Intact donates $1.35 million to help Toronto's most impacted neighbourhoods and support their vaccination efforts

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is donating $1.2 million to United Way Greater Toronto to help people and communities who have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Intact is also donating $150,000 to the City of Toronto to support the vaccination effort in hotspot neighbourhoods.

"We know the pandemic has been tough for many people, businesses and society – especially this latest wave. From the start, we've been focused on how we can help our customers with relief and support the communities where we live and work," says Louis Gagnon, President Canadian Operations, Intact Financial Corporation. "We're supporting individuals and families who are most vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic. We want to continue doing our part to help."

The donation to the City of Toronto will be shared equally between two organizations arranging transportation to drive residents in priority neighbourhoods to vaccination clinics. This donation will allow the Circle of Care for iRIDE and the Scarborough Centre for Health expand the number of drivers, hours and services for seniors, people with immunocompromised conditions, and people with disabilities who don't qualify for Wheel Trans.

"On behalf of the City of Toronto, I'd like to thank Intact Financial Corporation for their generous donation," says Mayor John Tory. "This support will help ensure the Circle of Care for iRIDE and the Scarborough Centre for Health - our community partners on the City's Vaccine Equity Transportation Plan - are able to help more vulnerable residents get safely to their vaccine appointment and back home."

In addition, Intact has given $1.2 million to United Way Greater Toronto to support their efforts in helping the most vulnerable in the areas hardest-hit by the pandemic. The donation is part of Intact's corporate match of employees' donations to the 2020 annual giving campaign.

"Our work in neighbourhoods at the intersection of poverty, equity and COVID-19 proves that investing in local solutions, with and by community residents and agencies, makes a difference. Now, as we are in a third wave, we're so grateful that generous and forward-thinking companies like Intact are stepping up to ensure those who need help most are receiving the support they so urgently need – in their neighbourhood," says Daniele Zanotti, President & CEO, United Way Greater Toronto.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact Public Entities, a Canadian Managing General Agent (MGA), distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

