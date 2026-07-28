Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2-2026 results

(TSX: IFC)

(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Highlights

Operating DPW¹ growth was 4%, mostly attributable to continued strength in Personal lines

Combined ratio¹ of 94.9% included 4 points from elevated catastrophe and large losses

Net operating income per share¹ of $3.17 (EPS of $3.90) reflected lower underwriting income, but solid contributions from investment and distribution income

BVPS¹ of $111.73 grew 13% year-over-year, with operating ROE¹ remaining strong at 17.0% (ROE of 17.2%)

Balance sheet strength maintained with a total capital margin¹ of $3.8 billion and an adjusted debt-to-capital¹ of 16.2%, after completing $181 million of share buybacks in the quarter

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We continued to deliver an upper teens ROE and double-digit BVPS growth over the past year driven by robust underwriting fundamentals, despite elevated CAT and large losses in the second quarter. These events allow our teams to continue to demonstrate their strength on the ground, leveraging our scale and extensive supply chain to help customers get back on track fast and rebuild stronger. Our resilient performance, as well as the strength of our balance sheet, positions us to continue to pursue growth initiatives in a constructive M&A environment. We remain on track to deliver on our financial objectives of exceeding the industry ROE by 500 basis points and grow NOIPS by 10% annually over time."

Consolidated Highlights (in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q2-2026 Q2-2025 Change H1-2026 H1-2025 Change Operating DPW1 (growth in constant currency) 7,345 7,031 4 % 12,947 12,395 4 % Operating income











Underwriting income (loss)1 305 784 (61 %) 809 1,269 (36 %) Operating net investment income 405 400 1 % 862 815 6 % Distribution income1 172 165 4 % 287 282 2 % Net operating income attributable to common shareholders1 561 935 (40 %) 1,331 1,652 (19 %) Net income 720 867 (17 %) 1,472 1,543 (5 %) Combined Ratio1 94.9 % 86.1 % 8.8 pts 93.1 % 88.7 % 4.4 pts Per share measures (in dollars)











Net operating income per share (NOIPS)1,2 3.17 5.23 (39 %) 7.51 9.25 (19 %) Earnings per share (EPS) - diluted2 3.90 4.70 (17 %) 8.02 8.39 (4 %) Book value per share (BVPS)1 111.73 98.67 13 %





Return on equity for the last 12 months











Operating ROE1 17.0 % 16.3 % 0.7 pts





Adjusted ROE1 19.3 % 16.5 % 2.8 pts





ROE1 17.2 % 14.0 % 3.2 pts





Capital Management











Total capital margin1 3,761 3,136 625





Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio1 16.2 % 18.4 % (2.2) pts







1 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 16 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details. 2 Per share is calculated based on the weighted-average diluted number of common shares.

12-Month Industry Outlook

We continue to expect constructive conditions across all of our markets:

In Personal lines in Canada, we expect industry premium growth to be in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range; and

In Commercial and Specialty lines overall, we expect industry premium growth to be in the low to mid-single-digit range.

Q2-2026 Consolidated Performance

Operating DPW growth was solid at 4%, mostly attributable to continued strength and hard market conditions in Personal lines. The benefits we see from our initiatives in Commercial and Specialty lines are somewhat tempered by competition in large accounts.

Combined ratio of 94.9% included 4 points from elevated catastrophe and large losses, with otherwise solid underlying performance.

Operating net investment income increased 1% to $405 million, reflecting higher assets year-over-year, despite decreases in floating rates.

Distribution income of $172 million increased year-over-year as strong organic and inorganic growth was tempered by investments to support temporary service level demands, including those in connection with auto reforms.

Net operating income per share of $3.17 included a $1.08 impact from elevated catastrophe and large losses above expectations but reflected solid contributions from investment and distribution income.

Operating ROE increased almost 1 point year-over-year to 17.0%, reflecting the resilience of our underwriting platform and continued focus on profitable growth.

Adjusted ROE of 19.3% and ROE of 17.2% were strong, both increasing approximately 3 points from last year, primarily due to solid operating performance as well as mark-to-market gains on equity securities.

Segment Underwriting Performance

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q2-2026 Q2-2025 Change H1-2026 H1-2025 Change Operating direct premiums written¹ (growth in constant currency)











Canada 5,191 4,908 6 % 8,850 8,388 6 % UK&I 1,332 1,330 (1 %) 2,650 2,583 1 % US 822 793 4 % 1,447 1,424 4 % Total 7,345 7,031 4 % 12,947 12,395 4 % Combined Ratio¹











Canada 91.7 % 83.8 % 7.9 pts 90.5 % 87.0 % 3.5 pts UK&I 112.0 % 92.9 % 19.1 pts 107.6 % 95.2 % 12.4 pts US 85.0 % 87.8 % (2.8) pts 84.2 % 87.2 % (3.0) pts Combined Ratio 94.9 % 86.1 % 8.8 pts 93.1 % 88.7 % 4.4 pts

Canada

Personal auto operating DPW grew by 9%, including unit growth of 1% in hard market conditions. The combined ratio was strong at 88.8% reflecting the benefits of our disciplined profitability actions taken over time.

Personal property operating DPW growth was 7%, including unit growth of 1% in hard market conditions. The combined ratio of 103.0% was impacted by 11 points of catastrophe and large losses above expectations.

Commercial lines operating DPW growth was 1%, as positive momentum from our growth initiatives was tempered by continued competition in large accounts. The combined ratio of 85.7% was strong, reflecting robust underwriting performance despite elevated large losses and lower favourable PYD.

UK&I

Operating DPW growth decreased by 1% as solid new business and retention were more than offset by the impacts of combining the RSA and DLG brokered Commercial lines portfolios under one brand. The combined ratio of 112.0% increased year-over-year and included a 15-point impact from elevated catastrophe and large losses.

US

Operating DPW growth was 4%, driven by solid new business, somewhat tempered by elevated competition in specific business lines. The combined ratio of 85.0% was strong and improved almost 3 points year-over-year, reflecting the benefits of our disciplined underwriting and focus on growing in the most profitable segments.

1 This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, Non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures (each as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure"). Refer to Section 16 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter in a strong financial position and with solid regulatory capital ratios in all jurisdictions. Total capital margin remained strong at $3.8 billion but decreased $0.2 billion sequentially. Capital generation was solid and supported capital deployment activities including dividend distributions and share buybacks.

The adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio decreased to 16.2% as at June 30, 2026, driven by growth in shareholders' equity from continued profitability.

IFC's book value per share (BVPS) of $111.73 increased 3% sequentially and 13% year-over-year, driven by solid operating earnings despite elevated catastrophe and large losses as well as share buybacks.

Common Share Dividend

The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The common share dividends are payable on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2026.

Preferred Share Dividends

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 30.25625 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 21.60625 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares, 32.5 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 37.575 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares, 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares, 32.8125 cents per share on the Class A Series 11 preferred shares, and 34.375 cents per share on the Class A Series 13 preferred shares. The dividends are payable on September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2026.

Analysts' Estimates

The average estimate of earnings per share and net operating income per share for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $3.19 and $3.51, respectively.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Consolidated Financial Statements

This Press Release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on the Audit Committee's recommendation, should be read in conjunction with the Q2-2026 MD&A, as well as the Q2-2026 interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and later today on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For the definitions of measures and other insurance-related terms used in this Press Release, please refer to the MD&A and to the glossary available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.intactfc.com.

Conference Call Details

Intact Financial Corporation will host a conference call to review its earnings results tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the call via live audio webcast and to view the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, MD&A, presentation slides, Supplementary financial information and other information not included in this Press Release, visit the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and link to "Investors". The conference call is also available by dialing 416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available on July 29, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 5, 2026. To listen to the replay, call 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 (toll-free in North America), passcode 27444. A transcript of the call will also be made available on Intact Financial Corporation's website.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged, and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration, and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection; deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion.

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios (which are calculated using Non-GAAP financial measures) do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (or GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are used by management and financial analysts to assess our performance. Further, they provide users with an enhanced understanding of our financial results and related trends, and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios used in this Press Release and other Company's financial reports include measures related to our consolidated performance, underwriting performance and financial strength.

For more information about these supplementary financial measures, Non-GAAP financial measures, and Non-GAAP ratios, including definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 16 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures in the Q2-2026 MD&A dated July 28, 2026, which is available on our website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1 Reconciliation of NOI, NOIPS and OROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q2-2026 Q2-2025 H1-2026 H1-2025 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 720 867 1,472 1,543 Remove: pre-tax non-operating results (181) 93 (147) 167 Remove: non-operating tax expense (benefit) 52 3 56 (13) NOI attributable to shareholders 591 963 1,381 1,697 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (30) (28) (50) (45) NOI attributable to common shareholders 561 935 1,331 1,652 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions) 177.0 178.7 177.3 178.7 NOIPS (in dollars) 3.17 5.23 7.51 9.25 NOI attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 3,107 2,715



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 18,333 16,636



OROE for the last 12 months 17.0 % 16.3 %





Table 2 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (quarterly)

Financial statements F/S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A MD&A Quarter ended June 30, 2026

Insurance revenue 6,747 (581) (74) -- -- -- -- (80) (75) 4 (806) 5,941 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,868) 410 85 (136) 5 (44) (239) 80 75 (4) 232 (5,636) Sum of: Operating net claims ($3,562 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($2,074 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (581) 581 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 581 -- n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 410 (410) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (410) -- n/a Insurance service result 708 -- 11 (136) 5 (44) (239) -- -- -- (403) 305 Underwriting income (loss) Quarter ended June 30, 2025

Insurance revenue 6,616 (598) (225) -- -- -- -- (111) (57) 5 (986) 5,630 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (5,083) 257 232 (150) 7 (58) (215) 112 57 (5) 237 (4,846) Sum of: Operating net claims ($2,917 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($1,929 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (598) 598 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 598 -- n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 257 (257) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (257) -- n/a Insurance service result 1,192 -- 7 (150) 7 (58) (215) 1 -- -- (408) 784 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other operating income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 3 Reconciliation of underwriting results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (for the year)

Financial statements F/S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total MD&A MD&A Six-month period ended June 30, 2026

Insurance revenue 13,401 (1,131) (178) -- -- -- -- (202) (134) 10 (1,635) 11,766 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (11,534) 837 219 (266) 12 (101) (460) 212 134 (10) 577 (10,957) Sum of: Operating net claims ($6,869 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($4,088 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (1,131) 1,131 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1,131 -- n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 837 (837) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (837) -- n/a Insurance service result 1,573 -- 41 (266) 12 (101) (460) 10 -- -- (764) 809 Underwriting income (loss) Six-month period ended June 30, 2025

Insurance revenue 13,269 (1,196) (502) -- -- -- -- (308) (105) 26 (2,085) 11,184 Operating net underwriting revenue Insurance service expense (10,670) 650 514 (269) 15 (120) (433) 319 105 (26) 755 (9,915) Sum of: Operating net claims ($6,125 million) and Operating net underwriting expenses ($3,790 million) Expense from reinsurance contracts (1,196) 1,196 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1,196 -- n/a Income from reinsurance contracts 650 (650) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (650) -- n/a Insurance service result 2,053 -- 12 (269) 15 (120) (433) 11 -- -- (784) 1,269 Underwriting income (loss)

Reconciling items in the table above:

1 Adjustment to present results net of reinsurance 2 Adjustment to exclude net underwriting revenue, net claims, net underwriting expenses from exited lines (treated as non-operating) 3 Adjustment to include indirect underwriting expenses (from Other income and expense under IFRS) 4 Adjustment to exclude the non-operating pension expense 5 Adjustment to reclassify intercompany commissions (to Distribution income & Other operating income (expense)) 6 Adjustment to exclude discount build on claims liabilities (treated as non-operating) 7 Adjustment to exclude Net insurance service results from claims acquired in a business combination (treated as non-operating) 8 Adjustment to reclassify Assumed (ceded) commissions and premium adjustments 9 Adjustment to reclassify Net insurance revenue from retroactive reinsurance contracts

Table 4 Reconciliation of ROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q2-2026 Q2-2025 H1-2026 H1-2025 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 720 867 1,472 1,543 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (30) (28) (50) (45) Net income attributable to common shareholders 690 839 1,422 1,498 Divided by weighted-average basic number of common shares (in millions) 176.7 178.3 177.0 178.3 EPS, basic (in dollars) 3.91 4.71 8.03 8.40 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares1 (in millions) 177.0 178.7 177.3 178.7 EPS, diluted (in dollars) 3.90 4.70 8.02 8.39 Net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 3,199 2,327



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 18,650 16,647



ROE for the last 12 months 17.2 % 14.0 %





1 Includes the net effect of stock options. See Note 16 – Earnings per share to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for more details.

Table 5 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (quarterly)



MD&A captions Pre-tax As presented in the Financial statements Distribution income Total finance costs Other

operating income (expense) Operating net

investment income Total income taxes Non-operating results Underwriting income

(loss) Total F/S caption For the quarter ended June 30, 2026











Insurance service result 35 -- 9 -- -- 223 441 708 Net investment income -- -- -- 405 -- -- -- 405 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio -- -- -- -- -- 276 -- 276 Net insurance financial result -- -- -- -- -- (211) -- (211) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 55 (4) (2) -- (11) (13) -- 25 Other net gains (losses) -- -- -- -- -- 57 -- 57 Other income and expense 82 -- (64) -- -- (68) (136) (186) Other finance costs -- (54) -- -- -- -- -- (54) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs -- -- -- -- -- (83) -- (83) Income tax benefit (expense) -- -- -- -- (217) -- -- (217) Total, as reported in MD&A 172 (58) (57) 405 (228) 181 305

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025











Insurance service result 43 -- 15 -- -- 200 934 1,192 Net investment income -- -- -- 400 -- -- -- 400 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio -- -- -- -- -- 136 -- 136 Net insurance financial result -- -- -- -- -- (197) -- (197) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 42 (4) (2) -- (9) (9) -- 18 Other net gains (losses) -- -- -- -- -- (16) -- (16) Other income and expense 80 -- (65) -- -- (80) (150) (215) Other finance costs -- (57) -- -- -- -- -- (57) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs -- -- -- -- -- (127) -- (127) Income tax benefit (expense) -- -- -- -- (267) -- -- (267) Total, as reported in MD&A 165 (61) (52) 400 (276) (93) 784























Table 6 Reconciliation of consolidated results on a MD&A basis with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (for the year)



MD&A captions Pre-tax As presented in the Financial statements Distribution income Total finance costs Other

operating income (expense) Operating net

investment income Total income taxes Non-operating results Underwriting income (loss) Total F/S caption For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026











Insurance service result 97 -- 4 -- -- 397 1,075 1,573 Net investment income -- -- -- 862 -- -- -- 862 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio -- -- -- -- -- 328 -- 328 Net insurance financial result -- -- -- -- -- (288) -- (288) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 89 (8) (3) -- (17) (26) -- 35 Other net gains (losses) -- -- -- -- -- 38 -- 38 Other income and expense 101 -- (76) -- -- (139) (266) (380) Other finance costs -- (108)

-- -- -- -- (108) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs -- -- -- -- -- (163) -- (163) Income tax benefit (expense) -- -- -- -- (425) -- -- (425) Total, as reported in MD&A 287 (116) (75) 862 (442) 147 809

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025











Insurance service result 108 -- 12 -- -- 395 1,538 2,053 Net investment income -- -- -- 815 -- -- -- 815 Net gains (losses) on investment portfolio -- -- -- -- -- 222 -- 222 Net insurance financial result -- -- -- -- -- (437) -- (437) Share of profits from investments in associates and joint ventures 84 (7) (1) -- (18) (18) -- 40 Other net gains (losses) -- -- -- -- -- 24 -- 24 Other income and expense 90 -- (90) -- -- (157) (269) (426) Other finance costs -- (112)

-- -- -- -- (112) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs -- -- -- -- -- (196) -- (196) Income tax benefit (expense) -- -- -- -- (440) -- -- (440) Total, as reported in MD&A 282 (119) (79) 815 (458) (167) 1,269























Table 7 Reconciliation of AEPS and AROE to Net income attributable to shareholders



Q2-2026 Q2-2025 H1-2026 H1-2025 Net income attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 720 867 1,472 1,543 Remove acquisition-related items, after tax







Amortization of acquired intangible assets 58 61 118 122 Acquisition and integration costs 23 56 48 86 Tax adjustments on acquisition-related items -- 7 2 8 Net result from claims acquired in a business combination (4) 1 (4) 1 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 797 992 1,636 1,760 Remove: preferred share dividends and other equity distribution (30) (28) (50) (45) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 767 964 1,586 1,715 Divided by weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in millions) 177.0 178.7 177.3 178.7 AEPS (in dollars) 4.33 5.39 8.95 9.59 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the last 12 months 3,599 2,744



Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 18,650 16,647



AROE for the last 12 months 19.3 % 16.5 %





Table 8 Calculation of BVPS and BVPS (excluding AOCI)

As at June 30, 2026 2025 Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 21,716 19,216 Remove: Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS (2,013) (1,619) Common shareholders' equity 19,703 17,597 Remove: AOCI, as reported under IFRS (375) (260) Common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI) 19,328 17,337 Number of common shares outstanding at the same date (in millions) 176.3 178.3 BVPS 111.73 98.67 BVPS (excluding AOCI) 109.60 97.21

Table 9 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity and Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

As at June 30, 2026 2025 Ending common shareholders' equity 19,703 17,597 Beginning common shareholders' equity 17,597 15,696 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity1 18,650 16,647 Ending common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 19,328 17,337 Beginning common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI 17,337 15,934 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI1 18,333 16,636

1 No significant capital transactions occurred over the reported period.

Table 10 Reconciliation of Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes, Adjusted total capital and Total leverage ratio

As at June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,199 4,184 4,426 Remove: hybrid subordinated notes -- -- (250) Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes 4,199 4,184 4,176







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,199 4,184 4,426 Equity attributable to shareholders, as reported under IFRS 21,716 21,271 20,836 Adjusted total capital 25,915 25,455 25,262







Total debt outstanding before hybrid subordinated notes 4,199 4,184 4,176 Adjusted total capital 25,915 25,455 25,262 Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 16.2 % 16.4 % 16.5 %







Debt outstanding, as reported under IFRS 4,199 4,184 4,426 Preferred shares and other equity, as reported under IFRS 2,013 2,013 1,766 Debt outstanding and preferred shares 6,212 6,197 6,192 Adjusted total capital 25,915 25,455 25,262 Total leverage ratio 24.0 % 24.3 % 24.5 % Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio 16.2 % 16.4 % 16.5 % Preferred shares and hybrids 7.8 % 7.9 % 8.0 %

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the outlook for the Property and Casualty insurance industry in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, the Company's business outlook, the Company's growth prospects and the impact of economic and other external conditions on the Company's operations and financial performance. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Q2-2026 MD&A dated July 28, 2026 and those made in the section entitled Risk management (Sections 24 to 27) of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Q2-2026 MD&A, dated July 28, 2026, and the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Please read the cautionary note at the beginning of the Q2-2026 MD&A in connection with the risks described in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

Media Inquiries: Caroline Audet, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs , 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165, [email protected]: Investor Inquiries: Geoff Kwan, Deputy SVP, Finance and Chief Investor Relations Officer , 1-866-440-8300 ext. 20022, [email protected]