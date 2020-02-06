Intact Financial Corporation Announces $125 Million Preferred Share Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. together with BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5,000,000 Non-Cumulative Class A Shares, Series 9 (the "Series 9 Shares") from Intact for sale to the public at a price of $25.00 per Series 9 Share, representing aggregate gross proceeds of $125 million.

Intact has granted the underwriters an underwriters' option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 Series 9 Shares at the same offering price exercisable at any time up to 48 hours before closing. Should the underwriters' option be fully exercised, the total gross proceeds of the Series 9 Shares offering will be $150 million.

The Series 9 Shares will yield 5.40% per annum, payable quarterly, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Series 9 Shares will not be redeemable prior to March 31, 2025. On and after March 31, 2025, Intact may, on not less than 30 nor more than 60 days' notice, redeem for cash the Series 9 Shares in whole or in part, at the Company's option, at $26.00 per share if redeemed on or after March 31, 2025 and prior to March 31, 2026; $25.75 per share if redeemed on or after March 31, 2026 and prior to March 31, 2027; $25.50 per share if redeemed on or after March 31, 2027 and prior to March 31, 2028; $25.25 per share if redeemed on or after March 31, 2028 and prior to March 31, 2029; and $25.00 per share if redeemed on or after March 31, 2029, in each case together with all declared and unpaid dividends up to but excluding the date of redemption.

The Series 9 Share offering is expected to close on February 18, 2020. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Series 9 Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Series 9 Shares in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan brings a leading MGA platform to manufacture and distribute public entity insurance products in Canada.

In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the use of proceeds of the offering and the anticipated closing of the offering.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors: the timing and completion of the offering.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making these forward-looking statements, including completion of the offering.

All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, those made in the "Risk Management" sections of management's discussion and analysis of operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and those that may be made in the prospectus supplement to be filed in respect of the offering. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. These factors should, however, be considered carefully. Although the forward-looking statements are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should ensure the preceding information is carefully considered. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements made in this press release. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Inquiries: Hazel Tan, Manager, External Communications, 416 341 1464 ext. 48073, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Ryan Penton, Director, Investor Relations, 416 341 1464, ext. 45112, [email protected]

Related Links

www.intactfc.com

