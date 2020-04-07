Intact Financial Corporation announces virtual Annual Meeting of shareholders and availability of 2019 Annual Report, 2020 Management Proxy Circular, 2019 Social Impact Report and 2019 Annual Information Form

TORONTO, April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) today announced that its Annual Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2020 will be held in a virtual-only format. The Company also announced that its 2019 Annual Report, Notice of Meeting and 2020 Management Proxy Circular, 2019 Social Impact Report including the 2019 Public Accountability Statement, and 2019 Annual Information Form are now available at www.intactfc.com under the Investors section.

IFC Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The well-being and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders is our top priority. As such, due to the unprecedented public health impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, we will hold our Meeting this year in a virtual-only meeting format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast on May 6, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IFC2020 and under the Investors section of the Company's website at https://www.intactfc.com.

Detailed information on how to participate in the Meeting is included in the 2020 Management Proxy Circular. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to elect the Company's directors, appoint its external auditor, adopt a resolution to reconfirm, ratify and reapprove the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation, and approve the advisory resolution on the Company's executive compensation.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, IFC distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan brings a leading MGA platform to manufacture and distribute public entity insurance products in Canada.

In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

