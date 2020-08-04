Insured Damage for Fort McMurray Flood Rises to $522 Million

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - An update from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ) shows that the damage from the April flood in Fort McMurray, Alta., is greater than originally stated. The new tally reveals that the flooding caused $522 million in insured damage. The increase comes from updated figures on the flood's impact on commercial property, with the remaining losses due to affected personal property and automobiles.

On June 1, IBC issued a media release in which CatIQ estimated the damage at over $228 million. Since then, CatIQ has surveyed insurers and adjusted its data on the storm.

Alberta's "Summer of Catastrophes" has also included a $1.2 billion hailstorm in Calgary, Airdrie, Rocky View County and surrounding area on June 13; flooding and wind damage in Edmonton and surrounding area in July; and a storm that battered Calgary with hail and flash flooding on July 24. Data for the most recent storm is not yet available, but it is possible that the three storms combined could see insured damages top $2 billion.

"Albertans across the province have seen the devastating impacts of severe weather events this summer," said Celyeste Power, Vice-President, Western, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC)."The insurance industry is here to help its customers recover and rebuild from these catastrophes. If you have any insurance questions, please contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We are here to help."

The amount of insured damage is an estimate provided by CatIQ (www.catiq.com) under licence to IBC.

