Momentum builds for hail-resistant homes in Alberta

Alberta homebuilder adopts hail-resistant roofing as standard feature in new homes

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) recognizes Homes by Avi as the first large-volume homebuilder in Alberta to make hail-resistant roofing standard on all its new single-family homes, beginning August 1.

This type of roofing is designed to better withstand severe hail and wind, helping reduce damage and improve the long-term resilience of homes. Further, the use of hail-resistant roofing and siding can reduce home insurance premiums by up to 50% in high-risk areas, such as Calgary, because they reduce the risk of damage and the likelihood of insurance claims.

"Homes by Avi is demonstrating the kind of leadership we need to better protect homeowners and families from the new weather reality Albertans are facing," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "The use of hail-resistant materials should become standard practice for all new home construction in hail-prone areas to help improve the resilience of homes and the affordability of insurance coverage."

The announcement comes as Alberta continues to be the disaster capital of Canada. So far this year, the province has experienced eight catastrophic weather events causing hundreds of millions of dollars in insured damage. Alberta has seen a major hailstorm every year for the past decade, causing more than $8 billion in insured damage and putting significant pressure on home, auto and business insurance premiums.

For years, insurers have been calling on all orders of government to better protect Canadians from natural disasters. In Calgary, that must include efforts to:

Revive Calgary's Resilient Roofing Rebate Program, which provided homeowners with financial assistance to retrofit their homes to protect them from hail damage

Mandate the use of hail-resistant roofing and siding for all new construction in high-risk areas

Improve hail notification services so that residents are better able to prepare and move vehicles out of harm's way when a storm is coming.

As Alberta continues to experience frequent and costly hailstorms, some insurers are offering financial incentives to homeowners to support the retrofitting of their homes with hail-resistant materials.

"With insurers stepping up to make it more attractive for homeowners to invest in hail-resistant retrofits, IBC is strongly encouraging the government to come to the table with additional financial supports for homeowners to make these improvements," said Sutherland. "Building more resilient homes and communities will not only protect Albertans, it will also save them money."

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844‑2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected]