,297 1,316 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (28) (90) (84) Net income attributable to common shareholders 639 496 2,207 1,232 Divided by weighted-average basic number of common shares (in millions) 178.4 178.3 178.3 176.2 EPS, basic (in dollars) 3.58 2.78 12.37 6.99 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares1 (in millions) 178.6 178.3 178.6 176.2 EPS, diluted (in dollars) 3.58 2.78 12.36 6.99 Net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,207 1,232



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 15,550 14,021



ROE for the last 12 months 14.2 % 8.8 %





1 Includes the net effect of the exercise of stock options. See Note 27 – Earnings per share to the Consolidated financial statements for more details.

Table 5 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the Consolidated financial statements (quarterly)



MD&A captions Pre-tax



As presented in the Financial statements Distribution

income Total

finance

costs Other

operating

income

(expense) Operating net

investment

income Total

income

taxes Non-

operating

results Underwriting

income

(loss) Total F/S

caption For the quarter ended December 31, 2024 Insurance service result 81 - (20) - - 217 925 1,203 Net investment income - - - 398 - - - 398 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - (177) - (177) Net insurance financial result - - - - - (199) - (199) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 44 (4) - - (8) (10) - 22 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - 44 - 44 Other income and expense (2) - (29) - - (78) (161) (270) Other finance costs - (56) - - - - - (56) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (127) - (127) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (171) - - (171)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 123 (60) (49) 398 (179) (330) 764

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Insurance service result 78 - (38) - - 108 639 787 Net investment income - - - 376 - - - 376 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - 532 - 532 Net insurance financial result - - - - - (573) - (573) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 38 (3) 1 - (7) (7) - 22 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - 22 - 22 Other income and expense (7) - (8) - - (52) (122) (189) Other finance costs - (59) - - - - - (59) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (182) - (182) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (205) - - (205) Total, as reported in MD&A 109 (62) (45) 376 (212) (152) 517



Table 6 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the Consolidated financial statements (for the year)



MD&A captions Pre-tax



As presented in the Financial statements Distribution

income Total

finance

costs Other

operating

income

(expense) Operating

net

investment

income Total

income

taxes Non-

operating

results Underwriting

income

(loss) Total F/S

caption For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 Insurance service result 180 - 23 - - 741 2,242 3,186 Net investment income - - - 1,559 - - - 1,559 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - 148 - 148 Net insurance financial result - - - - - (899) - (899) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 165 (16) - - (33) (27) - 89 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - 303 - 303 Other income and expense 179 - (199) - - (306) (553) (879) Other finance costs - (222) - - - - - (222) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (407) - (407) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (568) - - (568) Total, as reported in MD&A 524 (238) (176) 1,559 (601) (447) 1,689

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 Insurance service result 149 - 2 - - 558 1,600 2,309 Net investment income - - - 1,346 - - - 1,346 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio - - - - - 249 - 249 Net insurance financial result - - - - - (894) - (894) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 167 (13) - - (35) (23) - 96 Other net gains (losses) - - - - - 50 - 50 Other income and expense 151 - (159) - - (202) (417) (627) Other finance costs - (222) - - - - - (222) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (503) - (503) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (473) - - (473)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 467 (235) (157) 1,346 (508) (765) 1,183



Table 7 Reconciliation of AEPS and AROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q4-2024 Q4-2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 667 524 2,297 1,316 Remove acquisition-related items, after tax







Amortization of acquired intangible assets 62 55 233 204 Acquisition and integration costs 44 66 172 193 Tax adjustments on acquisition-related items 1 2 5 6 Net result from claims acquired in a business combination 1 - 3 2 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 775 647 2,710 1,721 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (28) (90) (84) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 747 619 2,620 1,637 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions) 178.6 178.3 178.6 176.2 AEPS (in dollars) 4.18 3.47 14.67 9.29 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,620 1,637



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 15,550 14,021



AROE for the last 12 months 16.8 % 11.7 %





Table 8 Calculation of BVPS and BVPS (excluding AOCI)

As at December 31, 2024 2023





Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 18,148 16,190 Remove: Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS (1,619) (1,619)





Common shareholders' equity 16,529 14,571 Remove: AOCI, as reported under IFRS (183) 321





Common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI) 16,346 14,892





Number of common shares outstanding at the same date (in millions) 178.4 178.3 BVPS 92.67 81.71 BVPS (excluding AOCI) 91.64 83.51

Table 9 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity and Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

As at December 31, 2024 2023





Ending common shareholders' equity 16,529 14,571 Remove: significant capital transaction in the last 12 months - 638 Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding significant capital transaction 16,529 15,209 Beginning common shareholders' equity 14,571 14,521 Impact of the initial application of IFRS 9 n/a (2) Beginning common shareholders' equity, adjusted for the impact of IFRS 9 14,571 14,519 Average common shareholders' equity, excluding significant capital transaction 15,550 14,864 Weighted impact of significant capital transactions1 - (843) Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 15,550 14,021





Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 16,346 14,892 Remove: significant capital transaction in the last 12 months - 638 Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and significant capital transaction 16,346 15,530 Beginning common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 14,892 15,612 Impact of the initial application of IFRS 9 n/a (420) Beginning common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and adjusted for the impact of IFRS 9 14,892 15,192 Average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and significant capital transaction 15,619 15,361 Weighted impact of significant capital transactions1 - (843) Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 15,619 14,518

1 December 31, 2023 figure represents the net weighted impact of the September 13, 2023 and February 27, 2023 significant capital transactions.

Table 10 Reconciliation of Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes and Total capital to Debt outstanding, Equity attributable to shareholders and Equity attributable to NCI

As at Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,681 4,843 5,081 Remove: hybrid subordinated notes (247) (247) (247) Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes 4,434 4,596 4,834







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,681 4,843 5,081 Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 18,148 17,780 16,190 Preferred shares from Equity attributable to non-controlling interests - - 285 Adjusted total capital 22,829 22,623 21,556







Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes 4,434 4,596 4,834 Adjusted total capital 22,829 22,623 21,556 Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 19.4 % 20.3 % 22.4 %







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,681 4,843 5,081 Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS 1,619 1,619 1,619 Preferred shares from Equity attributable to non-controlling interests - - 285 Debt outstanding and preferred shares (including NCI) 6,300 6,462 6,985 Adjusted total capital 22,829 22,623 21,556 Total leverage ratio 27.6 % 28.6 % 32.4 % Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 19.4 % 20.3 % 22.4 % Preferred shares and hybrids 8.2 % 8.3 % 10.0 %

