J. Ian Giffen , FCA, FCPA, CF

Chair, Kinaxis Inc., Lead Director, D2L Inc., and Director, CSA Group , and Stratford Festival





, FCA, FCPA, CF Nancy E. Hopkins, KC, (Hon) CPA, ICD.D

Chair, Arthritis Society Canada, and Director, Canada West Foundation





Isabelle Marcoux , CM

Executive Chair of the Board, Transconti nental Inc., and Director, Power Corporation of Canada





, CM Poonam Puri , LSM, LLM, ICD.D

Chair, Holland Bloorview Hospital, and Director, Colliers, DRI Healthcare Trust, Propel Holdings, Solaris Resources, Canada Infrastructure Bank

"Good governance drives strong corporate performance, and this year's inductees embody the excellence, integrity and leadership needed in Canadian boardrooms," says Rahul Bhardwaj, President and CEO. "It's never been harder to be on a board, and directors must be prepared to deal with a variety of issues – new and old. Many of today's risks and opportunities weren't on boardroom agendas two years ago, but now they dominate the conversation."

The inductees are nominated by their peers and reviewed by a Selection Committee that includes highly respected individuals from the corporate director community across Canada. In addition to demonstrated leadership on the boards they serve, other contributions to excellence in governance are considered, such as thought leadership, education and mentorship activities.

To date, 105 directors across Canada have received the ICD Fellowship Award, including this year's recipients. The awards will be presented at the Fellowship Awards Gala on June 5 in Toronto as part of the 2024 ICD National Director Conference & Fellowship Awards Gala.

About the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD)

Established in 1981, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization representing Canadian directors and boards across the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors, credit unions and Crown Corporations.

As Canada's largest director community, the ICD creates forums for dialogue, hosts networking opportunities and provides access to world-class resources for more than 17,300 members across a network of 11 Chapters. Members who successfully complete the ICD-Rotman Director Education Program (DEP) and ICD-led examination process earn the highly recognized ICD.D designation.

ICD members provide board oversight across all sectors of the economy and institutions that impact the lives of virtually every Canadian. Learn more at icd.ca.

