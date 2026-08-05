British Columbia Wildfires: Insurance Bureau of Canada provides insurance guidance

Helpline and resources available to help residents with claims and recovery

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- With out-of-control wildfires across British Columbia forcing evacuations and destroying properties, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is providing affected residents with key insurance information and recovery tips. IBC has also launched its Virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (V-CAMP) helpline to provide real-time, one-to-one support for residents as they begin the recovery process.

According to BC Wildfire Service, there are five Wildfires of Note burning in BC, as of Wednesday morning. Approximately 115 wildfires are active, with more than 50 considered out of control. Some homes have been reported damaged or destroyed.

"Our hearts go out to the individuals and families whose lives have been disrupted by these fires," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "We applaud all the first responders who have been working tirelessly to protect the affected communities. Rest assured that anyone whose property was damaged or destroyed can contact their insurance representative when they are ready to start the claims process. Consumers with general insurance questions can contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC."

IBC is in close contact with provincial and federal governments, emergency management officials, and municipal officials in the affected communities. This situation is changing rapidly.

Tips for starting the claims process:

Call your insurance representative as soon as possible. Most insurers have a 24-hour claims service. Be as detailed as possible when providing information.

When it is safe to do so, list all damaged or destroyed items. If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Take photos of damage incurred and keep damaged items, unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup and living expenses if you've been displaced. Ask your insurance representative about what coverage for expenses you may be entitled to and for what period of time.

Insurance coverage for wildfires:

Home insurance policies cover damage caused by fire, even if the fire began on a neighbouring property, as long as the fire was not started intentionally by the policyholder.

Standard homeowner and tenant insurance policies generally include some form of coverage for additional living expenses (ALE). If you've been ordered by a civil or provincial authority to leave your home, keep the receipts for your living expenses (for example, hotel costs). Most homeowner's and tenant's insurance policies cover any reasonable additional living expenses for a specified period of time. Ask your insurance representative about the amount of living expenses you're entitled to claim pursuant to your policy.

Coverage may vary by insurer and policy. Policyholders are encouraged to review their policy wording and speak with their insurance representative to confirm coverage.

Seasonal or secondary residences:

When it is safe to do so, check any seasonal or secondary residences (e.g., cottages or cabins) and report any damage to your insurance representative as soon as possible. Policies for these properties may have different coverage or limits than a primary home insurance policy. Review your policy or check with your insurance professional to confirm your coverage and any associated reporting requirements.

IBC's V-CAMP:

Insurers serve as "second responders" in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes. IBC's V-CAMP is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel at IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) and [email protected] to help address consumers' general questions about their home, business or vehicle insurance policies. This includes questions about additional living expenses for those who have been evacuated, and the claims process.

Affected residents can also visit IBC's Wildfires & Insurance webpage to learn more about insurance and the various stages of the claims process.

Information about the current forest fire danger, forest fire activity and fire restrictions across the province can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles, or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]