TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) ("Intact" or the "Company") and its subsidiary RSA announced today that all conditions related to their acquisition of Direct Line Insurance Group plc's brokered Commercial Lines operations have been fulfilled. The transaction is anticipated to close on October 26, upon payment of a £520 million cash consideration.

As announced on September 6, the Company will fund the purchase price and expected integration costs using the proceeds from its recently completed $575 million common share offering and $400 million medium-term note issuance.

Upon closing, substantially all of the future economics of Direct Line's brokered Commercial Lines portfolio will have been transferred to RSA effective October 1, 2023 through a quota share reinsurance agreement.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $21 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA brands.

Media Inquiries: David Barrett, Director, Media, Social and Owned Channels, 416 227-7905 / 514 985-7165; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464 ext. 41004