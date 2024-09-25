TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Louis Marcotte, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will participate in a fireside chat as a part of the 23rd annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10:30 AM ET.

Following the event, a link to access the webcast replay will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website. The replay will be archived for 90 days.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Intact has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its wholly owned subsidiary BrokerLink. Through belairdirect, Intact distributes directly to consumers. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through affinity groups, travel insurance, as well as exclusive and tailored offerings through Intact Prestige.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and/or specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

