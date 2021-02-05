Insurance Bureau of Canada Congratulates Ontario Provincial Police on New Towing Services Guidelines

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) congratulates the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on its new towing services guidelines. The new guidelines for providing towing services to the OPP in the GTA provide clear direction to tow operators, and demonstrates the commitment to a safe, fair environment for both towing companies and drivers.

The release of the guidelines follows the Ontario government's recent announcement about the creation of a new task force to improve provincial oversight of the towing industry. The task force will help develop a regulatory model to increase safety and enforcement, clarify protections for consumers and improve towing industry standards. It will also consider tougher penalties for offenders.

"IBC applauds the OPP for developing these guidelines for towing services," said Kim Donaldson, Vice-President, Ontario, IBC. "These guidelines are another tool to help protect drivers and ensure that at the scene of a collision, the custody of the vehicle always rests with the insurer and vehicle owner."

To protect your vehicle in the event of a collision, IBC encourages drivers to Know Your Tow and keep the Know Your Tow tips card for reference.

