Insurance Bureau of Canada Statement following Ontario Government's Passing of MOMS Act

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, legislation to enable provincial oversight of the vehicle towing and storage industry in Ontario, as well as to improve overall road safety, was passed. The Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021 (MOMS Act) was introduced on April 26, and received overwhelming support from members of the legislature.

Kim Donaldson, Vice-President, Ontario, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), issued the following statement on the passage of this important legislation:

"IBC commends the government and members of the Ontario Legislature that helped pass this legislation in record time. The MOMS Act will make roads and highways safer for drivers and tackle the rampant fraud that has driven up their auto insurance rates.

Dangerous driving has no place on our roads, as it puts innocent drivers and pedestrians at risk. We are pleased to see that this legislation will combat high-risk driving through stiffer fines and increased penalties for dangerous drivers who engage in stunt driving, street racing and aggressive driving. The MOMS Act paves the way for safer roads.

With this legislation, the Government of Ontario is delivering on its commitment to establish oversight of the vehicle towing and storage industry in the province. IBC and its members have long advocated for much-needed reforms in the vehicle towing and storage industry and have been working with the government and other stakeholders as part of the Towing Technical Advisory Group. We congratulate the government for listening and taking this bold action for the benefit of drivers in the province.

When it comes to Ontario's roads, our priorities are road safety and consumer protection for all drivers and pedestrians. We're committed to continuing to work with the provincial government and other stakeholders to make Ontario's roads the safest they can be."

The MOMS Act:

Establishes provincial oversight of the vehicle towing and storage sector by creating the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021. This act would require tow operators, tow truck drivers and vehicle storage operators to be certified. It sets new standards for customer protection and roadside behaviours including penalties for non-compliance.

Introduces tougher measures to combat high-risk driving and improve road safety, including higher fines, longer driver's licence suspensions and longer vehicle impoundment periods for drivers who engage in stunt driving, street racing and aggressive driving.

Contains measures to protect vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and highway workers, and improve truck safety.

IBC works to educate consumers on road safety and their towing rights. For more information, drivers are encouraged to visit IBC's Know Your Tow page.

