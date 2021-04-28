Intact Public Entities continues its unmatched history and expertise working with municipal and community service organizations across Canada.

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) officially introduces Intact Public Entities Inc., a Canadian Managing General Agent (MGA), formerly operating as Frank Cowan Company Limited, following its acquisition in December, 2019. Intact Public Entities' clients, brokers and partners will continue to work with the same team, have access to the same insurance program and value-added services that they have trusted for over nine decades.

Rebranding Frank Cowan Company as Intact Public Entities and leveraging the Managing General Agent distribution channel provides new opportunities for clients and brokers as the two organizations look to deepen their collective expertise. These opportunities include new product and coverage availability and development, access to data and technology and a focus on important social impact pillars such as climate change.

"The MGA distribution channel presents a strategic opportunity for Intact to deliver on its promise to build a leading North American specialty insurer. The rebrand of Intact Public Entities represents progress in achieving this goal," said Pete Weightman, SVP & Chief Underwriting Officer - Specialty Solutions, North America.

Public entity clients value products and services that respond to their unique concerns, timely and knowledgeable customer service, access to a team of experts and assurance of stability proven by decades of delivering a leading insurance program. As Intact Public Entities becomes further integrated with the Intact brand, clients and brokers will benefit from a wide range of enhancements that further enable the organization to demonstrate its commitment and dedication to the public entity sector.

"We are very excited to share our rebrand which solidifies our position as a proud member of the Intact family. This is a new chapter in the company's esteemed nine-decade history. The future is very bright and clients who have placed their trust in our organization can be assured that we will continue to deliver the same renowned expertise," says Larry Ryan, President, Intact Public Entities.

Intact Public Entities, now located at a new head office location in Cambridge, Ontario, provides leading insurance programs including risk and claims management services to municipal, public administration and community service organizations across Canada. The rebranding will be introduced publicly over the course of the next few weeks.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact Public Entities, a Canadian Managing General Agent (MGA), distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

