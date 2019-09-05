Intact Financial Corporation Customers to Benefit from Digital Proof of Insurance

Going digital makes Intact Insurance and belairdirect customer experience simpler, more convenient

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today launched an enhanced digital proof of insurance (pink card) on the Intact Insurance and belairdirect apps. Customers will be able to get quick and easy access to their proof of insurance right on their smartphone locked screens.

"At Intact and belairdirect, we are committed to meeting the changing needs of customers in an increasingly digital world," said Danny DaCosta, Senior Vice President, Ontario. "We know their time is valuable, and our digital pink cards offer a secure and convenient way to provide insurance information in an easy to access and readily available format, when and where they need it."

Intact knows that protecting the privacy of customers is essential. Customers can use the lock screen capability before handing their phone to law enforcement. There is a tutorial for downloading the pink card widget within the app.

Many Canadians agree that technology helps simplify life. Digital enhancements save customers and brokers time, so brokers can focus more on providing professional advice and bringing value to customers.

Intact and belairdirect customers can already go paperless through the apps, access their policy information, submit an auto claim, and get real-time claim updates. The addition of the digital pink card further enhances insurance information, so customers can save time by easily accessing it through their mobile devices. This initiative is part of Intact's focus on delivering a customer experience that is second to none. Intact is adapting to customers' changing needs by using technology and data to design cutting-edge products and improve the customer experience.

The digital pink card can now be used in Quebec, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia, and in Ontario following review of the regulations released today. Drivers are reminded that provincial regulations require they show their proof of insurance upon request, either through a paper copy or electronically when applicable.

