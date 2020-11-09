Intact Financial Corporation ("Intact") Possible Offer for RSA Insurance Group plc ("RSA") Update and Investor Presentation

PREVIOUSLY RELEASED IN THE UK

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - On 5 November 2020 RSA announced that it had received an approach from Intact and Tryg A/S ("Tryg") (together the "Consortium") regarding a possible cash offer by the Consortium for RSA at a price of 685 pence per RSA share (the "Proposal"). Under the Proposal RSA shareholders will receive in addition the announced interim dividend of 8 pence per RSA share. Further information regarding the Proposal was announced by RSA and the Consortium later on the same day.

Intact today provides further information regarding its proposed participation in the Consortium and its plans for the RSA businesses in its Canada and Specialty lines segments, as well as the opportunities in the UK & International businesses and from co-ownership in a top 3 franchise in Denmark (together, the "Transaction"). Intact will also today make available an investor presentation via its website at https://www.intactfc.com/English/investors and looks forward to engaging further with all stakeholders regarding this strategic potential Transaction.

The Transaction would strengthen Intact's position as a world-class P&C insurer through:

Expanding Intact's leadership position in Canada with the combination of Intact's 17% share and RSA's 5% share of the competitive CAD$60 billion Canadian P&C industry, resulting in proforma 2019 direct premiums written of CAD$13 billion ;

Creating a leading global specialty lines business, bolstering Intact's existing North American Specialty franchise with RSA's UK & International geographies to broaden the distribution footprint. Provides opportunity to create strong global franchises in highly competitive lines such as Marine, Specialty Property and E&O/D&O. This will drive Specialty to over CAD$4 billion in premiums with a sustainable low 90's combined ratio objective;

Entering the UK & Ireland markets at scale through RSA's top 5 position with strong brands in the UK, which at CAD$80 billion is Europe's largest P&C sector, and its top 10 position in Ireland . Intact will also benefit from entry into several attractive European and Middle Eastern markets; and

Delivering financially compelling returns. Net assets expected to be acquired at 0.9x book value, with an expected internal rate of return (IRR) in excess of Intact's 15% threshold. Value creation is expected to drive upper teens net operating income per share (NOIPS) accretion within 36 months. The value creation is expected to be delivered approximately 75% in Canada , 20% in UK & International, and 5% in Global Specialty lines.

The Transaction will build on Intact's strengths and further expand its market opportunity. The Transaction also provides Intact a unique opportunity to deploy its best-in-class operating model which is expected to allow Intact to continue achieving its financial objectives of 10% NOIPS growth annually over time, and 500bps of annual ROE outperformance. Canada will remain at the core of Intact's business where outperformance is well established.

Intact will retain the RSA pension scheme obligations as part of the Transaction. Intact believes that the Schemes are well-managed with significant steps already taken to de-risk. The UK pension schemes' IFRS surplus was estimated at £416 million at September 30, 2020, with funding arrangements in place at £75m per year. Constructive discussions with the pension Trustees are well advanced, and the metrics for the proposed Transaction reflect the financial impact of the pension schemes' obligations. Intact will also assume RSA's issued debt and preferred shares / hybrid instruments.

Intact expects to maintain a strong capital position following the Transaction, with an estimated capital margin above CAD$1.5 billion and an MCT above 194% in Canada, a Solvency II coverage ratio above 160% in the UK and an RBC above 400% in the US. Intact's debt-to-capital proforma for the closing of the Transaction is expected to be approximately 26%, which is expected to fall to 20% within 36 months of completion. Intact does not anticipate the Transaction and its planned financing structure to lead to a change in its current credit ratings.

Further Information

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over CAD $11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S. In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan adds scale to Intact's MGA platform to manufacture and distribute public entity insurance products in Canada. In the U.S., Intact Insurance Group USA (previously known as OneBeacon Insurance Group), a wholly-owned subsidiary, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Cautionary note about forward-looking statements

This news release includes "forward looking statements". The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement include statements relating to Intact's intention in relation to the Transaction, the Consortium and RSA, pro-forma entities following completion of the Transaction and expected benefits including financial accretion, and other statements other than historical facts. Forward looking statements often use words such as "believe", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate" and words of a similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Intact, are subject to risks and uncertainties about Intact and are dependent on many factors, some of which are outside of Intact's control. There are important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different. Except as required by law, Intact undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to Intact's investor presentation dated November 9, 2020 on Intact's website at https://www.intactfc.com/English/investors.

Non-IFRS financial measures

Intact uses both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures to assess its performance. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in Intact's industry. The non-IFRS measures included in this announcement are: direct premiums written (DPW), net operating income per share (NOIPS) and internal rate of return (IRR). Non-IFRS financial measures and other insurance-related terms are defined in the glossary available in the "Investors" section of Intact's web site at www.Intactfc.com

