"In 2023, our business demonstrated remarkable resilience navigating a changing world and delivering strong financial results. Sustained outperformance requires not only a future-proof strategy, but also disciplined high-quality execution, and the agility to be opportunistic. Our performance is a testament to our relentless pursuit of all three, and our capacity to make the most out of challenging times," said Charles Brindamour, CEO, Intact Financial Corporation.

"Inspired by our Purpose and guided by our Values, our 30,000 strong workforce rose to the challenge to help society and win in the marketplace. Given the strength of our platforms, our outstanding talent and clear strategic roadmap, we are well positioned for growth and outperformance in 2024 and beyond," he added.

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through our affinity groups, travel insurance, as well as exclusive and tailored offerings through Intact Prestige.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

