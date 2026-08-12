Insurance Bureau of Canada Deploys On-the-Ground Support for BC Wildfire Evacuees and Affected Residents

National assistance program helps affected residents navigate insurance questions and the claims process

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- In response to out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia (BC), Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has deployed trained insurance professionals to Penticton to provide on-the-ground support to impacted residents. Through its Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (CAMP), IBC provides disaster victims with access to on-site insurance support and related information.

IBC's CAMP is located within the City of Penticton's Emergency Operations Centre, alongside Emergency Support Services (ESS), at the Penticton Trade and Convention Center, 273 Power Street, Penticton, BC.

Affected residents can also contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) or [email protected] for further information about home, business or car insurance related to the wildfires. Residents are also encouraged to review and share IBC's Wildfires & Insurance webpage to learn more about insurance and the various stages of the claims process.

"Evacuations and wildfire damage can create significant challenges for families, businesses and entire communities," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "The insurance industry is committed to supporting affected residents through the recovery process. Our CAMP team is available to answer questions, provide guidance and help people take the next steps with their insurance claim when they are ready."

The Bald Range wildfire forced more than 20,000 people to evacuate from Summerland, Peachland and some surrounding areas, in one of the largest evacuations in BC's history.

Tips for starting the claims process

Call your insurance representative as soon as possible. Most insurers have a 24-hour claims service. Provide as much detail about the damage as possible.

Emergency officials have indicated it could take some time for residents to be permitted to return home. Once the process for re-entry has been established by local officials and you may return home safely, make a list of all damaged or destroyed items. If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Take photos of damage incurred and keep damaged items, unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup and living expenses if you've been evacuated. Ask your insurance representative about what coverage for expenses you may be entitled to and for what period of time.

Insurance coverage for wildfires

Home insurance policies cover damage caused by fire, even if the fire began on a neighbouring property, as long as the fire was not started intentionally by the policyholder.

Standard homeowner's and tenant's insurance policies generally include some form of coverage for additional living expenses. If you've been ordered by a civil or provincial authority to leave your home, keep the receipts for your living expenses (for example, hotel costs). Most homeowner's and tenant's insurance policies cover reasonable additional living expenses for a specified period of time. Ask your insurance representative about the amount of living expenses you're entitled to claim.

Coverage may vary by insurer and policy. Policyholders are encouraged to review their policy wording and speak with their insurance representative to confirm coverage.

Seasonal or secondary residences

When you are permitted to return to seasonal or secondary residences (e.g., cottages or cabins), check them and report any damage to your insurance representative as soon as possible. Policies for these properties may have different coverage or limits than an insurance policy for your primary home. Review your policy or check with your insurance professional to confirm your coverage and any associated requirements for reporting damage when you make a claim.

Additional information

Information about the current forest fire danger, forest fire activity and fire restrictions across the province can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844‑2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected]