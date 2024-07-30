(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

Highlights

Operating DPW 1,2 growth of 6%, largely organic and led by continued momentum in personal lines

growth of 6%, largely organic and led by continued momentum in personal lines Combined ratio 1 of 87.1% reflected a solid underlying performance across all geographies and limited catastrophe activity

of 87.1% reflected a solid underlying performance across all geographies and limited catastrophe activity Net operating income per share 1 increased to $4.86 (and EPS of $4.04 ) driven by very strong underwriting results, as well as solid growth in investment and distribution income

increased to (and EPS of ) driven by very strong underwriting results, as well as solid growth in investment and distribution income Operating ROE 1 increased by 4 points year-over-year to 17.0%, while a 13.7% ROE 1 fuelled a BVPS 1 growth of 15% over the same period

increased by 4 points year-over-year to 17.0%, while a 13.7% ROE fuelled a BVPS growth of 15% over the same period Strong balance sheet with $2.9 billion of total capital margin1 from solid earnings and adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio1 down to 19.8%

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"With the recent flooding and wildfire events in Canada, our teams have been quick to respond and are actively helping customers get back on track. In these difficult times, we are reminded of how important our purpose is and why our work matters. For the second quarter, our business delivered strong results, predominately due to excellent underlying performance across all lines of business. Operating ROE was in the high-teens on the back of solid earnings growth. Top line momentum continues to be strong, especially in personal lines, and we are focused on making the most of the current market conditions in commercial lines by leveraging our distribution channels and pricing expertise. With our profitability momentum, balance sheet strength and investments in our competitive advantages, we are well on our way to return to our 10% net operating income per share growth trajectory and to outperform the industry ROE by at least 500 basis points every year."

Consolidated Highlights

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q2-2024 Q2-2023 Change H1-2024 H1-2023 Change

Operating direct premiums written1,2 6,655 6,226 6 % 11,765 11,035 6 %

Combined ratio1,3 87.1 % 96.3 % (9.2) pts 89.1 % 94.2 % (5.1) pts

Underwriting income1,3 681 184 270 % 1,140 578 97 %

Operating net investment income 387 326 19 % 767 621 24 %

Distribution income1 169 137 23 % 269 242 11 %

Net operating income attributable to common shareholders1 866 410 111 % 1,513 952 59 %

Net income 758 260 192 % 1,431 637 125 %

Per share measures (in dollars)













Net operating income per share (NOIPS)1,4 $4.86 $2.34 108 % $8.48 $5.43 56 %

Earnings per share (EPS) - diluted4 $4.04 $1.30 211 % $7.72 $3.36 130 %

Book value per share1 $88.00 $76.29 15 %







Return on equity for the last 12 months













Operating ROE1 17.0 % 12.9 % 4.1 pts







Adjusted ROE1 16.7 % 11.8 % 4.9 pts







ROE1 13.7 % 9.0 % 4.7 pts







Total capital margin1 2,884 2,482 402







Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio1 19.8 % 22.5 % (2.7) pts









12-Month Industry Outlook

We expect favourable insurance market conditions to continue, driven by past catastrophe losses and inflation pressures: Both personal property and auto premium growth could reach double-digits; and In commercial and specialty lines across all geographies, we expect mid-single-digit premium growth.



This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 14 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details.
DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency.
Presented on an undiscounted basis. Underwriting income comparative figures have been reclassified accordingly.
Per share metric is calculated based on the weighted-average diluted number of common shares.

Segment Results

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q2-2024 Q2-2023 Change H1-2024 H1-2023 Change Operating direct premiums written1,2 Canada 4,563 4,270 7 % 7,815 7,266 8 % UK&I3 1,315 1,202 7 % 2,560 2,437 2 % US 777 754 1 % 1,390 1,332 4 % Total 6,655 6,226 6 % 11,765 11,035 6 % Combined ratio1 Canada 85.4 % 97.9 % (12.5) pts 88.1 % 94.9 % (6.8) pts UK&I3 92.2 % 94.1 % (1.9) pts 93.4 % 94.3 % (0.9) pts US 88.5 % 91.3 % (2.8) pts 88.3 % 90.2 % (1.9) pts Combined ratio 87.1 % 96.3 % (9.2) pts 89.1 % 94.2 % (5.1) pts

Q2-2024 Consolidated Performance

Overall operating DPW increased 6% led by rate increases and unit growth in hard market conditions across personal lines. Within commercial lines, growth was led by rates in the mid-single digits, with market conditions varying by line of business.

Overall combined ratio was strong at 87.1%, 9 points better than last year, with 7 points attributable to lower catastrophe losses compared to last year's elevated level and 2 points attributable to an improvement in our underlying performance.

Operating net investment income of $387 million increased 19% year-over-year, driven by higher reinvestment yields captured in the latter half of 2023.

increased 19% year-over-year, driven by higher reinvestment yields captured in the latter half of 2023. Distribution income increased by 23% to $169 million , mainly due to higher commission revenues from solid organic growth and contributions from our M&A activities.

Lines of Business

P&C Canada

Personal auto premium grew by 11%, reflecting strong rate increases and continued unit growth. The combined ratio remained solid at 91.4%, in a seasonally favourable quarter. This reflected an underlying performance improvement of 3 points year-over-year, which tempered lower favourable PYD in the quarter.

Personal property premiums grew by 9%, driven by strong rate increases and continued unit growth. The combined ratio was very strong at 78.0%, reflecting robust underlying results and favourable PYD, coupled with low catastrophe losses in a typically active season.

Commercial lines premiums grew by 1%, reflecting mid-single-digit rates, mainly offset by continued competition for large accounts and an unfavourable timing impact in renewals. The combined ratio was very strong at 83.6%, 6 points lower than last year, mainly due to lower catastrophe losses.

P&C UK&I2

Excluding the impact of the UK Personal Lines exit, operating DPW growth was 42%, mainly due to the DLG brokered commercial lines acquisition in Q4-2023. Organic growth was 6%, reflecting mid-single-digit rate actions and solid new business. The combined ratio was healthy at 92.2%, in line with expectations following the DLG acquisition.

P&C US2

Operating DPW grew 1%, as a result of mid-single-digit rate actions in most lines of business, as well as corrective actions and reduced exposures in certain segments. The combined ratio continued to be solid at 88.5% for the quarter, 3 points better than prior year, reflecting favourable PYD and continued growth in profitable business lines.

DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency.
The comparative period results presented in the table are on a reported basis. Following the exit of the UK personal lines operations in 2023, performance of this segment is now analyzed on a pro-forma basis (which excludes UK Personal Lines results) for comparability. Pro-forma growth in constant currency was 42% in Q2-2024 and 35% in H1-2024. Pro-forma combined ratios were 90.4% for Q2-2023 and 89.4% for H1-2023.

Net Operating Income, EPS and ROE

Net operating income attributable to common shareholders increased from last year to $866 million , driven by strong underwriting, investment and distribution results.

, driven by strong underwriting, investment and distribution results. Earnings Per Share of $4.04 , up $2.74 year-over-year, driven by solid operating and non-operating performances.

, up year-over-year, driven by solid operating and non-operating performances. Operating ROE of 17.0% and ROE of 13.7% reflected strong earnings across the business.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter in a strong financial position, with a total capital margin of $2 .9 billion, with solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions.

.9 billion, with solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions. Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio was down to 19.8% as at June 30, 2024 , in line with our long-term target.

, in line with our long-term target. IFC's book value per share (BVPS) of $88.00 as at June 30, 2024 increased 15% year-over-year, and was 4% higher than Q1-2024, due to strong operating earnings.

Common Share Dividend

The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividends are payable on September 27, 2024 , to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024 .

Preferred Share Dividends

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 30.25625 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 21.60625 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares, 32.50 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 37.575 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares, 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares, and 32.8125 cents per share on the Class A Series 11 preferred shares. The dividends are payable as of September 30, 2024 , to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024 .

Table 1 Reconciliation of NOI, NOIPS and OROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q2-2024 Q2-2023 H1-2024 H1-2023









Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 750 252 1,423 629 Remove: pre-tax non-operating results 128 200 140 348 Remove: non-operating tax expense (benefit) 16 (19) (5) 14 NOI attributable to shareholders 894 433 1,558 991 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (23) (45) (39) NOI attributable to common shareholders 866 410 1,513 952 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions) 178.5 175.3 178.5 175.3 NOIPS (in dollars) 4.86 2.34 8.48 5.43 NOI attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,575 1,952



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 15,151 15,145



OROE for the last 12 months 17.0 % 12.9 %





Table 2 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (quarterly)

Financial statements F/S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A MD&A Quarter ended June 30, 2024

Insurance revenue 6,488 (619) (356)







(207) (12) 7 (1,187) 5,301 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,196) 365 370 (114) 8 (44) (237) 223 12 (7) 576 (4,620) Sum of: Operating net claims ($2,812 million) and Operating net underwriting

expenses ($1,808 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (619) 619















619 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 365 (365)















(365) - n/a Insurance service result 1,038 - 14 (114) 8 (44) (237) 16 - - (357) 681 Underwriting income (loss) Quarter ended June 30, 2023

Insurance revenue 6,243 (808) (73)







(321) (55) 30 (1,227) 5,016 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,500) 541 110 (112) 6 (34) (207) 339 55 (30) 668 (4,832) Sum of: Operating net claims ($3,109 million) and Operating net underwriting

expenses ($1,723 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (808) 808















808 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 541 (541)















(541) - n/a Insurance service result 476 - 37 (112) 6 (34) (207) 18 - - (292) 184 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other corporate income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 3 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (year-to-date)

Financial statements F/S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A MD&A Six-month ended June 30, 2024

Insurance revenue 12,999 (1,292) (715)







(488) (32) 22 (2,505) 10,494 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (10,554) 679 790 (262) 16 (93) (465) 525 32 (22) 1,200 (9,354) Sum of: Operating net claims ($5,757 million) and Operating net underwriting

expenses ($3,597 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (1,292) 1,292















1,292 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 679 (679)















(679) - n/a Insurance service result 1,832 - 75 (262) 16 (93) (465) 37 - - (692) 1,140 Underwriting income (loss) Six-month ended June 30, 2023

Insurance revenue 12,597 (1,655) (153)







(862) (114) 67 (2,717) 9,880 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (11,096) 1,274 250 (198) 12 (69) (426) 904 114 (67) 1,794 (9,302) Sum of: Operating net claims ($5,927 million) and Operating net underwriting

expenses ($3,375 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (1,655) 1,655















1,655 - n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 1,274 (1,274)















(1,274) - n/a Insurance service result 1,120 - 97 (198) 12 (69) (426) 42 - - (542) 578 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other corporate income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 4 Reconciliation of ROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q2-2024 Q2-2023 H1-2024 H1-2023 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 750 252 1,423 629 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (23) (45) (39) Net income attributable to common shareholders 722 229 1,378 590 Divided by weighted-average basic number of common shares (in millions) 178.3 175.3 178.3 175.3 EPS, basic (in dollars) 4.05 1.30 7.73 3.36 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares1 (in millions) 178.5 175.3 178.5 175.3 EPS, diluted (in dollars) 4.04 1.30 7.72 3.36 Net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,020 1,280



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 14,698 14,226



ROE for the last 12 months 13.7 % 9.0 %





1 Includes the net effect of the exercise of stock options. See Note 18 – Earnings per share to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for more details.

Table 5 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (quarterly)



MD&A captions Pre-tax



As presented in the Financial statements Distribution

income Total

finance

costs Other

operating

income

(expense) Operating net

investment

income Total

income

taxes Non-

operating

results Underwriting

income

(loss) Total F/S

caption For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Insurance service result 28

16



199 795 1,038 Net investment income





387





387 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio









(34)

(34) Net insurance financial result









(195)

(195) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 52 (3) (1)

(11) (9)

28 Other net gains (losses)









74

74 Other income and expense 89

(75)



(73) (114) (173) Other finance costs

(54)









(54) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs









(90)

(90) Income tax benefit (expense)







(223)



(223)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 169 (57) (60) 387 (234) (128) 681

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023 Insurance service result 9

25



146 296 476 Net investment income





326





326 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio









(295)

(295) Net insurance financial result









79

79 Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 50 (4) (2)

(11) (5)

28 Other net gains (losses)









2

2 Other income and expense 78

(70)



(51) (112) (155) Other finance costs

(52)









(52) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs









(76)

(76) Income tax benefit (expense)







(73)



(73)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 137 (56) (47) 326 (84) (200) 184



Table 6 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (year-to-date)



MD&A captions Pre-tax



As presented in the Financial statements Distribution

income Total

finance

costs Other

operating

income

(expense) Operating net

investment

income Total

income

taxes Non-

operating

results Underwriting

income

(loss) Total F/S

caption For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 Insurance service result 71

22



337 1,402 1,832 Net investment income





767





767 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio









(74)

(74) Net insurance financial result









(292)

(292) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 90 (8) 1

(18) (15)

50 Other net gains (losses)









254

254 Other income and expense 108

(111)



(147) (262) (412) Other finance costs

(111)









(111) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs









(203)

(203) Income tax benefit (expense)







(380)



(380)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 269 (119) (88) 767 (398) (140) 1,140

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 Insurance service result 45

24



275 776 1,120 Net investment income





621





621 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio









(146)

(146) Net insurance financial result









(172)

(172) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 97 (8) (1)

(21) (9)

58 Other net gains (losses)









19

19 Other income and expense 100

(101)



(103) (198) (302) Other finance costs

(102)









(102) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs









(212)

(212) Income tax benefit (expense)







(247)



(247)

















Total, as reported in MD&A 242 (110) (78) 621 (268) (348) 578



Table 7 Reconciliation of AEPS and AROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q2-2024 Q2-2023 H1-2024 H1-2023 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 750 252 1,423 629 Remove acquisition-related items, after tax







Amortization of acquired intangible assets 56 50 113 99 Acquisition and integration costs 41 38 96 83 Tax adjustments on acquisition-related items 3 1 3 2 Net result from claims acquired in a business combination (1) - 1 1 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 849 341 1,636 814 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (28) (23) (45) (39) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 821 318 1,591 775 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions) 178.5 175.3 178.5 175.3 AEPS (in dollars) 4.61 1.81 8.91 4.42 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 2,453 1,682



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 14,698 14,226



AROE for the last 12 months 16.7 % 11.8 %





Table 8 Calculation of BVPS and BVPS (excluding AOCI)

As at June 30, 2024 2023





Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 17,315 14,989 Remove: Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS (1,619) (1,619)





Common shareholders' equity 15,696 13,370 Remove: AOCI, as reported under IFRS 238 670





Common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI) 15,934 14,040





Number of common shares outstanding at the same date (in millions) 178.4 175.3 BVPS 88.00 76.29 BVPS (excluding AOCI) 89.33 80.11

Table 9 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity and Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

As at June 30, 2024 2023





Ending common shareholders' equity 15,696 13,370 Remove: significant capital transaction in the last 12 months (557) 1,195 Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding significant capital transaction 15,139 14,565 Beginning common shareholders' equity 13,370 14,699 Average common shareholders' equity, excluding significant capital transaction 14,255 14,632 Weighted impact of significant capital transactions1 443 (406) Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 14,698 14,226





Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 15,934 14,040 Remove: significant capital transaction in the last 12 months (557) 1,195 Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and significant capital transaction 15,377 15,235 Beginning common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 14,040 15,867 Average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI and significant capital transaction 14,708 15,551 Weighted impact of significant capital transactions1 443 (406) Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 15,151 15,145

1 June 30, 2024 figure represents the weighted impact of the September 13, 2023 significant capital transaction. June 30, 2023 figure represents the net weighted impact of the February 27, 2023 significant capital transaction.

Table 10 Reconciliation of Debt outstanding (excluding hybrid debt) and Total capital to Debt outstanding, Equity attributable to shareholders and Equity attributable to NCI

As at June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,650 4,714 5,081 Remove: hybrid subordinated notes (247) (247) (247)







Debt outstanding (excluding hybrid debt) 4,403 4,467 4,834







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,650 4,714 5,081 Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 17,315 16,740 16,190 Preferred shares from Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 285 285 285 Adjusted total capital 22,250 21,739 21,556







Debt outstanding (excluding hybrid debt) 4,403 4,467 4,834 Adjusted total capital 22,250 21,739 21,556 Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 19.8 % 20.5 % 22.4 %







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,650 4,714 5,081 Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS 1,619 1,619 1,619 Preferred shares from Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 285 285 285 Debt outstanding and preferred shares (including NCI) 6,554 6,618 6,985 Adjusted total capital 22,250 21,739 21,556 Total leverage ratio 29.5 % 30.4 % 32.4 % Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 19.8 % 20.5 % 22.4 % Preferred shares and hybrids 9.7 % 9.9 % 10.0 %

