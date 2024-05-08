TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 8, 2024, via live video webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 27, 2024, were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes

FOR % Votes

FOR Votes

AGAINST % Votes

AGAINST Charles Brindamour 140,376,262 99.88 % 169,300 0.12 % Emmanuel Clark 140,463,571 99.94 % 81,991 0.06 % Janet De Silva 139,699,747 99.40 % 845,815 0.60 % Michael Katchen 139,331,314 99.14 % 1,214,248 0.86 % Stephani Kingsmill 138,917,683 98.84 % 1,627,878 1.16 % Jane E. Kinney 138,969,492 98.88 % 1,576,069 1.12 % Robert G. Leary 139,321,507 99.13 % 1,224,055 0.87 % Sylvie Paquette 139,333,314 99.14 % 1,212,248 0.86 % Stuart J. Russell 139,331,007 99.14 % 1,214,555 0.86 % Indira V. Samarasekera 137,177,356 97.60 % 3,368,205 2.40 % Frederick Singer 138,936,674 98.86 % 1,608,887 1.14 % Carolyn A. Wilkins 140,459,945 99.94 % 85,617 0.06 % William L. Young 138,661,449 98.66 % 1,884,113 1.34 %

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes

FOR % Votes

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % Votes

WITHHELD 130,730,339 92.66 % 10,363,032 7.34 %

3. Renewal of the Executive Stock Option Plan of the Company

The resolution to approve the renewal of the Executive Stock Option Plan was approved. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Votes

FOR % Votes

FOR Votes

AGAINST % Votes

AGAINST 132,600,535 94.35 % 7,945,027 5.65 %

4. Advisory Resolution to Accept the Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2024, was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes

FOR % Votes

FOR Votes

AGAINST % Votes

AGAINST 135,432,598 96.36 % 5,112,964 3.64 %

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through our affinity groups, travel insurance, as well as exclusive and tailored offerings through Intact Prestige.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

In the U.K., Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: David Barrett, Director, Media, Social and Owned Channels, 514 985-7165 / 416 227-7905, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Shubha Khan, Vice President, Investor Relations, 416-341-1464 ext. 41004, [email protected]