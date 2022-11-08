(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

Highlights

Net operating income per share 1 decreased 6% to $2.70 , reflecting a slight increase in operating combined ratio, offset in part by higher investment and distribution income

reflecting a slight increase in operating combined ratio, offset in part by higher investment and distribution income Operating DPW 2 grew 2% as continued solid growth in specialty lines was partially offset by profitability actions, including strategic exits

as continued solid growth in specialty lines was partially offset by profitability actions, including strategic exits Operating combined ratio 1 was robust at 92.6%, with very strong results in commercial lines and Canada personal auto performing as expected

with very strong results in commercial lines and personal auto performing as expected EPS increased 26% to $2.02 with solid operating and non-operating performance, while last year's results were impacted by an impairment charge on an investment

with solid operating and non-operating performance, while last year's results were impacted by an impairment charge on an investment OROE 1 and ROE 1 were strong at 15.0% and 19.1%, respectively, reflecting continued strong performance

at 15.0% and 19.1%, respectively, reflecting continued strong performance BVPS was stable year-over-year, as strong earnings were offset by significant mark-to-market losses on investments

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We achieved solid operating performance across the platform despite active weather and ongoing cost pressures. Our people are working hard to get customers back on track after the devastation caused by recent hurricanes. At the same time, our balance sheet remains resilient in the context of volatile capital market conditions which we continue to monitor closely. Finally, we continued to make progress on the integration of RSA, with synergies tracking towards our recently increased target of a $350 million run-rate in 2024."

Consolidated Highlights1





(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q3-2022 Q3-2021 Change YTD-2022 YTD-2021 Change Operating direct premiums written1,2 5,443 5,447 2 % 15,928 12,266 31 % Direct premiums written2 5,796 5,719 4 % 17,127 12,676 37 % Operating combined ratio1 92.6 % 91.3 % 1.3 pts 91.7 % 89.3 % 2.4 pts Underwriting income1 362 426 (15) % 1,199 1,187 1 % Operating net investment income1 232 191 21 % 648 486 33 % Distribution income1 111 105 6 % 344 285 21 % Net operating income attributable to common shareholders1 473 505 (6) % 1,501 1,351 11 % Net income 370 300 23 % 2,001 1,387 44 % Per share measures (in dollars)











Net operating income per share (NOIPS)1 $2.70 $2.87 (6) % $8.54 $8.56 - % Earnings per share (EPS) $2.02 $1.60 26 % $11.20 $8.46 32 % Return on equity for the last 12 months











Operating ROE1 15.0 % 18.3 % (3.3) pts





ROE1 19.1 % 16.5 % 2.6 pts





Book value per share (in dollars) $78.90 $79.21 - %





Total capital margin 2,490 2,693 (203)





Adjusted debt-to-total-capital ratio1 22.5 % 23.9 % (1.4) pts





























______________________________________ 1 This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure". Refer to Section 23 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q3-2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. 2 DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency

Common Share Dividend

The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share on the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 , to all shareholders of record as at December 15, 2022 .

Normal Course Issuer Bid

As at September 30, 2022 , the Company had repurchased and cancelled 817,790 common shares for approximately $149 million under its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") program. The NCIB program allows the Company to purchase for cancellation up to 5,282,458 common shares until February 15, 2023 , representing approximately 3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at February 8, 2022 .

12-Month Industry Outlook

Over the next twelve months, we expect firm-to-hard insurance market conditions to continue in most lines of business, driven by inflation and climate change.





In Canada , we expect firm market conditions to continue in personal property. Personal auto premium growth is expected to be in the mid-single-digit range over the next 12 months, to reflect inflation and evolving driving patterns.





, we expect firm market conditions to continue in personal property. Personal auto premium growth is expected to be in the mid-single-digit range over the next 12 months, to reflect inflation and evolving driving patterns. In commercial and specialty lines across all geographies, hard market conditions are expected to continue.





In the UK&I, we expect the personal property market to firm as it reacts to inflationary pressures and adapts to reform measures. Personal motor has begun to firm and we anticipate this to increase over time.

Segment Results

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q3-2022 Q3-2021 Change YTD-2022 YTD-2021 Change Operating direct premiums written2





Canada 3,664 3,564 3 % 10,620 8,740 22 % UK&I 1,071 1,264 (4) % 3,527 1,264 nm US 708 619 10 % 1,781 1,528 14 % Corporate and Other (RSA – June 2021) n/a n/a nm n/a 734 nm Total 5,443 5,447 2 % 15,928 12,266 31 % Operating combined ratio





Canada 92.7 % 89.2 % 3.5 pts 91.2 % 87.6 % 3.6 pts UK&I 93.5 % 93.9 % (0.4) pts 94.6 % 93.9 % nm US 90.5 % 92.8 % (2.3) pts 89.5 % 93.0 % (3.5) pts Corporate and Other (RSA – June 2021) n/a n/a nm n/a 90.7 % nm Total 92.6 % 91.3 % 1.3 pts 91.7 % 89.3 % 2.4 pts Underwriting income





Canada 249 356 (107) 882 1,012 (130) UK&I 64 72 (8) 165 72 nm US 45 30 15 138 81 57 Corporate and Other 4 (32) 36 14 (35) 49 RSA – June 2021 n/a n/a nm n/a 57 nm Total 362 426 (64) 1,199 1,187 12

Q3-2022 Insurance Business Performance

Excluding strategic exits, operating DPW grew 4% on a constant currency basis, reflecting solid rate increases and strong growth in specialty lines, tempered by the impact of pricing discipline and footprint optimization in the UK&I.





on a constant currency basis, reflecting solid rate increases and strong growth in specialty lines, tempered by the impact of pricing discipline and footprint optimization in the UK&I. Operating combined ratio of 92.6% was 1.3 points higher than last year. The operating combined ratio in Canada was 92.7%, 3.5 points above last year, mainly owing to inflation and higher claims frequency in personal auto. In the UK&I, the operating combined ratio was down 0.4 points to 93.5%, with strong performance in commercial lines. In the US, the operating combined ratio improved 2.3 points to 90.5%, in line with expectations.

Lines of Business P&C Canada

Personal auto premiums decreased 1% from the prior year. This reflected new business pressures from reduced policy shopping in a muted rate environment, and rate actions taken ahead of competitors. The operating combined ratio of 93.0% was 7.9 points higher than last year, due to inflation and higher claims frequency. We expect to deliver a sub-95 combined ratio in the next 12 months as a result of our ongoing rate and underwriting actions.





premiums decreased 1% from the prior year. This reflected new business pressures from reduced policy shopping in a muted rate environment, and rate actions taken ahead of competitors. The operating combined ratio of 93.0% was 7.9 points higher than last year, due to inflation and higher claims frequency. We expect to deliver a sub-95 combined ratio in the next 12 months as a result of our ongoing rate and underwriting actions. Personal property premiums grew by 7% in firm market conditions. The operating combined ratio of 98.4% was 4.9 points higher than last year, primarily due to higher weather-related losses, compared to a particularly strong quarter last year.





premiums grew by 7% in firm market conditions. The operating combined ratio of 98.4% was 4.9 points higher than last year, primarily due to higher weather-related losses, compared to a particularly strong quarter last year. Commercial lines premium growth of 4% reflected robust rate actions in hard market conditions. The operating combined ratio was a strong 87.9%, reflecting a robust underlying performance.





premium growth of 4% reflected robust rate actions in hard market conditions. The operating combined ratio was a strong 87.9%, reflecting a robust underlying performance. Distribution income grew 6% to $111 million , driven by the addition of Highland Insurance Solutions to our portfolio, partially offset by lower variable commission revenues compared to an elevated amount in the prior-year quarter.

P&C UK&I

Personal lines premiums declined 13% on a constant currency basis, almost 8 points of which was due to the sale of our Middle East business. We remained disciplined in competitive market conditions, with pricing reforms impacting UK home and motor. The operating combined ratio of 105.5% was up 7.6 points from the prior year, and higher than expectations. This was largely due to elevated subsidence claims, driven by unusually dry conditions in the UK, and additional reserves to reflect the latest inflation expectations.





premiums declined 13% on a constant currency basis, almost 8 points of which was due to the sale of our business. We remained disciplined in competitive market conditions, with pricing reforms impacting UK home and motor. The operating combined ratio of 105.5% was up 7.6 points from the prior year, and higher than expectations. This was largely due to elevated subsidence claims, driven by unusually dry conditions in the UK, and additional reserves to reflect the latest inflation expectations. Commercial lines premiums grew 3% on a constant currency basis. Excluding impacts from the sale of our Middle East business and the optimization of our delegated portfolio, top line grew 9%, reflecting hard market conditions and strong retention levels. The operating combined ratio was 85.0%, due to profitability actions over the past 12 months, as well catastrophe losses in line with expectations.

P&C US

US Commercial premiums grew 10% on a constant currency basis. Excluding the impact of strategic exits, growth was 14%, driven by new business, increased exposures, and rate increases in favourable market conditions. The operating combined ratio improved 2.3 points to 90.5%, due to our profitability actions, including the exit from Public Entities.

Investments

Operating net investment income of $232 million for the quarter increased 21% year-over-year, mainly driven by higher reinvestment yields.





for the quarter increased 21% year-over-year, mainly driven by higher reinvestment yields. Net losses excluding FVTPL bonds of $2 million , included losses on common shares, partially offset by net foreign currency gains in UK&I.

Net Operating Income, EPS and ROE

Net operating income attributable to common shareholders of $473 million fell 6% from Q3-2021, reflecting inflation pressures and higher weather-related losses in personal lines, partially offset by strong investment and distribution results.





fell 6% from Q3-2021, reflecting inflation pressures and higher weather-related losses in personal lines, partially offset by strong investment and distribution results. Earnings per share of $2.02 was 26% higher than last year, reflecting solid operating and non-operating performances, while last year's results were impacted by an impairment on a venture investment.





reflecting solid operating and non-operating performances, while last year's results were impacted by an impairment on a venture investment. Operating ROE of 15.0% and ROE of 19.1% for the 12 months to September 30, 2022 reflected strong performance across the business.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter in a strong financial position, with a total capital margin of $2.5 billion and solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions, despite challenging capital markets.





and solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions, despite challenging capital markets. The adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio increased temporarily to 22.5 % as at September 30, 2022 , mainly reflecting the issuance of the Series 14 unsecured medium-term notes in USD as well as the impact of volatile capital markets. The net proceeds from this offering will be used to repay the principal amount of debt maturing subsequent to quarter-end. On a pro-forma basis, this reimbursement will decrease our adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio by 1.5 points.





as at , mainly reflecting the issuance of the Series 14 unsecured medium-term notes in USD as well as the impact of volatile capital markets. The net proceeds from this offering will be used to repay the principal amount of debt maturing subsequent to quarter-end. On a pro-forma basis, this reimbursement will decrease our adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio by 1.5 points. IFC's book value per share (BVPS) was $78.90 at September 30, 2022 , largely unchanged from prior year. Strong earnings were offset by mark-to-market losses on our investments due to the increase in interest rates and the recent volatility in capital markets.

RSA Acquisition

RSA contributed approximately 15% accretion to NOIPS for the sixteen-month period since closing.





for the sixteen-month period since closing. We are on track to realize at least $350 million of pre-tax annual run-rate synergies in 2024. As at September 30, 2022 we estimate that we delivered $235 million in annualized run-rate synergies.





As at we estimate that we delivered in annualized run-rate synergies. Integration activities are progressing well. In Q3, we started the conversion of Johnson's retail policies to belairdirect. To date, over 95% of policies outside of Johnson and specialty lines have converted to Intact systems. Retention continues to be aligned with, or better than, historical RSA experience.





In Q3, we started the conversion of Johnson's retail policies to belairdirect. To date, over 95% of policies outside of Johnson and specialty lines have converted to Intact systems. Retention continues to be aligned with, or better than, historical RSA experience. On July 7, 2022 we completed the sale of our 50% stake in RSA Middle East B.S.C. (c) (the "Sale of Middle East ") to National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), majority owned by Oman International Development and Investment Co. (OMINVEST) for proceeds of $175 million ( USD135 million ).

Preferred Share Dividends

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 21.225 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 21.60625 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares, 32.50 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 30.625 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares, 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares, and 32.8125 cents per share on the Class A Series 11 preferred shares. These dividends are payable on December 31, 2022 , to shareholders of record as at December 15, 2022 .

Analysts' Estimates

The average estimates of earnings per share and net operating income per share for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company were $2.60 and $2.76 , respectively.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Consolidated Financial Statements

This Press Release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on the Audit Committee's recommendation, should be read in conjunction with the Q3-2022 MD&A as well as the Q3-2022 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and later today on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For the definitions of measures and other insurance-related terms used in this Press Release, please refer to the MD&A and to the glossary available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.intactfc.com .

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, and Europe through the RSA brands.

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios (which are calculated using Non-GAAP financial measures) do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (or GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are used by management and financial analysts to assess our performance. Further, they provide users with an enhanced understanding of our financial results and related trends, and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios used in this Press Release and the Company's financial reports include measures related to our consolidated performance, our underwriting performance and our financial strength.

For more information about these supplementary financial measures, Non-GAAP financial measures, and Non-GAAP ratios, including definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 23 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q3-2022 MD&A dated November 8, 2022, which is available on our website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Table 1 Reconciliation of NOI, NOIPS and OROE to Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS



Q3-2022 Q3-2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 370 295 2,012 1,375 Remove: pre-tax non-operating results 150 265 (547) 87 Remove: non-operating tax expense (benefit) (32) (41) 104 (71) Remove: non-operating component of NCI - - (24) - NOI 488 519 1,545 1,391 Remove: preferred share dividends (15) (14) (44) (40) NOI attributable to common shareholders 473 505 1,501 1,351 Divided by weighted-average number of common shares (in millions) 175.4 176.1 175.7 157.8 NOIPS, basic and diluted (in dollars) 2.70 2.87 8.54 8.56 NOI to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,167 1,805

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 14,415 9,840

OROE for the last 12 months 15.0 % 18.3 %



Table 2 Reconciliation of Operating DPW to DPW



Q3-2022 Q3-2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021









DPW, as reported under IFRS 5,796 5,719 17,127 12,676 Remove: impact of industry pools and fronting (309) (212) (894) (345) Remove: DPW from exited lines (56) (84) (346) (91) Add: impact of the normalization for multi-year policies 12 24 41 26









Operating DPW, as reported in the MD&A 5,443 5,447 15,928 12,266 Operating DPW growth - % 67 % 30 % 34 % Operating DPW growth (in constant currency) 2 % 68 % 31 % 35 %











Table 3 Reconciliation of Underwriting income to Underwriting income as reported under IFRS



Q3-2022 Q3-2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021









Net earned premiums, as reported under IFRS 4,945 4,950 14,738 11,235 Other underwriting revenues, as reported under IFRS 78 77 229 157 Net claims incurred, as reported under IFRS (2,767) (2,883) (7,899) (6,171) Underwriting expenses, as reported under IFRS (1,653) (1,718) (4,890) (3,946) Underwriting income (loss), as calculated under IFRS 603 426 2,178 1,275 Remove: impact of MYA on underwriting results (291) (37) (1,120) (154) Remove: non-operating pension expense 15 16 42 48 Remove: underwriting loss (income) from exited lines 35 21 99 18 Underwriting income (loss), as reported in the MD&A 362 426 1,199 1,187 Operating NEP 4,880 4,871 14,380 11,112









Operating combined ratio 92.6 % 91.3 % 91.7 % 89.3 %

Table 4 Reconciliation of Operating net claims to Net claims incurred, as reported under IFRS



Q3-2022 Q3-2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021









Net claims incurred, as reported under IFRS 2,767 2,883 7,899 6,171 Remove: positive (negative) impact of MYA on underwriting results 291 37 1,120 154 Remove: adjustment for non-operating pension expense (6) (6) (16) (18) Remove: net claims from exited lines (74) (63) (307) (89) Net with: other underwriting revenues (10) (18) (31) (18)









Operating net claims, as reported in the MD&A 2,968 2,833 8,665 6,200 Remove: net current year CAT losses (229) (365) (659) (490) Remove: favourable (unfavourable) PYD 143 148 545 434









Operating net claims excluding current year CAT losses and PYD 2,882 2,616 8,551 6,144 Operating NEP 4,880 4,871 14,380 11,112 Remove: reinstatement premiums ceded (recovered) 4 - 7 1 Operating NEP before reinstatement premiums 4,884 4,871 14,387 11,113









Underlying current year loss ratio1 58.9 % 53.7 % 59.5 % 55.3 % CAT loss ratio (including reinstatement premiums) 1 4.8 % 7.5 % 4.6 % 4.4 % (Favourable) unfavourable PYD ratio2 (2.9) % (3.0) % (3.8) % (3.9) % Claims ratio2 60.8 % 58.2 % 60.3 % 55.8 %

1 Calculated using Operating NEP before reinstatement premiums. 2 Calculated using Operating NEP.

Table 5 Reconciliation of Operating net underwriting expenses to Underwriting expenses as reported under IFRS



Q3-2022 Q3-2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021









Underwriting expenses, as reported under IFRS 1,653 1,718 4,890 3,946 Net with: other underwriting revenues (68) (59) (198) (139) Remove: adjustment for non-operating pension expense (9) (10) (26) (30) Remove: underwriting expenses from exited lines (26) (37) (150) (52) Operating net underwriting expenses, as reported in the MD&A 1,550 1,612 4,516 3,725 Commissions 828 901 2,356 2,056 General expenses 588 576 1,760 1,323 Premium taxes 134 135 400 346 Operating NEP 4,880 4,871 14,380 11,112 Commissions ratio 17.0 % 18.5 % 16.4 % 18.5 % General expenses ratio 12.1 % 11.8 % 12.2 % 11.9 % Premium taxes ratio 2.7 % 2.8 % 2.8 % 3.1 % Expense ratio 31.8 % 33.1 % 31.4 % 33.5 %

Table 6 Reconciliation of ROE to Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS



Q3-2022 Q3-2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021









Net income attributable to shareholders 370 295 2,012 1,375 Remove: preferred share dividends (15) (14) (44) (40)









Net income attributable to common shareholders 355 281 1,968 1,335 Divided by weighted-average number of common shares (in millions) 175.4 176.1 175.7 157.8 EPS, basic and diluted (in dollars) 2.02 1.60 11.20 8.46







Net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,647 1,700

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 13,888 10,279

ROE for the last 12 months 19.1 % 16.5 %



Table 7 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim Consolidated financial statements



MD&A captions Pre-tax



As presented in the Financial statements Distribution

income Total

finance

costs Other

operating

income

(expense)1 Operating net

investment

income Total

income

taxes Non-

operating

results Underwriting

income Total

F/S

caption For the quarter ended September 30, 2022















Underwriting income1 - - - - - 241 362 603 Investment income - - - 240 - - - 240 Investment expenses - - - (8) - - - (8) Other revenues 120 - 4 - - - - 124 Net gains (losses) - - - - - (229) - (229) Gain on sale of business - - - - - - - - Share of profits from investments in

associates and joint ventures 37 (3) - - (8) (3) - 23 Finance costs - (43) - - - - - (43) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (102) - (102) Other expenses (46) - (49) - - (57) - (152) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (86) - - (86)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 111 (46) (45) 232 (94) (150) 362

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021















Underwriting income1 - - - - - - 426 426 Investment income - - - 202 - - - 202 Investment expenses - - - (11) - - - (11) Other revenues 110 - 6 - - - - 116 Net gains (losses) - - - - - (88) - (88) Gain on the RSA Acquisition - - - - - 4 - 4 Share of profits from investments in associates

and joint ventures 36 (2) - - (8) (4) - 22 Finance costs - (45) - - - - - (45) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (115) - (115) Other expenses (41) - (17) - - (62) - (120) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (91) - - (91)













-

Total, as reported in MD&A 105 (47) (11) 191 (99) (265) 426























Table 8 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim Consolidated financial statements



MD&A captions Pre-tax



As presented in the Financial statements Distribution

income Total

finance

costs Other

operating

income

(expense)1 Operating

net investment

income Total

income

taxes Non-

operating

results Underwriting

income Total

F/S

caption For the nine-month period ended September

30, 2022















Underwriting income1 - - - - - 979 1,199 2,178 Investment income - - - 673 - 4 - 677 Investment expenses - - - (25) - - - (25) Other revenues 388 - 8 - - - - 396 Net gains (losses) - - - - - (402) - (402) Gain on sale of business - - - - - 423 - 423 Share of profits from investments in

associates and joint ventures 134 (7) - - (30) (12) - 85 Finance costs - (127) - - - - - (127) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (269) - (269) Other expenses (178) - (115) - - (176) - (469) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (466) - - (466)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 344 (134) (107) 648 (496) 547 1,199

For the nine-month period ended September

30, 2021















Underwriting income1 - - - - - 88 1,187 1,275 Investment income - - - 509 - - - 509 Investment expenses - - - (23) - - - (23) Other revenues 291 - 22 - - - - 313 Net gains (losses) - - - - - 55 - 55 Gain on the RSA Acquisition - - - - - 204 - 204 Share of profits from investments in associates

and joint ventures 119 (8) - - (26) (14) - 71 Finance costs - (111) - - - - - (111) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - - - - - (296) - (296) Other expenses (125) - (51) - - (124) - (300) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - (310) - - (310)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 285 (119) (29) 486 (336) (87) 1,187























1 Comprised of the following captions in the Consolidated statements of income: Net earned premiums, Other underwriting revenues, Net claims incurred and Underwriting expenses.

Table 9 Calculation of BVPS and BVPS (excluding AOCI)

As at September 30, 2022 2021





Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 15,150 15,123 Remove: Preferred shares, as reported under IFRS (1,322) (1,175)





Common shareholders' equity 13,828 13,948 Remove: AOCI, as reported under IFRS 1,629 (575)





Common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI) 15,457 13,373





Number of common shares outstanding at the same date (in millions) 175.3 176.1 BVPS 78.90 79.21 BVPS (excluding AOCI) 88.19 75.95

Table 10 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity and Adjusted average common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI)

As at September 30, 2022 2021







Ending common shareholders' equity 13,828 13,948

Remove: common shares issued during the period - (4,311)

Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding common shares issued during the period 13,828 9,637

Beginning common shareholders' equity 13,948 8,040

Average common shareholders' equity, excluding common shares issued during the period 13,888 8,838

Weighted impact of June 1, 2021 common shares issuance - 1,441

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 13,888 10,279

Ending common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI) 15,457 13,373

Remove: common shares issued during the period - (4,311)

Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and common shares issued during the period 15,457 9,062

Beginning common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 13,373 7,736

Average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and common shares issued during the period 14,415 8,399

Weighted impact of June 1, 2021 common shares issuance - 1,441

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 14,415 9,840









Table 11 Reconciliation of Debt outstanding (excluding hybrid debt) and Adjusted total capital to Debt outstanding, Equity attributable to shareholders and Equity attributable to NCI, as reported under IFRS

As at Sept. 30 2022 June 30 2022 Dec. 31 2021







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,796 4,345 5,229 Remove: hybrid subordinated notes (247) (247) (247)







Debt outstanding (excluding hybrid debt) 4,549 4,098 4,982







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,796 4,345 5,229 Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 15,150 15,515 15,674 Equity attributable to NCI, as reported under IFRS





Include: RSA Insurance Group plc, as reported under IFRS Tier 1 notes - - 510 Preferred shares 285 285 285 Adjusted total capital 20,231 20,145 21,698







Debt outstanding (excluding hybrid debt) 4,549 4,098 4,982 Adjusted total capital 20,231 20,145 21,698 Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 22.5 % 20.3 % 23.0 %







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,796 4,345 5,229 Preferred shares, as reported under IFRS 1,322 1,322 1,175 Equity attributable to NCI: RSA Insurance Group plc, as reported under IFRS Tier 1 notes - - 510 Preferred shares 285 285 285 Debt outstanding and preferred shares (including NCI) 6,403 5,952 7,199 Adjusted total capital 20,231 20,145 21,698 Total leverage ratio 31.7 % 29.5 % 33.2 % Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 22.5 % 20.3 % 23.0 % Preferred shares and hybrids 9.2 % 9.2 % 10.2 %

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the outlook for the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, the US and the UK, the Company's business outlook, the Company's growth prospects, the impact on the Company in relation to the occurrence of and in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing events, the acquisition and integration of RSA Insurance Group PLC ("RSA"), the sale of the Company's 50% stake in RSA Middle East B.S.C. (c) to National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC) (the "Sale of Middle East"), and the realization of expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the Sale of Middle East. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form dated February 8, 2022 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please read the cautionary note at the beginning of the Q3-2022 MD&A.

