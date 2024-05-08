Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Français

Intact Financial Corporation

May 08, 2024, 17:20 ET

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 8, 2024, via live video webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 27, 2024, were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes
FOR

% Votes
FOR

Votes
AGAINST

% Votes
AGAINST

Charles Brindamour

140,376,262

99.88 %

169,300

0.12 %

Emmanuel Clark

140,463,571

99.94 %

81,991

0.06 %

Janet De Silva

139,699,747

99.40 %

845,815

0.60 %

Michael Katchen

139,331,314

99.14 %

1,214,248

0.86 %

Stephani Kingsmill

138,917,683

98.84 %

1,627,878

1.16 %

Jane E. Kinney

138,969,492

98.88 %

1,576,069

1.12 %

Robert G. Leary

139,321,507

99.13 %

1,224,055

0.87 %

Sylvie Paquette

139,333,314

99.14 %

1,212,248

0.86 %

Stuart J. Russell

139,331,007

99.14 %

1,214,555

0.86 %

Indira V. Samarasekera

137,177,356

97.60 %

3,368,205

2.40 %

Frederick Singer

138,936,674

98.86 %

1,608,887

1.14 %

Carolyn A. Wilkins

140,459,945

99.94 %

85,617

0.06 %

William L. Young

138,661,449

98.66 %

1,884,113

1.34 %

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes
FOR

% Votes
FOR

Votes
WITHHELD

% Votes
WITHHELD

130,730,339

92.66 %

10,363,032

7.34 %

3. Renewal of the Executive Stock Option Plan of the Company

The resolution to approve the renewal of the Executive Stock Option Plan was approved. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Votes
FOR

% Votes
FOR

Votes
AGAINST

% Votes
AGAINST

132,600,535

94.35 %

7,945,027

5.65 %

4. Advisory Resolution to Accept the Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2024, was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes
FOR

% Votes
FOR

Votes
AGAINST

% Votes
AGAINST

135,432,598

96.36 %

5,112,964

3.64 %
About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through our affinity groups, travel insurance, as well as exclusive and tailored offerings through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

For further information: Media Inquiries: David Barrett, Director, Media, Social and Owned Channels, 514 985-7165 / 416 227-7905, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, 416-341-1464 ext. 41004, [email protected]

