Canadian Olympic Committee and Intact Insurance announce Intact Olympian Impact program

Intact commits $1 million over three years to fuel Olympian-led community sports projects across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Intact Insurance, a proud National Partner of Team Canada, today announced the launch of the Intact Olympian Impact program, a $1 million commitment over three years to fund Olympian-led initiatives that create lasting impact in communities across Canada.

Intact will award grants to Team Canada Olympians to help turn their passions into programs that elevate sport in our communities and inspire excellence for generations to come. Applications are now open, with grant recipients to be announced in fall 2026. To apply, Olympians are encouraged to visit: oly.olympic.ca/intact-olympian-impact/

The Intact Olympian Impact program honours initiatives led by Team Canada Olympians who embrace their legacy to strengthen their local communities. The program aims to advance the goals of Team Canada 2035 by fostering podium dreams, empowering positive and healthy play for youth, and contributing to a sustainable planet. Building on an established framework, Intact's contribution will allow the program to reach more Canadians and have an even greater impact from coast to coast to coast.

Notable recipients from previous editions include five-time Olympian Charles Hamelin, Short Track Speed Skating, recognized for his project Glissez vers l'Integration; three time Olympian Laura Stacey, Ice Hockey, for her project S7 Sticks In For Charity Road Hockey Tournament; and dual Summer and Winter Olympian Oluseyi Smith, OLY, for his project Racing to Zero.

"When Intact Insurance embarked on the Olympic journey as a National Partner of the Canadian Olympic Committee, our mission extended beyond cheering for Team Canada on the Olympic stage," says Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Intact. "We are proud to launch Intact Olympian Impact, a program that goes the extra mile to help Olympians amplify their impact in communities nationwide, so that more Canadians can enjoy meaningful and barrier-free sporting experiences."

"Team Canada Olympians have always been leaders in their communities, on and off the field of play," says Jacquie Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee and CEO of the Canadian Olympic Foundation. "Intact Olympian Impact gives Team Canada a powerful platform to create lasting change, and we're proud to have Intact as a National Partner helping to expand this vision in such an exciting and meaningful way."

"Olympians have a unique ability to inspire far beyond the field of play. Intact Olympian Impact empowers Canadian Olympians to build their legacy and create meaningful, lasting impact in communities across the country. By supporting athletes in giving back, this program helps strengthen communities, elevate the broader sport system, and reinforce the enduring value Olympians bring to Canada," says Christine Nestbitt OLY, Chair of the OLY Canada Commission.

"As Olympians, we carry lessons that go far beyond competition. A program like this recognizes that value and helps us channel it into projects that have a meaningful impact. That support makes a real difference in what we can build," says Oluseyi Smith OLY, past recipient.

"Programs like this allowed us to grow our charity tournament and give even more kids the chance to discover sport, get outside, be active, and build healthy habits. My sister and I were fortunate to play any sport we wanted growing up; the support allows us to give back and offer that same opportunity to kids who wouldn't otherwise have access," says Laura Stacey OLY, past recipient.

Key Facts

Intact is committing $1 million over three years to Intact Olympian Impact, fueling Olympian-led community sports projects across Canada

Selected projects will align with Team Canada 2035 pillars: Play, Podium, or Planet

Applications are open as of August 6, close on September 7, with grant recipients announced in Fall 2026

For more information and to apply, visit https://oly.olympic.ca/intact-olympian-impact/

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged, and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration, and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection; deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion. Explore Intact's offerings at intactfc.com.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Team Canada 2035 is our commitment to safe, inclusive, barrier-free sport so more young people can play and stay in sport. We will achieve that through a relentless focus on Podium, Play and Planet, so the next generation of Canadian athletes can achieve their Olympic dreams. Learn more at olympic.ca.

About OLY Canada

Launched in 2017, OLY Canada is COC's alumni program led by the OLY Canada Commission, composed of Olympians retired from competition who represent the voices of Legacy Olympians across Canada. The commission contributes to the Intact Olympian Impact, formerly named the OLY Canada Legacy Grant, which is now in its 7th edition. The post-nominal letters (OLY) provide Olympians with a lifelong recognition of their years of dedication, achievement and commitment to Olympic values.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

MEDIA CONTACTS: Vanessa Lee, Director, Communications and Media Relations, Canadian Olympic Committee, C: 514-216-1417, E: [email protected]; Caroline Audet, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, Intact Financial Corporation, C: 416 227-7905, E: [email protected]