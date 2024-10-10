TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today provided an update to the market regarding catastrophe events in the third quarter of 2024.

The company estimates that total catastrophe losses1 for the quarter were approximately $1.2 billion on a pre-tax basis and net of reinsurance ($5.03 per diluted share after-tax). This includes the previously disclosed estimate of $1.1 billion in weather-related losses provided on August 21, in relation to 4 severe events in Canada, namely torrential rains in Southern Ontario, wildfires in Jasper, hailstorm in Calgary and flooding in Québec.

The increase in the estimate reflects additional events in September which occurred mainly in the UK&I and US, including Hurricane Helene, Storm Boris as well as heavy rains in the UK.

"Our priority continues to be supporting customers through the claims process." said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation. "We are leveraging our investments in On Side and the Intact Service Centres to provide immediate and local on-the-ground support for impacted customers. In fact, we have already closed almost 50% of the approximate 50,000 claims related to the 4 severe Canadian weather events."

The table below provides a breakdown of the catastrophe losses by reporting segment:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Canada UK&I US Total Personal Auto 113 - - 113 Personal Property 723 - - 723 Commercial Lines 298 68 14 380 Total current accident year CATs 1,134 68 14 1,216

1 For details on our catastrophe loss expectations and definition, please refer to Section 10 in our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is included for reference. This document is available on our website at www.intactfc.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

