TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: IFC)

(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

Highlights1

Operating DPW 2 growth of 6% in Q2-2023 driven by rate actions in supportive market conditions

driven by rate actions in supportive market conditions Net operating income per share 2 decreased 30% to $2.30 , largely due to an increase in catastrophe losses to $421 million , partially offset by higher investment income

, largely due to an increase in catastrophe losses to , partially offset by higher investment income EPS of $1.30 was lower than last year, which had benefited from the sale of Codan Denmark and large gains on equity investments

was lower than last year, which had benefited from the sale of Codan Denmark and large gains on equity investments Combined ratio 2 of 92.2% (96.3% undiscounted) included 8 points of catastrophe losses that were twice as high as expected, while underlying performance was strong in all geographies

included 8 points of catastrophe losses that were twice as high as expected, while underlying performance was strong in all geographies Personal auto results were strong at a 91.2% combined ratio 2 , reflecting our profitability actions and moderating inflation

reflecting our profitability actions and moderating inflation Operating ROE2 of 12.8% (and ROE2 of 9.0%) despite elevated catastrophe losses and $2.5 billion of total capital margin2

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"With multiple severe weather events this quarter, our employees were often first on site in affected communities, offering a reassuring presence and support to customers in a time of need. Despite the scale of the fire, flood, and freeze events, we maintained a strong balance sheet and delivered a 13% operating ROE, a testament to the resilience of our operations. We will continue to leverage our experience with natural disasters to collaborate with governments and help communities adapt to climate change."

Consolidated Highlights

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q2-2023 Q2-2022 restated3 Change H1-2023 H1-2022

restated3 Change Operating direct premiums written1, 2 6,226 5,801 6 % 11,035 10,457 5 % Combined ratio (discounted)2 92.2 % 88.0 % 4.2 pts 89.8 % 88.4 % 1.4 pts Combined ratio (undiscounted)2 96.3 % 90.2 % 6.1 pts 94.2 % 91.2 % 3.0 pts Underwriting income2 391 576 (32) % 1,004 1,107 (9) % Operating net investment income2 326 211 55 % 621 416 49 % Net unwind of discount on claims liabilities2 (216) (88) nm (442) (171) nm Operating net investment result2 110 123 (11) % 179 245 (27) % Distribution income2 137 142 (4) % 242 234 3 % Net operating income attributable to common shareholders2 402 581 (31) % 939 1,097 (14) % Net income 260 1,235 (79) % 637 1,722 (63) % Per share measures (in dollars)











Net operating income per share (NOIPS)2 $2.30 $3.30 (30) % $5.36 $6.23 (14) % Earnings per share (EPS) $1.30 $6.93 (81) % $3.36 $9.68 (65) % Book value per share2 $76.29 $83.74 (9) %





Return on equity for the last 12 months











Operating ROE2 12.8 % 15.4 % n/a





ROE2 9.0 % 18.5 % n/a





Total capital margin2 2,482 2,479 3





Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio2 22.5 % 19.8 % 2.7 pts







______________________________________ 1 DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency. 2 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 21 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. 3 Comparatives were restated for IFRS 17 but not for IFRS 9. OROE and ROE are not restated for IFRS 17, given that 2021 P&L figures were not restated for IFRS 17.

12-Month Industry Outlook

Over the next twelve months, we expect firm-to-hard insurance market conditions to continue in most lines of business, driven by inflation, natural disasters, and a hard reinsurance market.

In Canada , we expect firm-to-hard market conditions in personal lines. Both personal property and auto premiums are expected to grow by high single-digits in response to inflation and evolving driving patterns.

, we expect firm-to-hard market conditions in personal lines. Both personal property and auto premiums are expected to grow by high single-digits in response to inflation and evolving driving patterns. In commercial and specialty lines across all geographies, we expect hard market conditions to continue in most lines of business.

In the UK&I, the personal property market is firming, with further rate increases expected.

Segment Results

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q2-2023 Q2-2022

restated Change H1-2023 H1-2022

restated Change Operating direct premiums written1,2



Canada 4,270 4,035 6 % 7,266 6,928 5 % UK&I 1,202 1,164 (2) % 2,437 2,456 (1) % US 754 602 19 % 1,332 1,073 17 % Total 6,226 5,801 6 % 11,035 10,457 5 % Combined ratio2





Canada 97.9 % 89.6 % 8.3 pts 94.9 % 90.3 % 4.6 pts UK&I 94.1 % 92.0 % 2.1 pts 94.3 % 95.2 % (0.9) pts US 91.3 % 91.0 % 0.3 pts 90.2 % 88.9 % 1.3 pts Combined ratio (undiscounted) 96.3 % 90.2 % 6.1 pts 94.2 % 91.2 % 3.0 pts Impact of discounting3 (4.1) % (2.2) % (1.9) pts (4.4) % (2.8) % (1.6) pts Combined ratio (discounted) 92.2 % 88.0 % 4.2 pts 89.8 % 88.4 % 1.4 pts

Q2-2023 Consolidated Performance

Operating DPW growth accelerated to 6%, or 7% excluding strategic exits (such as UK personal lines motor and certain delegated relationships) , reflecting solid rate momentum across all lines of business.

(such as UK personal lines motor and certain delegated relationships) reflecting solid rate momentum across all lines of business. Overall combined ratio of 96.3% (undiscounted) included 4 points of higher-than-expected catastrophe losses. Strong performance in commercial lines was tempered by pressures in personal property, while personal auto performed well and in line with expectations.

included 4 points of higher-than-expected catastrophe losses. Strong performance in commercial lines was tempered by pressures in personal property, while personal auto performed well and in line with expectations. Including the impact of discounting, the overall combined ratio of 92.2% was 4.2 points worse than last year. This was driven by the underwriting results mentioned above, offset in part by the benefit of underwriting discount build at higher interest rates compared to last year.

was 4.2 points worse than last year. This was driven by the underwriting results mentioned above, offset in part by the benefit of underwriting discount build at higher interest rates compared to last year. Operating net investment income of $326 million for the quarter increased 55% year-over-year, due to higher reinvestment yields, increased portfolio turnover, and a $25 million special dividend.

for the quarter increased 55% year-over-year, due to higher reinvestment yields, increased portfolio turnover, and a special dividend. Distribution income declined 4% to $137 million , reflecting both elevated variable commissions and contribution from On Side restoration in the prior-year period, while underlying profitability and acquisition pipeline remained solid in Q2-2023.

Lines of Business4

P&C Canada

Personal auto premiums increased 6% from the prior year, as a result of rate actions in firming market conditions and an improving unit trajectory. The combined ratio of 91.2% is reflective of our profitability actions, favourable seasonality and elevated but moderating inflation. We expect to remain at a seasonally adjusted sub-95 combined ratio over the next 12 months.

premiums increased 6% from the prior year, as a result of rate actions in firming market conditions and an improving unit trajectory. The combined ratio of 91.2% is reflective of our profitability actions, favourable seasonality and elevated but moderating inflation. We expect to remain at a seasonally adjusted sub-95 combined ratio over the next 12 months. Personal property premiums grew by 5% in firm-to-hard market conditions. The combined ratio was elevated at 119.2%, or 22.7 points worse than last year due to higher catastrophe losses, elevated large losses, and inflation. We are well positioned to protect profitability through rate actions in supportive market conditions, while continuing to control costs through supply chain and other claims improvements.

premiums grew by 5% in firm-to-hard market conditions. The combined ratio was elevated at 119.2%, or 22.7 points worse than last year due to higher catastrophe losses, elevated large losses, and inflation. We are well positioned to protect profitability through rate actions in supportive market conditions, while continuing to control costs through supply chain and other claims improvements. Commercial lines premium growth of 6% reflected continued rate increases and strong retention in most lines, offset in part by targeted actions to optimize the portfolio. The combined ratio was a solid 89.5%, but 7.4 points higher than last year primarily due to higher catastrophe losses.

P&C UK&I

Personal lines premiums declined 7% on a constant currency basis. Excluding the impact of our UK personal lines motor market exit, growth was 6% in the quarter, reflecting rate actions in firming market conditions. The combined ratio of 98.0% reflects inflation and adverse weather, offset by the benefits of ongoing profitability actions.

premiums declined 7% on a constant currency basis. Excluding the impact of our UK personal lines motor market exit, growth was 6% in the quarter, reflecting rate actions in firming market conditions. The combined ratio of 98.0% reflects inflation and adverse weather, offset by the benefits of ongoing profitability actions. Commercial lines premiums grew 1% on a constant currency basis, as continued strong rate increases were tempered 5 points by strategic exits. The combined ratio improved 2.1 points to a solid 92.1%, despite 9.0 points of catastrophe losses.

__________________________________________ 1 DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency. 2 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 21 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. 3 Includes the impact of discount build on our claims liabilities for all P&C segments. Refer to Section 3 - IFRS 17 transitional impact in the Q2-2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. 4 Combined ratios within the Lines of Business are reported on an undiscounted basis.

P&C U.S.

US Commercial premiums grew 19% on a constant currency basis, driven by new products (following the Highland acquisition last year), new business, and rate increases. The combined ratio remained solid at 91.3%, but slightly higher than last year due to higher catastrophe losses.

Net Operating Income, EPS and ROE

Net operating income attributable to common shareholders of $402 million was 31% lower than Q2-2022, as a $176 million increase in catastrophe losses offset the impact of higher earned premiums and investment income.

was 31% lower than Q2-2022, as a increase in catastrophe losses offset the impact of higher earned premiums and investment income. Earnings per share of $1.30 reflected lower operating income and an expected level of non-operating expenses. EPS was elevated in the comparable period last year due to the sale of Codan Denmark and other investment gains.

reflected lower operating income and an expected level of non-operating expenses. EPS was elevated in the comparable period last year due to the sale of Codan Denmark and other investment gains. Operating ROE of 12.8% and ROE of 9.0% for the 12 months to June 30, 2023 reflected solid operating performance despite elevated catastrophe losses. As the benefits of the pension de-risking activities are fully realized, we expect this to contribute approximately 1 point to ROE by year-end.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter in a strong financial position, with a total capital margin of $2.5 billion and solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions.

and solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions. The adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio of 22.5% was in line with our expectations and on track to return towards 20% over the next few quarters.

was in line with our expectations and on track to return towards 20% over the next few quarters. IFC's book value per share (BVPS) was $76.29 at June 30, 2023 , down 2% from Q1-2023. Solid earnings were offset by unfavourable market movements on fixed income securities.

Common Share Dividend

The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend to $1.10 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividends are payable on September 29, 2023 , to shareholders of record on September 15 , 2023.

Preferred Share Dividends

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 30.25625 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 21.60625 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares, 32.50 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 37.575 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares, 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares, and 32.8125 cents per share on the Class A Series 11 preferred shares. The dividends are payable as of September 30, 2023 , to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023 .

Analysts' Estimates

The average estimate of earnings per share and net operating income per share for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $1.84 and $2.34 , respectively.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

This Press Release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on the Audit Committee's recommendation, should be read in conjunction with the Q2-2023 MD&A, as well as the Q2-2023 interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and later today on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For the definitions of measures and other insurance-related terms used in this Press Release, please refer to the MD&A and to the glossary available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.intactfc.com.

Conference Call Details

Intact Financial Corporation will host a conference call to review its earnings results tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the call via live audio webcast and to view the Company's interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, MD&A, presentation slides, Supplementary financial information and other information not included in this press release, visit the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and link to "Investors". The conference call is also available by dialing 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available on August 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET until midnight on August 10, 2023. To listen to the replay, call 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free in North America), entry code 721275. A transcript of the call will also be made available on Intact Financial Corporation's website.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $21 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios (which are calculated using Non-GAAP financial measures) do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (or GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are used by management and financial analysts to assess our performance. Further, they provide users with an enhanced understanding of our financial results and related trends, and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios used in this Press Release and the Company's financial reports include measures related to our consolidated performance, our underwriting performance and our financial strength.

For more information about these supplementary financial measures, Non-GAAP financial measures, and Non-GAAP ratios, including definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 21 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2023 MD&A dated August 2, 2023, which is available on our website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the outlook for the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, the U.S. and the UK, the Company's business outlook, the Company's growth prospects, and the acquisition and integration of RSA. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form dated February 7, 2023 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please read the cautionary note at the beginning of the Q2-2023 MD&A.

