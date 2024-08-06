Insurers ready to help following destructive hailstorm in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - In the aftermath of yesterday's destructive hailstorm that impacted Calgary and other parts of Alberta, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is providing insurance information to assist affected residents and business owners.

"Rest assured, insurers are here to help and anyone whose property or vehicle was damaged is encouraged to contact their insurance representative as soon as they are ready to start the claims process," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "The priority right now is ensuring the safety of everyone who was affected by this storm. At this point in time, it is still too early to provide an accurate picture in terms of insured loss estimates for this severe weather event, but our thoughts are with all those that have been impacted."

Albertans with general questions about home, business or vehicle insurance are encouraged to contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) or [email protected]. Albertans can also visit IBC's Hail and Insurance webpage to learn more about insurance coverage for hail damage and the various stages of the claims process.

Hailstorms and other natural disasters are increasing in frequency and severity, especially in Alberta. From 2019 to 2023, insured losses from hail damage have totalled nearly $3 billion. Notably, a hailstorm in the Calgary area on June 13, 2020, resulted in approximately 70,000 insurance claims and over $1.3 billion in insured damage. The majority of the insured damage was to homes and vehicles, with a smaller percentage to commercial property. It was the costliest hailstorm in Canadian history. With today's extreme weather events, insured catastrophic losses in Canada now routinely exceed $2 billion annually.

What is typically covered?

IBC recommends consumers reach out to their insurance representative as soon as possible to understand their exact insurance coverage.

Standard home and business insurance policies cover damage caused by hail or wind. This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage to your home and contents from water entering through openings suddenly caused by wind or hail. Pre-existing damage is not covered.

Not all car insurance policies cover hail damage. Confirm with your insurance representative that you have optional comprehensive coverage or All Perils coverage, which protects your vehicle from damage caused by common insurance perils, including fire, high winds and hail.

Water damage in a basement due to a sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Damage to mobile homes or trailers from hail or wind may be covered.

What should I do if the storm damaged my property?

Once it is safe to do so, consumers should:

Assess and document the damage. Taking photos can be helpful.

Call your insurance representative or your insurer's claims department to report your damage.

If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties.

Keep damaged items unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep notes and be as detailed as possible when documenting damage and providing information.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup.

Next steps

Once you have reported a loss, you will be assigned a claims adjuster by your insurance company. Given the number of people affected by the severe storm, it may take some time, but you will be contacted.



The claims adjuster will investigate the circumstances of the loss, examine the documents you provide and explain the process. Take notes and ask questions during these conversations.



Your insurance company might ask you to complete a Proof of Loss form to list the property and/or items that have been damaged or destroyed, with the corresponding value or cost of the damage or loss. Ask your insurance representative or claims adjuster to clarify anything you are unsure about.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses. For media releases, IN Focus articles, or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]