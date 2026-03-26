TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announces that its 2025 Annual Report, including CEO Charles Brindamour's annual letter to shareholders, and its 2026 Management Proxy Circular are available at www.intactfc.com.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Mr. Brindamour lays out how to build a gameplan that makes the most of a changing world. He addresses global trends reshaping risk, Intact's approach to talent management, and concrete actions to protect both the economy and adapt to a changing climate.

"In a world defined by disruption, a good gameplan is essential to outperformance – it keeps us focused on where the world is going, cuts through the noise and helps us leverage our strengths to win. Our success in 2025 was not luck or coincidence – it's the result of a deliberate, long‑term strategy and our team of 32,000 people who execute on that strategy every day," says Charles Brindamour, CEO, Intact Financial Corporation.

"With that mindset, we face into the next decade, confident we will continue to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times."

You can read Mr. Brindamour's letter to shareholders here.

IFC's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will take place on May 6, 2026. Please refer to the 2026 Management Proxy Circular for more information.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection: deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion. Explore Intact's offerings at intactfc.com.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

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