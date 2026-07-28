Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2-2026 results

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News provided by

Intact Financial Corporation

Jul 28, 2026, 17:01 ET

(TSX: IFC)
(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Highlights

  • Operating DPW¹ growth was 4%, mostly attributable to continued strength in Personal lines
  • Combined ratio¹ of 94.9% included 4 points from elevated catastrophe and large losses
  • Net operating income per share¹ of $3.17 (EPS of $3.90) reflected lower underwriting income, but solid contributions from investment and distribution income
  • BVPS¹ of $111.73 grew 13% year-over-year, with operating ROE¹ remaining strong at 17.0% (ROE of 17.2%)
  • Balance sheet strength maintained with a total capital margin¹ of $3.8 billion and an adjusted debt-to-capital¹ of 16.2%, after completing $181 million of share buybacks in the quarter

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We continued to deliver an upper teens ROE and double-digit BVPS growth over the past year driven by robust underwriting fundamentals, despite elevated CAT and large losses in the second quarter. These events allow our teams to continue to demonstrate their strength on the ground, leveraging our scale and extensive supply chain to help customers get back on track fast and rebuild stronger. Our resilient performance, as well as the strength of our balance sheet, positions us to continue to pursue growth initiatives in a constructive M&A environment. We remain on track to deliver on our financial objectives of exceeding the industry ROE by 500 basis points and grow NOIPS by 10% annually over time."

Consolidated Highlights

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

Q2-2026

Q2-2025

Change

H1-2026

H1-2025

Change

Operating DPW1 (growth in constant currency)

7,345

7,031

4 %

12,947

12,395

4 %

Operating income





Underwriting income (loss)1

305

784

(61 %)

809

1,269

(36 %)

Operating net investment income

405

400

1 %

862

815

6 %

Distribution income1

172

165

4 %

287

282

2 %

Net operating income attributable to common shareholders1

561

935

(40 %)

1,331

1,652

(19 %)

Net income

720

867

(17 %)

1,472

1,543

(5 %)

Combined Ratio1

94.9 %

86.1 %

8.8 pts

93.1 %

88.7 %

4.4 pts

Per share measures (in dollars)





Net operating income per share (NOIPS)1,2

3.17

5.23

(39 %)

7.51

9.25

(19 %)

Earnings per share (EPS) - diluted2

3.90

4.70

(17 %)

8.02

8.39

(4 %)

Book value per share (BVPS)1

111.73

98.67

13 %


Return on equity for the last 12 months





Operating ROE1

17.0 %

16.3 %

0.7 pts


Adjusted ROE1

19.3 %

16.5 %

2.8 pts


ROE1

17.2 %

14.0 %

3.2 pts


Capital Management





Total capital margin1

3,761

3,136

625


Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio1

16.2 %

18.4 %

(2.2) pts


1 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 16 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details.

2 Per share is calculated based on the weighted-average diluted number of common shares.

12-Month Industry Outlook

We continue to expect constructive conditions across all of our markets:

  • In Personal lines in Canada, we expect industry premium growth to be in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range; and
  • In Commercial and Specialty lines overall, we expect industry premium growth to be in the low to mid-single-digit range.

Q2-2026 Consolidated Performance

  • Operating DPW growth was solid at 4%, mostly attributable to continued strength and hard market conditions in Personal lines. The benefits we see from our initiatives in Commercial and Specialty lines are somewhat tempered by competition in large accounts.
  • Combined ratio of 94.9% included 4 points from elevated catastrophe and large losses, with otherwise solid underlying performance.
  • Operating net investment income increased 1% to $405 million, reflecting higher assets year-over-year, despite decreases in floating rates.
  • Distribution income of $172 million increased year-over-year as strong organic and inorganic growth was tempered by investments to support temporary service level demands, including those in connection with auto reforms.
  • Net operating income per share of $3.17 included a $1.08 impact from elevated catastrophe and large losses above expectations but reflected solid contributions from investment and distribution income.
  • Operating ROE increased almost 1 point year-over-year to 17.0%, reflecting the resilience of our underwriting platform and continued focus on profitable growth.
  • Adjusted ROE of 19.3% and ROE of 17.2% were strong, both increasing approximately 3 points from last year, primarily due to solid operating performance as well as mark-to-market gains on equity securities.

Segment Underwriting Performance

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

Q2-2026

Q2-2025

Change

H1-2026

H1-2025

Change

Operating direct premiums written¹ (growth in constant currency)





Canada

5,191

4,908

6 %

8,850

8,388

6 %

UK&I

1,332

1,330

(1 %)

2,650

2,583

1 %

US

822

793

4 %

1,447

1,424

4 %

Total

7,345

7,031

4 %

12,947

12,395

4 %

Combined Ratio¹





Canada

91.7 %

83.8 %

7.9 pts

90.5 %

87.0 %

3.5 pts

UK&I

112.0 %

92.9 %

19.1 pts

107.6 %

95.2 %

12.4 pts

US

85.0 %

87.8 %

(2.8) pts

84.2 %

87.2 %

(3.0) pts

Combined Ratio

94.9 %

86.1 %

8.8 pts

93.1 %

88.7 %

4.4 pts

Canada

  • Personal auto operating DPW grew by 9%, including unit growth of 1% in hard market conditions. The combined ratio was strong at 88.8% reflecting the benefits of our disciplined profitability actions taken over time.
  • Personal property operating DPW growth was 7%, including unit growth of 1% in hard market conditions. The combined ratio of 103.0% was impacted by 11 points of catastrophe and large losses above expectations.
  • Commercial lines operating DPW growth was 1%, as positive momentum from our growth initiatives was tempered by continued competition in large accounts. The combined ratio of 85.7% was strong, reflecting robust underwriting performance despite elevated large losses and lower favourable PYD.

UK&I

  • Operating DPW growth decreased by 1% as solid new business and retention were more than offset by the impacts of combining the RSA and DLG brokered Commercial lines portfolios under one brand. The combined ratio of 112.0% increased year-over-year and included a 15-point impact from elevated catastrophe and large losses.

US

  • Operating DPW growth was 4%, driven by solid new business, somewhat tempered by elevated competition in specific business lines. The combined ratio of 85.0% was strong and improved almost 3 points year-over-year, reflecting the benefits of our disciplined underwriting and focus on growing in the most profitable segments.

1 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 16 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details.

Balance Sheet

  • The Company ended the quarter in a strong financial position and with solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions. Total capital margin remained strong at $3.8 billion but decreased $0.2 billion sequentially. Capital generation was solid and supported capital deployment activities including dividend distributions and share buybacks.
  • The adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio decreased to 16.2% as at June 30, 2026, driven by growth in shareholders' equity from continued profitability.
  • IFC's book value per share (BVPS) of $111.73 increased 3% sequentially and 13% year-over-year, driven by solid operating earnings despite elevated catastrophe and large losses as well as share buybacks.

Common Share Dividend

  • The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The common share dividends are payable on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2026.

Preferred Share Dividends

  • The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 30.25625 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 21.60625 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares, 32.5 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 37.575 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares, 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares, 32.8125 cents per share on the Class A Series 11 preferred shares, and 34.375 cents per share on the Class A Series 13 preferred shares. The dividends are payable on September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2026.

Analysts' Estimates

  • The average estimate of earnings per share and net operating income per share for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $3.19 and $3.51, respectively.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Consolidated Financial Statements

This Press Release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on the Audit Committee's recommendation, should be read in conjunction with the Q2-2026 MD&A, as well as the Q2-2026 interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and later today on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For the definitions of measures and other insurance-related terms used in this Press Release, please refer to the MD&A and to the glossary available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.intactfc.com.

Conference Call Details

Intact Financial Corporation will host a conference call to review its earnings results tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the call via live audio webcast and to view the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, MD&A, presentation slides, Supplementary financial information and other information not included in this Press Release, visit the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and link to "Investors". The conference call is also available by dialing 416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available on July 29, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 5, 2026. To listen to the replay, call 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 (toll-free in North America), passcode 27444. A transcript of the call will also be made available on Intact Financial Corporation's website.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged, and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration, and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection; deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion.

Non-GAAP and other financial measures 

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios (which are calculated using Non-GAAP financial measures) do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (or GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are used by management and financial analysts to assess our performance. Further, they provide users with an enhanced understanding of our financial results and related trends, and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios used in this Press Release and other Company's financial reports include measures related to our consolidated performance, underwriting performance and financial strength.

For more information about these supplementary financial measures, Non-GAAP financial measures, and Non-GAAP ratios, including definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 16 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2026 MD&A dated July 28, 2026, which is available on our website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1 Reconciliation of NOI, NOIPS and OROE to Net income attributable to shareholders

Q2-2026

Q2-2025

H1-2026

H1-2025

Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS

720

867

1,472

1,543

Remove: pre-tax non-operating results

(181)

93

(147)

167

Remove: non-operating tax expense (benefit)

52

3

56

(13)

NOI attributable to shareholders

591

963

1,381

1,697

Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution

(30)

(28)

(50)

(45)

NOI attributable to common shareholders

561

935

1,331

1,652

Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions)

177.0

178.7

177.3

178.7

NOIPS (in dollars)

3.17

5.23

7.51

9.25

NOI attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months

3,107

2,715

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

18,333

16,636

OROE for the last 12 months

17.0 %

16.3 %

Table 2 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (quarterly)

Financial statements

F/S 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Total

MD&A 

MD&A

Quarter ended June 30, 2026

Insurance revenue

6,747

(581)

(74)

--

--

--

--

(80)

(75)

4

(806)

5,941

Operating net underwriting revenue

Insurance service expense

(5,868)

410

85

(136)

5

(44)

(239)

80

75

(4)

232

(5,636)

Sum of: Operating net claims ($3,562 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($2,074 million)

Expense from reinsurance contracts

(581)

581

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

581

--

n/a

Income from reinsurance contracts

410

(410)

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(410)

--

n/a

Insurance service result

708

--

11

(136)

5

(44)

(239)

--

--

--

(403)

305

Underwriting income (loss)

Quarter ended June 30, 2025

Insurance revenue

6,616

(598)

(225)

--

--

--

--

(111)

(57)

5

(986)

5,630

Operating net underwriting revenue

Insurance service expense

(5,083)

257

232

(150)

7

(58)

(215)

112

57

(5)

237

(4,846)

Sum of: Operating net claims ($2,917 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($1,929 million)

Expense from reinsurance contracts

(598)

598

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

598

--

n/a

Income from reinsurance contracts

257

(257)

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(257)

--

n/a

Insurance service result

1,192

--

7

(150)

7

(58)

(215)

1

--

--

(408)

784

Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1

Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance

2

Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating)

3

Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS)

4

Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense

5

Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other operating income (expense))

6

Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating)

7

Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating)

8

Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments

9

Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 3 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (for the year)

Financial statements

F/S 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Total

MD&A 

MD&A

Six-month period ended June 30, 2026

Insurance revenue

13,401

(1,131)

(178)

--

--

--

--

(202)

(134)

10

(1,635)

11,766

Operating net underwriting revenue

Insurance service expense

(11,534)

837

219

(266)

12

(101)

(460)

212

134

(10)

577

(10,957)

Sum of: Operating net claims ($6,869 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($4,088 million)

Expense from reinsurance contracts

(1,131)

1,131

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

1,131

--

n/a

Income from reinsurance contracts

837

(837)

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(837)

--

n/a

Insurance service result

1,573

--

41

(266)

12

(101)

(460)

10

--

--

(764)

809

Underwriting income (loss)

Six-month period ended June 30, 2025

Insurance revenue

13,269

(1,196)

(502)

--

--

--

--

(308)

(105)

26

(2,085)

11,184

Operating net underwriting revenue

Insurance service expense

(10,670)

650

514

(269)

15

(120)

(433)

319

105

(26)

755

(9,915)

Sum of: Operating net claims ($6,125 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($3,790 million)

Expense from reinsurance contracts

(1,196)

1,196

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

1,196

--

n/a

Income from reinsurance contracts

650

(650)

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(650)

--

n/a

Insurance service result

2,053

--

12

(269)

15

(120)

(433)

11

--

--

(784)

1,269

Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1

Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance

2

Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating)

3

Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS)

4

Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense

5

Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other operating income (expense))

6

Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating)

7

Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating)

8

Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments

9

Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 4 Reconciliation of ROE to Net income attributable to shareholders

Q2-2026

Q2-2025

H1-2026

H1-2025

Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS

720

867

1,472

1,543

Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution

(30)

(28)

(50)

(45)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

690

839

1,422

1,498

 Divided by weighted-average basic number of common shares (in millions)

176.7

178.3

177.0

178.3

EPS, basic (in dollars)

3.91

4.71

8.03

8.40

Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares1 (in millions)

177.0

178.7

177.3

178.7

EPS, diluted (in dollars)

3.90

4.70

8.02

8.39

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months

3,199

2,327

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity

18,650

16,647

ROE for the last 12 months

17.2 %

14.0 %

1 Includes the net effect of stock options. See Note 16 – Earnings per share to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for more details.

Table 5 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (quarterly)

MD&A captions

Pre-tax

As presented in the Financial statements

Distribution income

Total finance costs

Other
operating income (expense)

Operating

net
investment income

Total income taxes

Non-operating results

Underwriting income
(loss)

Total F/S caption

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026





Insurance service result

35

--

9

--

--

223

441

708

Net investment income

--

--

--

405

--

--

--

405

Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio

--

--

--

--

--

276

--

276

Net insurance financial result

--

--

--

--

--

(211)

--

(211)

Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures

55

(4)

(2)

--

(11)

(13)

--

25

Other net gains (losses)

--

--

--

--

--

57

--

57

Other income and expense

82

--

(64)

--

--

(68)

(136)

(186)

Other finance costs

--

(54)

--

--

--

--

--

(54)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

--

--

--

--

--

(83)

--

(83)

Income tax benefit (expense)

--

--

--

--

(217)

--

--

(217)

Total, as reported in MD&A

172

(58)

(57)

405

(228)

181

305

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025





Insurance service result

43

--

15

--

--

200

934

1,192

Net investment income

--

--

--

400

--

--

--

400

Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio

--

--

--

--

--

136

--

136

Net insurance financial result

--

--

--

--

--

(197)

--

(197)

Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures

42

(4)

(2)

--

(9)

(9)

--

18

Other net gains (losses)

--

--

--

--

--

(16)

--

(16)

Other income and expense

80

--

(65)

--

--

(80)

(150)

(215)

Other finance costs

--

(57)

--

--

--

--

--

(57)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

--

--

--

--

--

(127)

--

(127)

Income tax benefit (expense)

--

--

--

--

(267)

--

--

(267)

Total, as reported in MD&A

165

(61)

(52)

400

(276)

(93)

784










Table 6 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (for the year)

MD&A captions

Pre-tax

As presented in the Financial statements

Distribution income

Total finance costs

Other
operating income (expense)

Operating

net
investment income

Total income taxes

Non-operating results

Underwriting income (loss)

Total F/S caption

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026





Insurance service result

97

--

4

--

--

397

1,075

1,573

Net investment income

--

--

--

862

--

--

--

862

Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio

--

--

--

--

--

328

--

328

Net insurance financial result

--

--

--

--

--

(288)

--

(288)

Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures

89

(8)

(3)

--

(17)

(26)

--

35

Other net gains (losses)

--

--

--

--

--

38

--

38

Other income and expense

101

--

(76)

--

--

(139)

(266)

(380)

Other finance costs

--

(108)

--

--

--

--

(108)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

--

--

--

--

--

(163)

--

(163)

Income tax benefit (expense)

--

--

--

--

(425)

--

--

(425)

Total, as reported in MD&A

287

(116)

(75)

862

(442)

147

809

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025





Insurance service result

108

--

12

--

--

395

1,538

2,053

Net investment income

--

--

--

815

--

--

--

815

Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio

--

--

--

--

--

222

--

222

Net insurance financial result

--

--

--

--

--

(437)

--

(437)

Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures

84

(7)

(1)

--

(18)

(18)

--

40

Other net gains (losses)

--

--

--

--

--

24

--

24

Other income and expense

90

--

(90)

--

--

(157)

(269)

(426)

Other finance costs

--

(112)

--

--

--

--

(112)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

--

--

--

--

--

(196)

--

(196)

Income tax benefit (expense)

--

--

--

--

(440)

--

--

(440)

Total, as reported in MD&A

282

(119)

(79)

815

(458)

(167)

1,269










Table 7 Reconciliation of AEPS and AROE to Net income attributable to shareholders

Q2-2026

Q2-2025

H1-2026

H1-2025

Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS

720

867

1,472

1,543

Remove acquisition-related items, after tax





Amortization of acquired intangible assets

58

61

118

122

Acquisition and integration costs

23

56

48

86

Tax adjustments on acquisition-related items

--

7

2

8

Net result from claims acquired in a business combination

(4)

1

(4)

1

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders

797

992

1,636

1,760

Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution

(30)

(28)

(50)

(45)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

767

964

1,586

1,715

Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions)

177.0

178.7

177.3

178.7

AEPS (in dollars)

4.33

5.39

8.95

9.59

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months

3,599

2,744

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity

18,650

16,647

AROE for the last 12 months

19.3 %

16.5 %

Table 8 Calculation of BVPS and BVPS (excluding AOCI)

As at June 30,

2026

2025

Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS

21,716

19,216

Remove: Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS

(2,013)

(1,619)

Common shareholders' equity

19,703

17,597

Remove: AOCI, as reported under IFRS

(375)

(260)

Common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI)

19,328

17,337

Number of common shares outstanding at the same date (in millions)

176.3

178.3

BVPS

111.73

98.67

BVPS (excluding AOCI)

109.60

97.21

Table 9 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity and Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

As at June 30,

2026

2025

Ending common shareholders' equity

19,703

17,597

Beginning common shareholders' equity

17,597

15,696

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity1

18,650

16,647

Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

19,328

17,337

Beginning common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

17,337

15,934

Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI1

18,333

16,636

1 No significant capital transactions occurred over the reported period.

Table 10 Reconciliation of Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes, Adjusted total capital and Total leverage ratio

As at

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

Dec. 31, 2025

Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS

4,199

4,184

4,426

Remove: hybrid subordinated notes

--

--

(250)

Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes

4,199

4,184

4,176




Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS

4,199

4,184

4,426

Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS

21,716

21,271

20,836

Adjusted total capital

25,915

25,455

25,262




Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes

4,199

4,184

4,176

Adjusted total capital

25,915

25,455

25,262

Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio

16.2 %

16.4 %

16.5 %




Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS

4,199

4,184

4,426

Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS

2,013

2,013

1,766

Debt outstanding and preferred shares

6,212

6,197

6,192

Adjusted total capital

25,915

25,455

25,262

Total leverage ratio

24.0 %

24.3 %

24.5 %

Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio

16.2 %

16.4 %

16.5 %

Preferred shares and hybrids

7.8 %

7.9 %

8.0 %

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the outlook for the Property and Casualty insurance industry in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, the Company's business outlook, the Company's growth prospects and the impact of economic and other external conditions on the Company's operations and financial performance. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Q2-2026 MD&A dated July 28, 2026 and those made in the section entitled Risk management (Sections 24 to 27) of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Q2-2026 MD&A, dated July 28, 2026, and the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Please read the cautionary note at the beginning of the Q2-2026 MD&A in connection with the risks described in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

Media Inquiries: Caroline Audet, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs , 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]: Investor Inquiries: Geoff Kwan, Deputy SVP, Finance and Chief Investor Relations Officer , 1-866-440-8300 ext. 20022, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Intact Financial Corporation

About Intact Financial Corporation Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide...