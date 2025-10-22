Dandjinou, a Montreal native, emerged triumphantly at the 2025 Speed Skating World Championships in Beijing, claiming three gold medals and currently holds the prestigious International Skating Union Crystal Globe as the top overall skater of the season. With Intact as his official sponsor, William will benefit from financial support, enabling him to focus fully on his preparation for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games. Dandjinou's inspiring journey and dedication to excellence make him a perfect ambassador for the values that Intact and the COC champion together.

"Sport has long been a cornerstone of Intact's commitment to excellence and community engagement," said Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Intact Financial Corporation. "By partnering with William Dandjinou and a powerful and respected brand like the Canadian Olympic Committee, we're not only cheering for Team Canada and supporting athletes who strive for excellence every day, we're also continuing our legacy of investing in sports partnerships that directly support the communities where we operate."

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Intact Insurance to Team Canada," said Jacqueline Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the COC and CEO of the Canadian Olympic Foundation. "Intact is an amazing Canadian brand with a legacy of supporting sport and Canadian athletes. We're so excited to have them with us on the road to Milano Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028, and to build programs together that make a real impact on Canadian athletes and Canadian sport."

"I'm deeply grateful for Intact Insurance's support, which empowers me to train and compete at the highest levels," said William Dandjinou, member of the Canadian short track speed skating national team and Intact Insurance Athlete. "Together with Intact, I'm excited to inspire more Canadians to engage in sports and experience its transformative power."

Beyond elite sports, Intact is also committed to nurturing grassroots play and is working closely with the COC to develop a program designed to protect play and promote sports across Canadian communities. The program is being developed as part of Team Canada 2035, the COC's 10-year strategic plan that aims to transform Canada through the power of sport across three pillars: podium, play, and planet. Details of this initiative will be unveiled soon, promising to inspire budding athletes and foster a safe, inclusive environment for all.

Building on a Legacy of Sport Support

For nearly 20 years, Intact has supported Canadian sport at every level. The company is a long-time partner of Speed Skating Canada, backing athletes from grassroots to national team, and is the naming partner of the Centre de glaces Intact Assurance in Quebec City. Intact is also playing a key role in the launch of new professional leagues as a Founding Partner of both the Northern Super League, Canada's first professional women's soccer league, and the Professional Women's Hockey League.

This national partnership with the COC includes the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Games in 2026 and the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028, complemented by a nationwide campaign with CBC/Radio-Canada to share inspiring stories of Canadian athletes and communities.

The Milano Cortina Olympic Games will run from February 6th to 22nd 2026. More events and joint initiatives by Intact and the Canadian Olympic Committee will be announced soon.

Fast Facts

Multi-year partnership between Intact Insurance and the COC, starting with the Milano Cortina Winter Games (2026) and the Los Angeles Summer Games (2028).

Intact becomes official sponsor of William Dandjinou, Speed Skating Canada short track athlete.

The partnership with the COC will be supported by a national campaign with CBC/Radio-Canada, bringing stories of Canadian athletes and communities to millions of viewers and fans across the country.

Intact Insurance and the COC are currently working on a program as part of Team Canada 2035, the COC's 10-year strategic plan that aims to transform Canada through the power of sport across three pillars: podium, play, and planet. More details will be announced soon.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Across the UK, Ireland and Europe, Intact Insurance provides Commercial and Specialty insurance solutions through regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agents. In Ireland, it also provides Personal insurance direct to customers through 123.ie brand.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Team Canada 2035 is our commitment to safe, inclusive, barrier free sport so more young people can play and stay in sport. We will achieve that through a relentless focus on Podium, Play and Planet, so the next generation of Canadian athletes can achieve their Olympic dreams. Learn more at olympic.ca

