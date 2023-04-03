TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced that its 2022 Annual Report and 2023 Management Proxy Circular are available at www.intactfc.com.

"We delivered solid results in 2022 and executed our game plan against a backdrop of inflation, socio-economic and geopolitical challenges, and the increasing impacts of extreme weather," said Charles Brindamour, CEO, Intact Financial Corp­­oration. "Society is at a pivotal time. There are increasing expectations for businesses to step up, and governments and businesses must work together to address key societal challenges, seize momentum, and capitalize on the big trends."

Mr. Brindamour further commented: "Our team of 29,000 people is guided by a common purpose and a set of core values that permeate every decision we make. It's in that spirit that we've centered our game plan on helping society while finding ways to grow."

You can read about Intact's strategic outlook and assessment of the deep trends shaping society in Charles Brindamour's letter to shareholders here.

IFC's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will take place on May 11, 2023. Please refer to the 2023 Management Proxy Circular for more information.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $21 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: David Barrett, Director, Media, Social and Owned Channels, (416) 227-7905 / (514) 985-7165 [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, (416) 341-1464 x41004, [email protected]