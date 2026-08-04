Severe weather losses in Manitoba and Saskatchewan climb above $840 million

The two provinces see sharp increase in catastrophic weather

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Insured losses from two days of severe weather in Manitoba and Saskatchewan have climbed above $840 million, according to the latest estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ). The June 9-10 storms brought tornadoes, hail, damaging winds, torrential rain and flash flooding to communities across both provinces, affecting tens of thousands of residents and businesses.

"The frequency and severity of extreme weather have increased in recent years, particularly in Manitoba and Saskatchewan," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). "This trend demands action and that we rethink how we can better protect communities. Surging insurance claims are contributing to pressure on home insurance premiums. One of the most effective ways to reduce the cost of home insurance over the long term and better protect communities is to invest in resilience now."

Since 2021, there have been 30 catastrophic weather events in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, resulting in over $2.5 billion in insured losses. That equates to nearly $1,000 in insured losses per person across these two provinces over the past five years – an increase of 140% over the previous five years.

In 2025 alone, wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan caused roughly $430 million in insured losses, while flash flooding, hail and strong winds caused a further $330 million in insured losses.

So far in 2026, there have been 11 catastrophic weather events in Canada, five of which affected Manitoba and Saskatchewan, including a dust storm that brought damaging winds to southern Manitoba and central and southern Saskatchewan that resulted in $40 million in insured losses. CatIQ is expected to release initial estimates soon for additional severe storms, hail and flooding that swept across both provinces on June 26–30, July 4–6 and July 10–11.

"This year is shaping up to be another challenging year of extreme weather across the Prairies," said Sutherland. "Families and businesses have had their lives disrupted and their property damaged. Insurers will continue to help them recover and rebuild from this storm and others – it's what they're there for."

Building more resilient communities requires action now

IBC is re-iterating its call for all orders of government to take immediate steps to reduce Canadians' exposure to extreme weather events, including:

Providing incentives for homeowners to invest in practical, affordable measures that reduce extreme weather damage and recovery costs.

Building new homes away from high-risk flood and wildfire zones by strengthening land use planning and restricting development in areas at highest risk.

When building in high-risk areas is unavoidable, requiring cost-effective, community-level mitigation measures, such as flood protection infrastructure and measures recommended by the comprehensive FireSmart program that are designed to help reduce the risk of wildfire damage.

Investing in resilient infrastructure to protect communities from risks such as flooding.

Strengthening building codes and construction standards to ensure new homes are built with resilient features that reflect current and future climate conditions.

Educating consumers by providing clear, accessible information to empower homeowners, renters and businesses to make informed decisions and take practical steps to mitigate their risk.

The amount of insured damage is an estimate provided by CatIQ (www.catiq.com) under licence to IBC.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844‑2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected]